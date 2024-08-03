Energy Fuels: Compelling Buy, With Tailwinds, Ramp Ups, And Insider Buying

Summary

  • Energy Fuels benefits from strong geopolitical tailwinds in the US favoring the uranium spot prices, with their uranium segment making up 88% of their revenue.
  • They currently have several expansion plans for their REE segment, and several ramp ups in place to capitalize on the possible increase of uranium prices.
  • Significant insider buying activity, including the CEO, suggests confidence in the current share price.
  • Current share price at the $5 support level, with potential for a slight discount if Q2 results disappoint and prompt a temporary selloff.
  • My rating is a Buy, although I haven't initiated a long position in this stock at the moment. I provide you the reasons below.

Uranium Mine

IngeGajczak

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSE:UUUU) just published their Q2 earnings results on August 2, after market close. Investors might want to take a fresh look at the stock, especially at its current share price.

Despite headwinds in the vanadium

Small deep value individual investor, with a microscopic private investment portfolio, yielding monthly what big investment firms return in one year. I have a B.Sc. in aeronautical engineering and over 6 years of experience as an engineering consultant in the aerospace sector. The latter statement is not relevant in any way whatsoever to my investment style, but I thought to add it for self-indulgent purposes. I have a contrarian investment style, highly risky, and often dealing with illiquid options. How illiquid? Well, you can land a Jumbo on the spread and still have clearance for take-off. From time to time, I buy shares, mostly to not be categorized as a degen by my fellow investor friends. My timeframe is 3-24 months. I am a practitioner (of the sub-blue collar type), rather than someone who theorizes without any skin in the game. At the time of writing an article, I hold either shares or options in all stocks that I rate as a Strong Buy.I like stocks that have experienced a recent sell-off due to non-recurrent events, particularly when insiders are buying shares at the new lower price. This is how I often screen through thousands of stocks, mainly in the US, although I may own shares in other banana republics. I was originally born in one of them, but managed to escape. I use fundamental analysis to check the health of companies that pass through my screening process, their leverage, and then compare their financial ratios with the sector and industry median and average. I also do professional background checks of each insider who purchased shares after the recent sell-off. I use technical analysis to optimize the entry and exit points of my positions. I mainly use multicolor lines for support and resistance levels on weekly charts. From time to time I draw trend lines, taken for granted, in multicolor patterns. Note: I tried to keep my introduction as real, and authentic as possible. I dislike empty suits, high-level BS, deep-level BS, unnecessary jargon, and self-indulgent, third-person written introductions with an air of superiority.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

