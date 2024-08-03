SCHD: Easy Alpha

Blue Harbinger profile picture
Blue Harbinger
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • In our previous report, we explained how the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF is built for winners.
  • In this follow-up report, we explain how SCHD can easily add big alpha to investor returns (especially in volatile markets like we're seeing now).
  • In the conclusion, we explain why many “SCHD haters” are usually barking up the wrong tree, as well as our strong opinion on who should invest.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Big Dividends PLUS get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Charles Schwab office in Houston, Texas, USA.

SCHD: Easy Alpha, Blue Harbinger

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In our previous report, we explained how the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is "built for winners" (including its growing dividend, low volatility and more). In this follow-up report, we explain how

And if you're looking for more low-volatility high-income ideas, check out our 27-position "High Income NOW Portfolio" (9.2% aggregate yield). You can currently access it (and more) at a 20% discount.

-MARKET SELL OFF SALE: Get 20% Off (this weekend only).

This article was written by

Blue Harbinger profile picture
Blue Harbinger
20.26K Followers

Helping you make informed investment decisions. I am founder and independent owner at Blue Harbinger Research and my private investment company. I share top ideas for you to consider and offer additional services for people seeking more personalized solutions.

I am a Chicago Booth MBA (BS Finance, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign) and a former multibillion dollar fund manager. I have 20+ years of industry experience, previously working as a pension fund manager, a mutual fund portfolio manager and a securities analyst for a hedge fund.

My investment specialties include public equities (both income and long-term growth), efficacious portfolio construction (reducing taxes, eliminating unnecessary expenses and optimizing returns/income/risk per investor needs) and explaining complex topics in simple straightforward (and helpful) ways.

I am happy to share a subset of my Blue Harbinger Research ideas on Seeking Alpha, including through the investing group service Big Dividends PLUS.

I believe in disciplined, goal-focused, long-term investing.

-

*Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with your adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SCHD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SCHD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCHD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News