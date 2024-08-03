Lauri Patterson

Introduction & Investment Thesis

I had last written about Toast (NYSE:NYSE:TOST) in May, where I held my “buy” rating on the stock after it reported its Q1 FY24 earnings, where revenue and Adjusted EBITDA grew 31% and 435% YoY, respectively. My bullish thesis was predicated on my belief that the company is continuing to scale into new locations while building a strong sales organization to drive a higher number of product modules per customer, enabling it to unlock operating leverage. Since the time of my last coverage, the stock has been down over 9%, underperforming the indices, although it has been up 44% since my first coverage in January.

The company is due to report its Q2 FY24 earnings on August 6th, where gross profit from Subscriptions and Financial Technology Solutions is expected to grow 22% with Adjusted EBITDA at 18.4% of gross profit. While meeting its Q2 earnings will be a positive sign, investors will be looking to see whether the management holds or raises its FY24 guidance, especially after its Investor Day in late May. With the overall sentiment in the US economy starting to turn sour from the weak labor market report, it will be important to assess management’s commentary on overall GPV growth, new restaurant additions, and the number of product modules used per customer in order to understand how effectively it is acquiring and retaining its customers on the platform.

Furthermore, during the Investor Presentation, the management outlined its long-term financial framework, and I have used the latest inputs in my valuation model. I continue to believe that there is significant upside potential for the stock, especially as it is building a robust organization with deep product innovation, targeted go-to-market strategies, and strong financial discipline. Therefore, after assessing both the “good” and the "bad," I will maintain my “buy” rating on the stock, even though there could be short-term volatility, especially if consumer spending slows down.

A quick preview of Toast’s Q1 FY24 earnings

Toast reported its Q1 FY24 earnings in early May, where it saw its revenue grow 31% YoY to $1.075B, while Adjusted EBITDA expanded 435% YoY to $57M with a positive margin of 0.53%. Subscription Revenue continued to be the fastest-growing revenue segment, growing 41% YoY to $151M and the company continued to add new restaurant locations, totaling 112,000, up 32% YoY.

2024 Investor Presentation: Key growth metrics

One of the company’s strategic priorities is centered around building a robust sales organization that can effectively target and upsell its product modules to new and existing customers in order to drive scale and grow efficiently. As of Q1, more than 43% of their customers were using at least six product modules on its platform, which demonstrates the company’s robust go-to-market and depth of product innovation. Meanwhile, the company launched Digital Storefront and Marketing suite to help restaurants create custom-tailored guest experiences in order to spearhead new guest acquisition and repeat customer volume, while simultaneously integrating AI to create engaging email marketing campaigns and targeted promotional offers.

Finally, the management is also prioritizing “profitable growth” over “growth at all costs” and has been making progress in streamlining their operating expenses, especially Sales & Marketing spending, which has been growing at a slower rate than overall revenue growth, allowing the company to unlock operating leverage as it grows revenue per customer on the platform.

2024 Investor Presentation: Growing Profitability

Key updates since the last earnings call

Since Q1 FY24 earnings, Toast held its Investor Day in late May, where the company shared a few important slides on their TAM, product roadmap, go-to-market strategy, and long-term financial framework, which I believe will help us assess the long-term investment opportunity of Toast.

New TAM revised with US Restaurants, International Restaurants and US F&B Retail as growth vectors: While keeping their four executive strategies in place that are centered on 1) scaling restaurant locations, 2) driving monetization across product modules, 3) expanding their market share and TAM and 4) growing profitably, the company shared that they are currently 13% penetrated in the US restaurant industry, which has a TAM of 875K restaurant locations, along with 15% market share in Restaurant Payment Volume. At the same time, the company is focused on gaining market share internationally, where it estimates its TAM at 1.15M restaurant locations at present, which includes the 875K locations from the US. So far, Toast has 2000 live locations internationally. Finally, the company is also looking to gain market share in the Food & Beverage Retail vertical, where it is focusing on high GMV retailers such as convenience stores, independent grocers, and bottle shops with an estimated 220K locations and roughly 1000 live locations.

2024 Investor Presentation: TAM with potential growth vectors

Go-to-market strategy: While the management is focused on building a robust sales organization to drive targeted upsells across new and existing customers, it is important to note that it is acquiring 75% of its new locations from inbound channels, while 20% is from customer referrals. These are more cost-effective marketing channels, in my opinion, and enable the company to further streamline their operating expenses. Simultaneously, the company is also seeing an 11% increase in SAAS ARR booked per Sales Rep indicating higher rep productivity as they have more focused territories in place, enabling them to be more efficient.

2024 Investor Presentation: Increasing rep productivity

Depth of Product Innovation leading to higher Platform Monetization: With Total ARPU per location growing 37% on a CAGR basis since 2021 and the percentage of locations with greater than $10K in SaaS ARPU having grown from 2% in 2020 to 14% in Q1 FY24, the company continues to build on its depth of product innovation. This is allowing it to configure the platform for any restaurant types and food concepts to meet end-to end needs across the entire Restaurant Ecosystem, as well as its new Food & Beverage vertical target. Simultaneously, it is also building AI capabilities in Support Chat as well as initial products that include Benchmarking and Marketing Assistant to create customer value and drive productivity gains for their customers.

2024 Investor Presentation: Toast's Product

Long-term financial framework: We have already seen that the company has been successfully streamlining its operating expenses while expanding its profit margin with lower Payback periods. With that said, the company laid out that it intends to grow its Recurring Gross Profit Streams in the 20%+ range in the coming 2-3 years, which is also a good proxy for revenue growth, while Adjusted EBITDA is supposed to reach 30–35% of Gross Profit Streams, with 40% in the long term as it scales its growth across US and International restaurants and F&B retail vertical with growing revenue per location while improving rep productivity, driving targeted R&D and leveraging AI to optimize costs.

2024 Investor Presentation: Long term financial framework

Things to watch out for in the Q2 earnings call

The company is due to report its Q2 FY24 earnings on August 6th, where it is expected to generate non-GAAP subscription services and financial technology solutions gross profit in the range of approximately $325M, which represents a 22% YoY growth rate. Given that it is a fairly good proxy for revenue growth, analyst expectations for Q2 revenue growth stand at $1.22B. Meanwhile, management expects Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $60M, which would represent 18.4% of non-GAAP gross profit and 5% of total estimated revenue.

While meeting its estimates for the quarter will be a positive sign, I believe we need to be paying attention to whether management holds its FY24 guidance of 26% YoY growth in gross profit and Adjusted EBITDA of $260 (19% of gross profit) in place. That will be dependent on how well the company is executing against its growth levers by adding restaurant locations in the US and internationally while expanding into the F&B vertical, given its go-to-market and product strategy in place.

Some of the key sub-metrics that I will be watching for is the GPV growth, as its Payments Revenue is directly correlated to it contributing more than 62% to Total Revenue within the Financial Technology Solutions category. This metric will also demonstrate any macroeconomic slowdowns that the restaurant industry is facing, since the labor market in the US is starting to weaken quite substantially, which can put brakes on consumer spending and hence GPV growth at restaurant locations. At the same time, investors are putting emphasis on its expanding high-margin Subscription revenue category, so management commentary on the number of product modules used per customer will indicate if Toast is having success in deepening adoption and attach rates, which will subsequently translate to higher ARPU per location.

Revisiting my valuation: There is plenty room for upside

Since the time of my last writing, I have modified my valuation inputs based on the latest long term financial framework that the company has provided. Therefore, assuming that the company is able to grow its Gross Profit for Subscription and Financial technology in the 20%+ range over the next 2-3 years as it expands across restaurant locations in the US and internationally, while expanding into F&B vertical through its targeted go-to-market and product roadmap, it should generate close to $7.3B in revenue.

From a profitability standpoint, the management is guiding for Adjusted EBITDA at 19% of Gross Profit and is projecting it to grow in the 30–35% range for the next 2–3 years. This will translate to Adjusted EBITDA margin as a percentage of revenue to grow from a projected 5.21% in FY24 to around 8.5% in FY26, with an Adjusted EBITDA of $615M, which is equivalent to a present value of $555M, when discounted at 10%.

Taking the S&P 500 as a proxy, where its companies grow their earnings on average by 8% over a 10-year period, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 15–18, I believe that Toast should trade at roughly 2.25–2.5 times the multiple, given the growth rate of its earnings during this period of time. This will translate to a PE ratio of 40, with a price target of $40, which represents an upside of 67% from its current levels.

Author's Valuation Model

My final verdict and conclusions (with risks involved)

While an upside of 67% is very attractive in my opinion, I do want to point out that there are some looming risks pertaining to the state of the US macroeconomy that may cause short term headwinds to the stock. The latest labor market report is showcasing that the US unemployment rate is ticking higher, while inflation too is looking. This is an indication that we may see softer-than-expected consumer spending in the coming months. Yet at the same time, the Fed is getting ready to cut interest rates in September, which should start to stimulate the economy once again. Therefore, there might be some short-term pain in the restaurant industry should consumers pull back spending, which could lead to slower GPV growth, a lower number of product modules used per customer, stagnating or declining ARPU per location, and shrinking margins. However, I strongly believe that it will be short-lived.