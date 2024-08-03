Adam Gault/OJO Images via Getty Images

Introduction

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) has significantly outperformed the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLY) in 2024, delivering a circa 17% total return against the 3% gain in the benchmark ETF:

ABG vs XLY (Seeking Alpha)

I expect this outperformance to continue as the company trades at an attractive valuation relative to its adjusted EPS and free cash flow generation. Furthermore, I anticipate the sector to benefit from lower interest rates in the years ahead.

Company Overview

You can access all company results here. Asbury Automotive Group is an auto retailer operating in two segments - Dealerships and Total Care Auto, or TCA. While new and used cars account for respectively 50% and 32% of the company's H1 2024 revenue, the main profit drivers are Parts and Service (46% of H1 gross profit) and Finance and Insurance, or F&I, at 24% of the company's H1 2024 gross profit:

Revenue and gross profit breakdown (Asbury Automotive Group Q2 2024 Results Presentation)

From a geographic perspective, the company is particularly active in the Sun Belt and Mountain West, with Florida, Georgia, Texas, Colorado, and Utah showing the highest number of active locations:

Portfolio breakdown across the United States (Asbury Automotive Group Q2 2024 Results Presentation)

Operational Overview

Revenue increased 13% Y/Y in Q2 2024 while gross profit was only up 2% Y/Y. The results were driven exclusively by new business expansion, as same-store revenue was 5% lower Y/Y, with gross profit down 12% relative to Q2 2023. Adjusted EPS, which most notably excludes asset impairments, stood at $6.40/share in Q2 2024, down 28.5% Y/Y.

Company results were significantly affected by the CDK outage, with the management estimate set at about $1.05/share in adjusted EPS:

CDK outage impact (Asbury Automotive Group Q2 2024 Results Presentation)

Even if we factor in the CDK outage impact, adjusted EPS would still be down 16.3% Y/Y, highlighting the difficult operating environment. Nevertheless, annualizing the Q2 2024 adjusted EPS results in a P/E multiple of below 10 is quite attractive, considering the business expansion achieved in recent years.

Leverage and cash flows

Cash flow generation was marginally impacted by the operational issues experienced in the second quarter, but remained robust nevertheless. Adjusted free cash flow was $337 million in H1 2024, up from $183 million in Q1 2024:

Adjusted cash flows 2019-2024 (Asbury Automotive Group Q2 2024 Results Presentation)

This puts the company on track to exceed its 2023 performance. I estimate the company may reach some $650 million in free cash flow for the full year. Relative to the current market cap of $5.3 billion, it represents a free cash flow yield of about 12%, which is quite attractive.

Turning to gearing, the net leverage stood at 2.7 in Q2 2024, marginally higher Q/Q, but within the 2.5-3.0 target range:

Net leverage 2023-2024 (Asbury Automotive Group Q2 2024 Results Presentation)

Economic prospects

On the one hand, current futures pricing predicts the Fed will cut rates to 3.25-3.50% in July 2025, some 2% lower than the current range. This will provide a boost to consumers across the board, as the cost of financing big-ticket items such as cars and homes will go down. On the other hand, the July jobs report paints a bleak picture for U.S. consumers, with the unemployment rate increasing to 4.3%, up 0.2% M/M. The silver lining in the jobs report is that the participation rate increased by 0.1% as well, hence the driving force behind the increase was more people entering the labor force. Furthermore, Hurricane Beryl likely had an outsized effect on temporary unemployment which will likely reverse next month.

Overall, the Fed funds rate is well above the Fed's 2.8% long-term outlook, while unemployment is only marginally above the 4.2% outlook, so the net effect should be clearly positive for Asbury Automotive Group down the line:

Outlook for macroeconomic indicators (Federal Reserve June 2024 summary of economic projections)

Risks

The main risk facing Asbury Automotive Group is a deterioration in the US economic outlook, given the discretionary nature of car purchases. Even if new car sales do decelerate, their 50% contribution to the company's revenue will not be as significant, given that new car sales only account for 21% of gross profit. Furthermore, an economic downturn will likely be accompanied by a Fed funds rate below the 2.8% long-term average, which will boost car affordability.

The other risk to mention is that the company's balance sheet is dominated by intangibles and goodwill, which total some $4 billion, or in excess of the company's shareholders' equity:

Key balance sheet items (Asbury Automotive Group Form 10-Q for Q1 2024)

As such, the valuation is based on the cash flow generating capacity of the business, rather than tangible assets.

Conclusion

Asbury Automotive Group's Q2 2024 results were significantly impacted by the CDK outage. Even so, the company achieved good free cash flow generation and the adjusted P/E multiple of below 10 is quite attractive. Trading at such a low multiple implies the company will see little growth in the years ahead. I disagree as I expect car dealers to experience a sector-wide tailwind from lower interest rates. Considering the attractive earnings and cash flow yields the company trades at, coupled with my expectations for higher car sales in the next few years, I recommend going long Asbury Automotive Group.

