IngeGajczak

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSE:UUUU) just published their Q2 earnings results on August 2, after market close. Investors might want to take a fresh look at the stock, especially at its current share price.

Despite headwinds in the vanadium spot prices, and, what I consider a risky bet with their phase 2 and phase 3 long term expansion plans, I believe Energy Fuels are well positioned for growth due to their uranium segment, representing a big part of their revenue.

Recent tailwinds in the US, as well as ramp ups in several of their mines, and advancements with licensing two projects entering production in 2025, position them in a favorable place to capitalize on the potential increase in uranium spot prices.

I view the recent price action (on a weekly chart) as highly attractive, given that the share price at the moment of writing this article is on the $5 support level.

I also liked the insider buying activity, but I foresee a (small) possibility for the share price to temporarily touch the $4.3 price mark. If this is the case, I expect another wave of cluster insider buying activity, that will drive the share price up within a short timeframe.

My rating for this stock is a Buy. I present my rationale below.

Business Overview

Energy Fuels is a Canadian company, operating primarily in the US, engaged in the extraction, recovery, and processing of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements.

They also undertake exploration, permitting, and evaluation of mineral properties, primarily within the United States, with recently added operations in Brazil, after the acquisition of the Bahia Project in Q1 2023.

Their main product is uranium oxide concentrate (U3O8), also known as yellowcake, which they sell for further processing into nuclear reactor fuel.

They also recover vanadium pentoxide (V2O5), as a byproduct of uranium processing, which they sell during periods of high vanadium market prices.

The last time they sold vanadium was in Q1 2023, but recently spot prices have been declining. More about this topic in the next section.

Additionally, they process natural monazite sands to recover uranium and produce REE carbonates, with a strong focus on neodymium-praseodymium, which they sell to manufacturers of magnets for electric vehicles and wind turbines.

I included below a list of their key sites and projects within the US.

White Mesa Mill (Utah): this is the only conventional uranium mill in the US that processes uranium, vanadium, and REEs.

Nichols Ranch ISR Project (Wyoming): this is an in-situ recovery facility for uranium production.

La Sal Complex (Utah): this is a series of uranium and vanadium mines.

Pinyon Plain Project (Arizona): this is a uranium mining project.

They have various other smaller uranium and vanadium mining properties in Colorado, Utah, Arizona, and New Mexico.

Outside the US, they have the Bahia Project in Brazil, focusing on extracting heavy mineral sands. They have also begun planning, and seeking government approvals for the Donald Project (Australia), and the Toliara Project (Madagascar).

Finally, I have included below a table with their 4 business segments, and the revenues for FY 2022 and FY 2023.

Business Segment 2023 Revenue (in millions) 2022 Revenue (in millions) Uranium concentrates $33.28 $0.00 Vanadium concentrates $0.87 $8.78 REE carbonate $2.85 $2.12 Alternate feed materials processing $0.93 $1.62 Click to enlarge

As an additional note, they didn't sell uranium in 2022 due to unfavorable spot prices. At the end of 2022, they entered into three long-term uranium sales contracts with U.S. nuclear utilities, with planned deliveries until 2030, which in my view, puts them on the right track for long term growth in this segment.

Recent Performance

As always, I like to start with the dessert and cover the recent headwinds.

The vanadium market has weakened in the past year, with lower spot prices for both ferrovanadium and vanadium pentoxide.

To give you an idea about magnitude of this drop, in Q1 2023 Energy Fuels sold 79,344 pounds of V2O5 at a weighted average price of $10.98 per pound. A year later, in Q1 2024, they reported vanadium spot prices to be at $5.87 per pound. In their recent Q2 report, they reported a spot price of $6.00 per pound as of June 30, 2024.

Seeing this 45% decrease in spot prices, it just doesn't make any sense for Energy Fuels to sell vanadium today. Therefore, I highly favor management's decision to keep processing vanadium, but hold it in their inventories, until spot prices become more attractive.

I am not overly concerned about this big decline in spot prices, given that the sales of vanadium only contributed 2.3% to their total revenue in FY 2023.

Also, they only hold about 905,000 pounds in their inventories. At the Q2 2024 spot price, this is worth about $5.4 million. As a side note, during the same quarter last year, this value would be worth close to $10 million.

Expect CapEx To Go Up In The Next 4 Years

Gone are the days when CapEx was below $2 million per year, as shown in the table below using data from their latest 10-K report.

Year Capital Expenditure (in millions) Dec 2020 (0.6) Dec 2021 (1.4) Dec 2022 (2.0) Dec 2023 (44.7) TTM (27.1) Click to enlarge

Although a significant investment since 2023, following the kickoff of phase 1 at the White Mesa Mill, in Utah, I am confident that Energy Fuels will successfully complete their phase 2 and phase 3 expansion programs, despite the estimated cost of $348 million for phase 2, alone.

Part of my conviction is their strong balance sheet, with no debt, and healthy liquidity, including $146.7 million in marketable securities and $30.4 million in inventories.

In regards to their cash and equivalents, they reported a value of $24.6 million in Q2 2024, which is a decrease of 55% from Q1 2024. The main factors for this decrease are cash outflows for investing activities, like property, plant, and equipment ($16.3 million), addition to mineral properties ($4.7 million), and purchases of marketable securities ($145 million). Therefore, I am not overly concerned about this drop in cash, given their current expansion plans.

Management believes the completion date for phase 2 be 2027, and 2028 for phase 3. I have to say that despite their plans to combine phase 2 and 3 to streamline their REE expansion program, I see some risks related to licensing and financing, that I will cover in the risk section.

In phase 2, they are planning to construct a facility capable of processing 40,000 - 60,000 tpa of monazite, to produce between 4,000 - 6,000 tpa of neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr) oxide.

To put this improvement into context, phase 1 was expected to deliver 25-35 tonnes per quarter of NdPr. That is 100-140 tonnes per year.

Once phase 2 is completed, they will achieve a 29x improvement in production (conservatively calculated), which I find highly encouraging, provided the demand for NdPr increases in the future. I discuss this further in the risk section.

As an additional note, in phase 3 they plan to further expand their capacity, including the production of separated dysprosium and terbium oxides.

In regards to the uranium segment, so far, I have seen their uranium output remain relatively flat, with 300,000 pounds sold in both Q1 2023 and Q1 2024. The results from their Q2 2024 show a 33% increase, to a total amount of 400,000 pounds, which I view as a positive sign given that 50% of that amount was sold through spot sale agreements.

I remain positive for their uranium segment, given the increase in uranium spot prices over the last year. In Q1 2023, their realized selling prices were $61.57 per pound, whereas in Q1 2024, their realized price was $84.38, and $85.90 in Q2 2024.

Additionally, I have high confidence in the growth of their uranium segment, given the recent geopolitical tailwinds in the US. With the recent approval of the Prohibiting Russian Uranium Imports Act by the US Senate, which I discussed in my Nexgen article, I expect uranium prices in the US to rise due to limited supply.

I believe Energy Fuels are well-positioned to capitalize on potential uranium price increases with their ramp up plans at the Pinyon Plain, La Sal, and Pandora mines. They expect this ramp up to be completed by the end of this year.

Also, they are making good progress with the permits for the Whirlwind and Nichols Ranch mines, which once they start to operate in 2025, they could increase their uranium production to over two million pounds per year.

I see Energy Fuels well positioned to grow their uranium segment amidst the geopolitical tailwinds in the US, which I see as a key factor in their growth given that this segment represents close to 88% of their annual revenue.

Risks

Despite having a bullish sentiment on Energy Fuels, my conviction is still not high enough to take a long position.

The highest risk that I see is the volatility in commodity prices. Although I am bullish on uranium given the geopolitical tailwinds in the US, I don't share the same opinion about the future spot prices of vanadium and NdPr.

The slowdown in China's construction and manufacturing sectors, coupled with oversupply from Russian imports, has significantly reduced the need for vanadium.

Therefore, I see their vanadium inventories increasing significantly this year, without any clear sign of when prices will become favorable for them to sell this commodity.

Also, I am not bullish on REEs future spot prices, especially in NaPr, due to the recent decline in EVs sales during the first quarter of this year. I have covered this topic in more depth in my Hertz article, although I will mention here that just this year alone, they are planning to sell 30,000 EVs from their fleet due to higher depreciation than expected.

Another risk that I see is potential delays in obtaining the necessary permits and licenses for their phase 2 and phase 3 expansion plans. Since phase 2 alone is expected to cost $348 million, these delays could result in going over budget, which will further increase their CapEx.

Outlook

Despite headwinds with vanadium prices, and a significant investment in phases 2 and 3, with the risk of the demand for NdPr decreasing in the future, I am still bullish on Energy Fuels.

Moreover, I am not the only one bullish on Energy Fuels. A quick look at the insider buying activity shows that a high number of insiders, including the CEO, have bought shares with a total value of $436,000 in the past 3 months.

I view this as highly encouraging, given that the share price has declined 44% since September last year.

In addition, when looking at their weekly chart, you can spot 2 validated support levels; one at $5, and another at $4.3

Trading View

I expect the price to test the $4.3 level if shareholders panic on Monday, August 5, when the market opens. I am not saying they will, given that there was a positive surprise for both their EPS and revenue, but, if they are, then there is a good opportunity to buy at a good discount, especially if insiders buy again at this new lower price.

Other than the chart, and the insider buying activity, I like some of their financial ratios, especially their price to book ratio of 2.67 in Q1 2024. I have included a chart below to show the evolution of this ratio over the past quarters.

Trading View

I like the fact that this ratio has consistently decreased over the past 3 quarters, indicating a potential undervaluation of this stock.

The comparison with their peers shows that Energy Fuels has underperformed them in the past year. Although this can be perceived as something negative, my investment style favors companies that experienced a significant selloff, and then, are able to turnaround stronger than anticipated.

I highly believe Energy Fuels is one of these companies.

Trading View

Conclusion

I believe Energy Fuels presents a good buying opportunity due to their strong positioning in the uranium market amidst favorable geopolitical conditions in the US.

I expect a higher demand for uranium from US nuclear energy companies in the next 4 years due to the Prohibiting Russian Uranium Imports Act, potentially driving uranium spot prices up, which will highly benefit Energy Fuels, given that 88% of their revenue comes from the uranium segment.

In addition, I am positive about their ramp up plans at the Pinyon Plain, La Sal, and Pandora mines, along with their progress on obtaining the permits for Whirlwind and Nichols Ranch.

Despite the headwinds in the vanadium market, I believe that the lower spot prices will have a limited impact on their revenue, given that they only represent 2.3% of their total gross revenue. Additionally, I favor management's decision to keep high inventories of vanadium until spot prices are more favorable.

The recent cluster insider buying activity since May 2024, shows that management is confident in the current share price, especially after a 44% decline since September 2021.

I find the recent price action favorable, with the share price at the $5 support level at the time of writing this article.

Despite rating this stock as a Buy, I haven't initiated my long position yet.

The main reason is that I believe the share price could test the $4.3 level if shareholders panic on Monday. If this is the case, and I notice another wave of insider buying, I will certainly initiate a long position in Energy Fuels.