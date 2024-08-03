shaunl/E+ via Getty Images

In May, I covered AerCap (NYSE:AER) with a strong buy rating and the truth is that with a 2.4% return against a 5.5% return AerCap stock has not shown the performance we are looking for on names with a strong buy rating. However, since my buy rating from four years ago AER stock has tripled in value against a 81.8% for the broader markets.

In this report, I will be discussing the Q2 2024 earnings, AerCap’s liquidity, the guidance update for 2024 and value AerCap based on a book value method as well as an EV/EBITDA method.

AerCap Basic Lease Rents Plateau

Since AerCap’s reported figures consist of purchase accounting adjustments which reduce the revenues on basic lease rent and maintenance rent, I compiled a table with the results that in my view better align with the underlying performance:

Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change Basic Lease Rent $ 1,600 $ 1,602 0% Maintenance Rent $ 279 $ 185 51% Total Lease Revenues $ 1,879 $ 1,787 5% Net gain on sale $ 129 $ 166 -22% Other $ 81 $ 41 98% Total $ 2,089 $ 1,994 5% Click to enlarge

On an adjusted basis, basic lease revenues are plateauing. The reason is the same as observed in previous quarters: Airplane manufacturers are struggling to deliver airplanes according to schedule. This drives up lease rates on leases that are currently being agreed on and lease extensions or new lease agreements on already delivered flight equipment. However, it takes time for that to have a notable impact on lease revenues. For the time being, the net impact is more or less neutral on basic lease revenues.

The growth in total revenues and income was primarily driven by higher maintenance lease revenues related to end of lease payments and higher other income driven by higher non-recurring income as well as higher interest income. This was partially offset by lower gains on sales as trading activity was lower during the quarter in combination with a less favorable sales mix.

AerCap

Reported net earnings were $448 million, with a $169 million headwind from purchase accounting and a negative impact of $25 million related to taxes. On an adjusted basis, the net income was $592 million. Compared to last year, GAAP net income decreased 9.1% and 0.6% on an adjusted basis, reflecting lower gains on sale and higher share based compensation partially offset by a higher purchase accounting add-back.

The results are not bad, in the current environment it is tough and actually nearly impossible to grow lease revenues. So, the main growth component are gains on sale of asset and AerCap has to be prudent with selling its assets. The current environment for commercial airplanes does offer some creative opportunities in the form of AerCap acquiring delivery slots from airlines that no longer need them. I previously discussed the situation at Spirit Airlines (SAVE). That airline has a significant debt maturity in the coming 12 to 18 months and its results are not flattering. The company could sell some of its aircraft to lessors such as AerCap, but lessors are likely more interested in acquiring the delivery slots that Spirit is giving up on and that is what AerCap also did. The lessor acquired the delivery slots for 36 Airbus A320neo airplanes on order with Airbus and can take over another 52 slots if there is need for it.

AerCap Maintains Strong Liquidity

AerCap

AerCap has around $20 billion in liquidity for the coming 12 months, driven by contracted sales and its operating cash flow next to the availability of its cash pile of $1 billion as well as $11 billion in committed debt and revolvers. With its operating cash flow, it can easily cover its debt maturities while its cash pile, committed debt and contracted sales cover all but $2 billion in CapEx.

AerCap Increase Full Year Outlook

AerCap

For the full year, AerCap has increased its guidance for earning per share from around $8.50 excluding gains on sales to $9.00. Driven by strong cash collection and strong end-of-lease payments. AerCap beat analyst estimates by $0.67 but given that the company guides excluding gains on sales, it is a bit easier for the company to beat expectations and increase its guidance throughout the year. I previously pointed out that second quarter results could generate around $0.50 from gains on sales of assets and the company actually booked $0.55 in gains on sale. For the next 12 months, there is $2 billion in committed sales which on average could add another $1.02 per share to what AerCap has communicated. So, I would be looking for full year earnings per share of $11.27 excluding share repurchase impact.

AerCap Book Value Per Share Points At Further Upside

AerCap

The current stock price of AerCap is $87.23 while its book value per share is $89.47 indicating that there is only 2.6% upside for AerCap. This would not provide a solid base for me to maintain my buy rating on the stock. However, it should be noted that AerCap’s discount to its book value has closed based on announced share repurchases, some of which have yet to be executed. Moreover, the discount to NAV that AerCap obtained when purchasing GECAS is not reflected in this book value.

The practice I apply is adding this discount back to the shareholders' equity and depreciate using a straight-line method and implement the share repurchases. This should result in a more representative book value when considering all dynamics. The only drawback is that while we do add back and depreciate the GECAS discount over time, it is not known when flight equipment from the GECAS portfolio is being sold. As a result, the addback cannot account for reductions in GECAS discount to be added back.

Implementing the discount to NAV and the share repurchase authorization gives us a $101.38 fair value, representing 16.2% upside. Applying the median price-to-book, would provide a price target of $91.24 providing 4.6% upside. The midpoint of the high target and low target is $96.31 providing 10.4% upside. In my view, that remains compelling upside for AerCap stock.

AerCap Stock Price Valuation Based On EV/EBITDA Method Shows Significant Opportunities For Appreciation

The Aerospace Forum

Based on EV/EBITDA valuation inputs, AerCap stock has even more upside. Based on the industry EV/EBITDA, it would be 26% with a $109.24 price target and 39% against the elevated EV/EBITDA median for AerCap bringing the price target to $120.41. I believe AerCap, is eventually going to get there and as a result I maintain my strong buy rating with a $109.24 target, which is in line with the Wall Street analyst target of $110.50 for AerCap.

Why Is AerCap Stock Down?

AerCap stock closed the trading day almost 6% lower. I believe there is significant upside ahead, so the price movement might be somewhat aggressive. However, I do believe that the lower prices are driven by three factors. The first one is that no new share repurchase authorization was announced and for several quarters AerCap share prices have been boosted by share repurchase activity. Furthermore, we are seeing that basic lease rents are plateauing and most growth is actually coming from selling aircraft at attractive profit margins and those sales also drive end-of-lease maintenance payments. What we currently see in the airline industry is that there is overcapacity and that might make investors question whether the juicy margins AerCap currently enjoys on its sales are sustainable for at least the coming quarters. I believe that the strength will last another 12 months or so, but I can understand the concern among investors.

Conclusion: AerCap Stock Is Still A Strong Buy

We certainly do see that AerCap is having significant challenges growing its regular leasing business, and that has everything to do with the inability of OEMs to deliver airplanes as contracted. Currently that allows AerCap to sell airplanes at very nice margins. The big question, however, is how long that will persist because the moment those margins fall off a cliff, we will see that the business excluding gains on sale has little growth for the time being and that also means that any future repurchases that investors are hoping to see get out of sight. However, I did my assessment by filling in the numbers and I believe that AerCap stock remains a strong buy.