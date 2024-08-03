Intel: No Pain, No Gain, Uncertain Turnaround Ahead

Summary

  • INTC's failure to execute its turnaround story has triggered the drastic pullback by -30%, or the equivalent -$39B in market capitalization.
  • This is worsened by the underwhelming FQ2'24 financial performance, dividend suspension, and drastic layoffs through 2025, with its reversal hanging in balance.
  • Combined with the uncertain monetization of its foundry ambitions and deteriorating balance sheet, INTC's investment thesis remains underwhelming at these bottom levels.
  • Moving forward, the management needs to miraculously "pull a rabbit out of the hat" to not only survive the highly competitive industry, but to eventually thrive and regain the market's/ shareholders' trust.
  • Only time may tell.

Stormy Weather Ahead - U Turn

robynmac

We previously covered Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in April 2024, discussing its underwhelming Foundry prospects after the release of its new segment reporting, as the IDM 2.0 brought forth the uncertain cash burn and drag on its overall profitability.

