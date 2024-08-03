WANAN YOSSINGKUM/iStock via Getty Images

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (OTCPK:WOLTF) (OTCPK:WTKWY) [WKL:NA] is still assigned a Hold investment rating. It is premature to rate the stock as a Buy. There weren't any positive surprises emerging from the company's 1H 2024 financial performance, and Wolters Kluwer's shares are unattractive based on the earnings yield and dividend yield metrics.

With my previous write-up published on May 16, 2024, I assessed the read-throughs from WOLTF's first quarter business update and its Annual General Meeting. My attention turns to Wolters Kluwer's recently announced interim financial results in the current article.

Readers should be aware that Wolters Kluwer's shares are traded on Euronext Amsterdam and the Over-The-Counter market. The trading liquidity for the company's OTC shares is reasonably good with a three-month mean daily trading value of around $1.4 million (source: S&P Capital IQ). Wolters Kluwer's Amsterdam-listed shares boasted a relatively higher three-month average daily trading value of roughly $60 million as per S&P Capital IQ data. Investors can buy or sell the company's relatively more liquid Amsterdam-listed shares with US brokerages like Interactive Brokers.

No Surprises With 1H 2024 Financial Performance

WOLTF announced its financial results for the first half of this year at the end of July.

Wolters Kluwer's revenue increased by +6.1% YoY to EUR2,891 million in 1H 2024, and the company's top line turned out to be -0.3% below the sell side's consensus projection of EUR2,899 million (source: S&P Capital IQ). Its operating income grew by +7.6% YoY to EUR765 million for the first half of the current year, which exceeded the consensus forecast of EUR761 million by +0.5% according to S&P Capital IQ data. The actual 1H 2024 normalized EPS for WOLTF was EUR2.36, and this translated into a +8.8% YoY expansion and a marginal +0.4% bottom line beat.

Given that the company's key headline numbers for 1H 2024 are pretty close to their respective consensus estimates, it will be fair to say that Wolters Kluwer's interim results didn't throw up any meaningful surprises.

The company's in-line 1H 2024 revenue can be largely attributed to its favorable top line mix.

In its interim results announcement, WOLTF indicated that it derived 82% of its top line from "recurring revenues, which include subscriptions and other renewing revenue streams" for both 1H 2024 and 1H 2023. A high percentage of recurring revenue boosts the stability and predictability of Wolters Kluwer's top line, and this means that the probability of a top line miss for the company is lower all else being equal.

On the other hand, it is challenging for Wolters Kluwer to deliver higher-than-expected operating profit and EPS.

In my mid-May 2024 article, I noted "it is unlikely that Wolters Kluwer's lower-margin businesses" like Corporate Performance & ESG and Legal & Regulatory "will witness a substantial improvement in profitability anytime soon" as they "lack scale." My view has been validated by WOLTF's 1H 2024 results.

For the first half of 2024, WOLTF's Financial & Corporate Compliance, Tax & Accounting, and Health segments reported healthy operating margins of 38.7%, 35.1%, and 28.9%, respectively. In contrast, the Corporate Performance & ESG segment's operating margin remained unchanged YoY at just 4.6% in 1H 2024. The company's Legal & Regulatory segment saw its operating margin expanded by +2.5 percentage points YoY in 1H 2024. But the Legal & Regulatory business' actual first-half operating margin of +16.9% was still much weaker than the operating profitability for the Financial & Corporate Compliance, Tax & Accounting, and Health segments. I obtained these numbers from the company's 1H 2024 earnings presentation slides.

In a nutshell, Wolters Kluwer's most recent interim results were in line with what the market had anticipated. A major negative surprise was less probable, as the company's top line mix remained favorable with a high percentage of recurring revenue. On the flip side, a positive surprise relating to profitability is difficult to achieve, as the Corporate Performance & ESG and Legal & Regulatory businesses are still recording relatively lower margins as compared to other segments.

The Stock Is An Unattractive Investment

Wolters Kluwer is an unappealing investment candidate, taking into consideration its dividend yield and earnings yield.

The stock's consensus forward FY 2024 dividend yield is a modest 1.5% (source: S&P Capital IQ). As a comparison, Wolters Kluwer's historical 15-year average dividend yield was a comparatively more enticing 2.8%.

Separately, Wolters Kluwer is currently valued by the market at a consensus next twelve months' normalized P/E ratio of 30 times, which is equivalent to an earnings yield (inverse of the P/E multiple) of 3.3%. In contrast, the stock's historical mean earnings yield for the past 15 years was a relatively higher 5.6% as per S&P Capital IQ data.

To sum things up, WOLTF will be a more compelling investment opportunity, if and when its earnings yield and dividend yield become more attractive. One bullish scenario is a correction in Wolters Kluwer' stock price (the denominator for dividend yield and earnings yield). Another favorable scenario sees the company's earnings and dividends growing in the future.

Conclusion

My existing Hold rating for Wolters Kluwer is left unchanged.

WOLTF is a good business boasting substantial recurring revenue and high-margin core businesses (i.e. Financial & Corporate Compliance, Tax & Accounting, and Health segments). But Wolters Kluwer's modest earnings yield and dividend yield suggest that the shares have limited upside for now.

I will consider upgrading Wolters Kluwer to a Buy, assuming that the stock's earnings yield becomes more appealing. A pullback in its share price or a faster-than-expected earnings growth rate (e.g. profitability improvement for Corporate Performance & ESG and Legal & Regulatory businesses) will be the potential catalysts I am watching out for. An earnings yield in the 4.0%-4.5% range (or 22-25 times forward P/E) will be an attractive entry point for Wolters Kluwer, taking into account its historical valuations.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.