FroggyFrogg

Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT), a supplier of critical subsystems, ultra-high purity cleaning and services for the semiconductor industry, did what it could with its latest report. UCTT beat Q2 FY2024 estimates and Q3 FY2024 guidance was significantly better than expected. On most days, all this would probably have been enough to trigger a rally in the stock price. However, there were other factors at play and the stock continued its recent decline. Why will be covered next.

The stock has collapsed in the last few weeks

A previous article from last March took note of how the stock had rallied after bottoming in October of last year. The rally multiplied the value of the stock, but the article also noted the risks inherent to being long a stock that had gone up as quickly as UCTT did in such a short amount of time. Accordingly, the article rated UCTT a hold.

Source: Thinkorswim app

The stock was topping out in the $45-50 region when the article was written, which the article theorized could be in part due to being close to the consensus price target of $49.67. The chart above shows how the stock was unable to get past the aforementioned region for months, but that ended on the very first day of July when the stock closed above $50 for the first time after months of coming up short.

The stock continued until it hit a 52-weeks high of $56.47 on July 16, only to collapse in the weeks that followed. The stock closed at $39.89 on August 1 to give UCTT a market cap of $1.8B, which means UCTT has lost 29.4% of its market cap in less than three weeks. On an intraday basis, the stock got as low as $39.14 on August 1.

Why a bounce could be near

It’s worth mentioning that the stock is currently very close to a Fibonacci retracement level, which might offer support as potential buyers may step in at this level. Recall how the recent peak of $56.47 in July 2024 was preceded by an uptrend that began with a low of $22.15 in October 2023. The 50% Fibonacci retracement of $22.15 to $56.47 is $39.31.

This may be why the stock closed higher at $39.89 after going as low of $39.14 on August 1. Support seems to have made its presence felt. Keep in mind that while the stock is still not yet oversold, it is getting there with an RSI value just above 30. Furthermore, the stock is about one percent away from hitting the 200-day moving average.

All these factors could trigger a bounce in the stock. However, it is possible for the stock to go lower. The stock is still not oversold after all, for instance. If the stock fails to find support, then the stock may be heading for the next Fibonacci level. This would be the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, often considered the most important one, which can be found at $35.26.

Why the Q2 FY2024 report from UCTT was bullish in many ways

The collapse in the stock has overshadowed the release of the Q2 report in the last few days. Still, it’s worth mentioning the report because it could be a major reason why potential buyers decide to step in. This could help stem the slide in the stock, especially since the report came in strong. UCTT, for instance, beat estimates for the top and the bottom line.

The consensus was for UCTT to announce non-GAAP EPS of $0.26 on revenue of $490M, but UCTT did better with EPS of $0.32 on revenue of $516M, representing YoY increases of 100% and 22.4%, respectively. UCTT finished Q2 FY2024 with cash and cash equivalents totaling $319.5M on the balance sheet. The table below shows the numbers for Q2 FY2024.

(Unit: $1M, except for EPS, margins and shares) (GAAP) Q2 FY2024 Q1 FY2024 Q2 FY2023 QoQ YoY Revenue 516.1 477.7 421.5 8.04% 22.44% Gross margin 17.1% 17.3% 16.2% (20bps) 90bps Operating margin 4.4% 3.6% 3.3% 80bps 110bps Income (loss) from operations 22.9 17.3 12.6 32.37% 81.75% Net income (loss) attributable to UCTT 19.1 (9.4) (9.4) - - EPS 0.42 (0.21) (0.21) - - Weighted-average number of shares 45.4M 44.6M 44.7M 1.79% 1.57% (Non-GAAP) Revenue 516.1 477.7 421.5 8.04% 22.44% Gross margin 17.7% 17.9% 16.7% (20bps) 100bps Operating margin 6.9% 6.5% 5.0% 40bps 190bps Income (loss) from operations 35.7 31.0 21.0 15.16% 70.00% Net income (loss) attributable to UCTT 14.4 12.1 7.1 19.01% 102.82% EPS 0.32 0.27 0.16 18.52% 100.00% Weighted-average number of shares 45.4M 45.1M 45.0M 0.67% 0.89% Click to enlarge

Source: UCTT Form 8-K

Guidance was also stronger than expected. The consensus expected revenue of $490M and non-GAAP EPS of $0.26, but Q3 FY2024 guidance calls for revenue of $490-540M, up 18.4% YoY at the midpoint, and non-GAAP EPS of $0.22-0.42, an increase of 700% YoY at the midpoint.

Q3 FY2024 (guidance) Q3 FY2023 YoY (midpoint) Revenue $490-540M $435.0M 18.39% GAAP EPS ($0.07)-$0.13 ($0.32) - Non-GAAP EPS $0.22-0.42 $0.04 700.00% Click to enlarge

Source: UCTT Form 8-K

Last but not least, UCTT upgraded its outlook for FY2024. Recall how UCTT was rather cautious at the start of the year. While UCTT believed FY2024 would end stronger than it began, the real start of the industry recovery was not expected to come until FY2025. However, in light of the recent improvement in demand, as shown by the improved quarterly results shown earlier, UCTT now believes the recovery could start in late FY2024 instead of FY2025. From the Q2 earnings call:

“The order and speed at which these segments rally will be uneven for the supply chain. However, we are seeing signs of momentum now that indicate a recovery could start later this year instead of early 2025. Our internal marketing intelligence is aligned with the industry belief that wafer fab equipment sales should grow by at least mid-teens next year, driven by increasing demand for leading-edge technology, the introduction of new device architectures, and increased capacity expansion purchases, all of which UCT supports in one manner or another. Our expanded suite of offerings and global footprint position us well to, again, outperform the markets in the next upturn.”

Source: UCTT earnings call

The first half performance from UCTT was better than expected, certainly in comparison to when the year started. UCTT earned $0.59 in H1 and if we extrapolate the recent pace of improvement into H2, then UCTT could end up with non-GAAP EPS of $1.40 in FY2024. This would translate into a P/E ratio of 28.5x with a stock price of $39.89. If we extrapolate further into FY2025, then UCTT could conceivably earn $3.60 by the end of FY2025. This would bring down the P/E ratio down to 11.1x.

Why the stock has sold off

UCTT beat estimates. Guidance was better than expected. UCTT upgraded its FY2024 outlook. Yet the stock has continued to sell off. The stock did close a little bit higher after the latest report, but it lost most of its post-earnings spike on July 26 and it has proceeded to drop in the days following the report, just like it did in the days prior to the report. There is a reason for this.

Several contributing factors seem to be at play here. As mentioned earlier, the stock peaked on July 16. However, this was followed by a 9.7% drop the next day on July 17 because that was when reports surfaced the U.S. government was contemplating new restrictions on the export of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China.

UCTT counts two of the leading equipment suppliers, Applied Materials (AMAT) and Lam Research (LRCX) as its top customers. In fact, according to the most recent Form 10-K, AMAT and LRCX contributed a combined 57.4% to FY2023 revenue. China has contributed about 40% of sales at U.S. suppliers according to recent reports. Another 5-10% of revenue is derived from selling to Chinese companies operating in China. UCTT thus stands to be affected by export restrictions, depending on their severity.

It’s also worth mentioning that China’s share is much higher than it used to be. Until quite recently, China accounted for around 20% of sales, or half what it is now, at U.S. equipment suppliers. This raises a number of issues. First, China may be ordering more than what they actually need. This implies that real demand is less than what the headline numbers suggest it is.

Secondly, it opens up the possibility sales could drop if or when sales patterns return to normal. This is assuming of course export restrictions do not cause sales to drop off first. So while extrapolating recent performance into the future suggest strong growth ahead for UCTT, as shown earlier, it is possible that these numbers may turn out to be incorrect, depending on whether sales in China remain at their current pace or decline for whatever reason.

Investor takeaways

There was a lot to like in the latest report from UCTT of a few days ago. The Q2 FY2024 results and Q3 FY2024 guidance show a company on the rise. UCTT beat earnings estimates for the top and the bottom line and guidance was better than expected. UCTT also upgraded its outlook for FY2024 by bringing forward the timetable for an industry recovery.

If the above was all there is to it, the stock could very well have rallied. The latest updates from UCTT were that good. However, all the positives were overshadowed by negatives elsewhere, which completed negated any pop UCTT might have gotten otherwise. Chief among the negatives is the possibility demand could take a hit if the U.S government proceeds to restrict sales of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China, more than it already has.

UCTT certainly has a lot to lose. China has been an important driver of demand, particularly in recent quarters, but this could change if sales in China drop because export restrictions limit access to the market over there. And even if there are no export restrictions, there is reason to doubt China will continue to place orders at the current pace. A revenue share of 40+% for China looks unsustainable in the long run. China is almost certainly stocking up on equipment in anticipation of export rules preventing them from ordering more.

If it was only up to quarterly results, long UCTT would have made a strong case. However, it is not all about earnings and guidance and I am neutral on UCTT. There is a reason why the stock has collapsed in the last three weeks or so, which even a strong report and quarterly guidance could not stop. The recent quarterly results from UCTT are unlikely to be presenting an accurate picture of how well UCTT is doing because of China, or more specifically the likely inflated level of ordering from China.

Furthermore, the issue of export restrictions is very likely to continue for the foreseeable future. This means the risk of a selloff of UCTT is here to stay since reports of a next set of restrictions could appear at any time. Anyone thinking of long UCTT has to accept the risk of a sudden selloff because of the possibility of further export restrictions on UCTT.

With that said, speculators may want to bet on a bounce in the short term. The stock is likely to bounce, most likely once it gets close to $35.26 or the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the previous uptrend in the stock. The stock will be well oversold by then and buyers are likely to attempt to step in and place bets on the likelihood that UCTT will continue to see its sales and profits improve, especially as FY2025 comes closer.

Bottom line, those who are okay with the risks may want to bet on a bounce in the short term since UCTT is due for one after losing a big chunk of its market cap in a few weeks. Keep in mind that the issue of export restrictions on China is very likely to remain. These rules can be passed at any time and they have the potential to cause UCTT, or its stock to be more exact, to collapse as long as UCTT is highly exposed to the market in China. It has already happened and it can always happen again.