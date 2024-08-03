Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.14K Followers

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Paul Elenio - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Ivan Kaufman - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Steven DeLaney - JMP Securities LLC
Stephen Laws - Raymond James
Rick Shane - JPMorgan
Jade Rahmani - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods
Jay McCanless - Wedbush Securities, Inc.
Crispin Love - Piper Sandler
Leon Cooperman - Omega Family Office

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Second Quarter 2024 Arbor Realty Trust Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to your speaker today, Paul Elenio, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Paul Elenio

Thank you, Angela. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the quarterly earnings call for Arbor Realty Trust. This morning, we'll discuss the results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. With me on the call today is Ivan Kaufman, our President and Chief Executive Officer.

Before we begin, I need to inform you that statements made in this earnings call may be deemed forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including information about possible or assumed future results of our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. These statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of our future performance, taking into account the information currently available to us.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Arbor's expectations in these forward-looking statements are detailed in our SEC reports. Listeners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking

Recommended For You

About ABR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on ABR

Trending Analysis

Trending News