BrightView Holdings, Inc. (BV) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 03, 2024 9:30 AM ETBrightView Holdings, Inc. (BV) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.14K Followers

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris Stoczko - Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations
Dale Asplund - President and Chief Executive Officer
Brett Urban - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tim Mulrooney - William Blair
Bob Labick - CJS Securities
Andy Wittmann - Robert W. Baird
Greg Palm - Craig-Hallum Capital Group
Jeffrey Stevenson - Loop Capital
George Tong - Goldman Sachs
Harold Antor - Jefferies

Operator

Hello, and welcome to BrightView Holdings' Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Ezra, and I'll be coordinating your call today. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand over to your host, Chris Stoczko, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations to begin. Chris, please go ahead.

Chris Stoczko

Good morning and thank you for joining BrightView's third quarter earnings call. Dale Asplund, BrightView's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Brett Urban, Chief Financial Officer, are on the call.

I will now refer you to slide two of the presentation, which can also be found on our website, which contains our Safe Harbor disclaimer. Our presentation includes forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties. In addition, during this call we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please see our press release and 8-K issued yesterday for a reconciliation of these measures.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Dale.

Dale Asplund

Thanks, Chris, and good morning, everyone. As I reflect on my time here, which is approximately one-year mark, my conviction in the incredible opportunities both near and long-term continue to increase as we are on pace to deliver a breakout year. We are doing this by operating as a unified one BrightView, and leveraging our size and scale to drive profitable growth. Both will lead to meaningful shareholder value creation.

Recommended For You

About BV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BV

Trending Analysis

Trending News