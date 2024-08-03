EschCollection

We've been tempted to write about SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) before, but it's never seemed like quite the right time to do so.

While the company's 'one stop shop' financial product suite and white label platform businesses appear attractive on the surface, the economic environment, concentrated exposure to student loans & mortgages, and excessive stock-based compensation have put the neobank under intense scrutiny from investors and short sellers.

SOFI's growth has been strong, but profitability has remained elusive, which has led to a high short float and a lot of strife for common stockholders since shares came onto the market via SPAC at the tail end of 2020.

Ultimately, investors have not done well in the name over that time period:

However, the company's recent Q2 report was the final push we needed to come out as bulls on the stock. Shares have languished for the last few years, but as Q2 results (and subsequent management projections) show, the bank is well on its way to a higher level of sustained profitability, which we believe will be rewarded by the market in the form of a higher multiple and more optimistic projections on the part of analysts.

Today, we'll take a look at the bank's underlying business and growth trajectory to get a sense of why we're now so bullish on this high growth financial disruptor.

SoFi's Financials

SOFI's financials are quite an interesting read for those coming into this company expecting moribund, financial-services-like performance.

As opposed to more established banks like JP Morgan Chase (JPM) or Citi (C), SOFI is focused on growing its userbase instead of growing EPS.

At the start, SoFi was founded as a Student Loan Refinancing company, but over time, the company's line of financial products has grown to encompass retail banking, credit cards, investing, loans, insurance, and credit monitoring:

Thus, SoFi's userbase skews young and professional, and membership with the platform tends to be quite sticky.

From a consumer perspective, the wholistic approach to modern personal finance seems to be resonating, and the company has grown platform members very quickly over the last few years, including +41% YoY as of the most recent quarter:

IR Presentation

At the same time, the opportunity for cross selling has grown, as customers of one product are encouraged to sign up for more products as they sign in to manage their accounts on a regular basis.

Here's what our account looks like for reference - the promotion of additional products seems very natural from a UX perspective and should drive conversions:

This has led to product growth that is outstripping member growth, which is also a positive sign:

IR Presentation

This growth in financial services is encouraging, but can also be framed as somewhat misleading, as a majority of the company's earnings power still comes from the loan book, as you can see in the financials below:

IR Presentation

While the Financial Services and Tech Platform segments have grown substantially in recent quarters, Lending still makes up more than 55% of SOFI's adjusted revenue.

In this way, many view the company as a lending-focused firm, but it's clear that SOFI is trending towards being a more fully featured financial services company. Here's a quote from CEO Anthony Noto on the recent earnings call talking about just that:

To put that accomplishment in context, lending now stands at just 57% of adjusted net revenue compared to 99% of our revenue when I joined nearly seven years ago and more than 70% of revenue just two years ago.

In our view, these trends are likely to continue, as financial services and the tech business begin to make up a larger and larger portion of SOFI's overall business.

This is good as it de-risks SOFI from a number of frames.

First, less reliance on loan income should reduce earnings volatility from macroeconomic forces like consumer health.

Second, a multi-pronged business gives the company more natural internal hedging, which should protect EPS stability going forward.

And, finally, with more subscription revenue on the product end, SOFI should see more stable top-line sales going forward.

Add this all up, and we think that SOFI's moves as of late are highly consistent with the interests of long-term shareholders.

SoFi's Recent Earnings

But why now? Why get positive on the company all of a sudden out of the blue?

In our view, SOFI is a great company with a strong offering that has languished for a long time as profits have remained elusive, as we mentioned at the start.

Quarter after quarter, SOFI's results have been in the red - until recently:

Seeking Alpha

This chart of EBT excluding unusual items shows that until December of 2023, SOFI was operating at a loss on a regular basis.

However, as the company's TTM Revenue has continued to grow like clockwork, the inherent operating leverage in SOFI's business model is beginning to show up:

TradingView

As a result, management's projections for Q3 are quite rosy, in our view:

IR Presentation

While $40-$45 million in GAAP net income isn't an outstanding result, it shows that the company is expecting to firmly pivot into the black for the foreseeable future. The Q2 drop in profit shouldn't be expected on a go-forward, and good things should be ahead.

Zooming out, Management also thinks that FY24 should see almost $200 million in GAAP net income, and strong 80% YoY growth in Financial Services revenue, which is very encouraging:

IR Presentation

This would represent significant acceleration into the end of the year, and all in all we believe that the company's profitability trajectory appears strong.

Given that profitability has been the issue with the stock historically, as the company begins to execute, we expect that much of the short float will bail on this idea and move to greener pastures.

SoFi's Valuation

But what is SOFI worth?

Right now, SOFI's market cap is roughly $7 billion, which looks a bit extended for a financials business. $7 billion is roughly 3x TTM sales, and if SOFI finishes this year with $180 million in net income, which we think is achievable, then that gives the stock a P/E of 38x.

All things considered, that appears to be a bit on the expensive end of things.

However, as it should be pointed out, the first year of profitability for any company is typically very weak in the black, and should revenue growth continue apace, while SOFI keeps a similar gross margin profile, we expect that FY25 could see a much stronger result.

If you extrapolate a 25% YoY top line growth rate, you'd get FY25 revenues around $3.22 billion. If operating expenses grow to $2.58 billion and NIMs only decay ~10% as rates come down, then you could easily end up with ~400 million in net income for next year.

There are a lot of assumptions inherent to this projection, but we don't think that any specific assumption appears outlandish. We're a bit more bullish than analysts on this, but that's down to the CEO's track record of under-promising and overdelivering.

$400 million in FY25 income would put the $7 billion market cap at only 17.5x '25 earnings, which appears highly intriguing from a long-term investment perspective given our inherent bullishness on the underlying product and business.

17.5x 2025 profitability numbers, for the top line growth we're seeing - which is still in the 30% YoY range - appears highly attractive.

Taken together, we're extremely bullish on SOFI's underlying business and valuation proposition.

Risks

While we are ultimately bullish on SOFI stock, there are a number of risks that come with investing in the company:

Economic Downturn and Rising Defaults: As a large player in the personal lending space, SOFI is particularly vulnerable to economic downturns, which could lead to higher default rates on loans. This would negatively impact SOFI's profitability and increase perceived risk in the eyes of investors. While we think that this risk is mostly ameliorated as loan revenue as a percentage of total revenue shrinks, but its something to consider nonetheless. Regulatory Risks: The financial services industry is heavily regulated, and changes in regulations can significantly impact business operations and profitability. SOFI operates in multiple areas, exposing it to a complex regulatory environment. We're confident that the company can execute in this area given its lack of compliance issues in the past, but there's always a risk that the company could run afoul of regulators and suffer penalties. Finally, Competition: The fintech industry is highly competitive, with numerous players offering similar products and services. Public competitors include Robinhood (HOOD), LendingClub (LC), Rocket Companies (RKT), and Block (SQ), among others, and if SOFI is outmaneuvered, then it could harm growth and profitability over time.

Summary

That said, while there are risks when it comes to investing in SOFI, we're confident that the company's sticky product suite, continued growth, and burgeoning profitability are signals of more to come.

The valuation may appear expensive, but if things progress apace, then we're not turned off paying 3x TTM sales for this red-hot company.

Thus, our 'Strong Buy' rating.

