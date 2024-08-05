4kodiak/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) reported earnings on Thursday after the bell, but the reaction wasn't good. On top of what some are considering a mixed bag with weak guidance, unemployment jumped to 4.3%, causing fears of a recession to surface again. Many feel the Fed was too late to start the cutting cycle and that it could impact AMZN going forward. Shares of AMZN were lower by more than -10% at one point as they reached $160.55 after closing at $184.07 the day before. I believe this is a massive overreaction, and I purchased shares of AMZN in 2 accounts on the massive dip. While I would love to say that AMZN is getting crushed because of the reported unemployment numbers, they're not, as shares were selling off hard after earnings came out. There is no way anyone read through the entire report and digested the information before shares started to decline, and I think more than anything, the extent of the declining share price is from trading algorithms being triggered on the way down. Regardless, I am happy to add to my position at $161.50, and it looks to have been a good move, considering shares are back over $167. This is why having dry powder on the sideline is important, as you never know when opportunities will present themselves. Over the past 2 weeks I have added to my positions in Alphabet (GOOGL), Nvidia Corporation (NVDA), AMZN, and Intel Corporation (INTC). I think the market got AMZN wrong, which will prove to be a bump in the road for long-term investors.

Following up on my previous article about Amazon

In the beginning of June, I wrote an article about AMZN (can be read here), which discussed why I felt there was an opportunity heading into the summer. AMZN had provided investors with a big beat in Q1 as revenue increased by 12.5% YoY, and shares were trading at a historically low level based on its P/E. AMZN just reported that Q2 earnings and shares are selling off as they are down around 10% on the day. I stepped in and added to my position at what looks like the bottom for the day, and I believe the sell-off today will be looked back on as an opportunity that some investors capitalized on. I am following up with a new article to discuss why I think the market got it wrong and why I believe AMZN is still a strong long-term investment.

Risks to investing in Amazon

While AMZN is one of the largest companies in the world, there are still risks in the investment case. AMZN's profit center is still AWS, and they are competing against Microsoft (MSFT) and GOOGL, which can allocate as much capital as needed to compete with AWS. AMZN could see pressure in their cloud growth rates as future customers elect to go with a different cloud service provider. If we head into a recession, then there are fears that households will cut back on spending, and that will impact their e-commerce business. Depending on what happens in the political landscape, there could be risks with the FTC, as Lina Khan's position on AMZN was decided before she stepped into her role. In September of 2023, the FTC sued Amazon for illegally maintaining a monopoly, and these narratives have never really subsided. AMZN also faces macroeconomic risks that are outside of their control and commodity risks due to fluctuations in oil prices. AMZN operates one of the largest logistical systems globally, and higher commodity prices impact the cost of doing business. There are always risks of slowing growth or the government breaking up AMZN, so investors should do their own research before investing in AMZN.

The Street got this wrong, and companies should not be punished for delivering on their guidance

I am not upset that AMZN went down, as I viewed it as an opportunity and deployed more capital into my investment in AMZN. I think that the market got this wrong and that there was no way anyone read through the earnings report before it started selling off. Shares of AMZN started selling off instantly as the headline numbers came in with $148 billion in revenue and $1.26 of GAAP EPS. Shares of AMZN started selling off on the revenue miss as The Street was looking for $148.76 million in revenue, and the quarter is being called a mixed bag because AMZN beat EPS estimates by $0.23. This was a solid quarter for AMZN, but it looked like the sky was falling before the earnings report's first page could be read. I think that this was because stop limits were triggered as the algos took over, and AMZN just retraced down to $160.55 before buyers started coming back in.

There is a big difference between investing and trading, and even then, numbers still matter. This has happened in the past with AMZN, as shares sold off after a strong quarter because a consensus estimate number was missed. Everyone seems to have a short memory because back on April 30th AMZN reported their Q1 numbers and issued guidance for Q2 of net sales between $144.0 billion and $149.0 billion. The Street had $150.09 billion as their Q2 consensus number before AMZN even issued guidance. Coming into Q2, The Street revised their estimates and estimated that revenue would come in at $148.76 billion. This is when everyone needs to take a step back and take a realistic approach. AMZN provides a modest range and told everyone that they would generate between $144.0 billion and $149.0 billion in Q2, then deliver $148 billion in revenue. AMZN came in on the upper end of their range, but their earnings were turned into a mixed bag because The Street put their consensus estimate within $240 million of the top of AMZN's Q2 guidance. This is not a good reason for AMZN shares to sell off, nor is it the idea that AMZN issued weak Q3 guidance. AMZN provided a range of between $154 - $158.5 billion in Q3, representing 8-11% YoY growth, yet The Street's consensus estimate for Q3 is $158.33 billion, well above the midpoint of AMZN's guidance. I don't believe these are credible reasons to punish AMZN, considering they are one of the market's largest revenue-generating companies, guiding growth, and delivering within their estimated range. I don't believe the long-term investment case is broken, but I am happy to buy more AMZN.

This was a solid quarter for AMZN even if shares are retracing

While AMZN was selling off, I went through the earnings report twice and updated all my numbers. AMZN had a strong quarter despite what the headlines portrayed. Total revenue in Q2 was up 10.12% YoY, and in the first half of 2024, AMZNs revenue has increased by 11.29% YoY. The combination of an additional $13.59 billion in revenue for Q2 and improved efficiency helped AMZN generate $14.67 billion in operating income, which was a 91.02% YoY increase ($6.99 billion). In the first half of 2024, AMZN has generated an additional $29.55 billion in revenue (11.29%) and $17.52 billion in operating income (140.70%) compared to the first half of 2023. A big driver was the North American business segment, as it grew its operating income by $1.85 billion (57.74%) YoY in Q2 and for the first half of 2024 by $5.94 billion (144.54%). AWS is also heavily contributing to excess profitability as it generated an additional $4.14 billion of revenue and $3.97 billion of operating income YoY in Q2. In the first half of 2024, AWS has grown its revenue base by 17.99% to $51.32 billion and has generated $18.76 billion in operating income, which is a 78.82% increase YoY compared to $10.49 billion in the first half of 2023.

I think too many people are focused on the fact that AMZN's operating income margin in Q2 declined to 9.92% from 10.68% in Q1. While I would have loved for margins to expand a bit, AMZN is operating a cash-intensive business, and this was still the 2nd best quarterly margin they produced since Q1 2020. There were a lot of indirect aspects that are helping AMZN's business. AMZN expanded its pharmacy program to offer Medicare Prime members unlimited consumption of 60 prescriptions for $5 per month. AMZN released 19 films and won 62 primetime Emmy Awards. AMZN also expanded their streaming access to the NBA for 11 additional seasons starting next year. This may not sound like a lot, but it's a reason for customers to be further engaged with the AMZN platform, which will indirectly help its advertising segment. In the first half of 2024, advertising generated $24.6 billion in revenue, which was a 21.81% YoY increase. AMZN is expanding its generative AI and machine learning capabilities, which should provide a boost to advertising in addition to AWS and the e-commerce business. AMZN is putting themselves in a position where they will be able to make their cloud services more powerful and upsell customers on some features, but I think there will be strong indirect synergies throughout the ecosystem. AMZN's advanced capabilities should provide upselling features to resellers on AMZN in addition to companies looking to advertise on AMZN. AMZN has the 11th most visited website and I wouldn't be surprised if their generative AI and machine learning capabilities help drive larger growth in their third-party seller services and advertising business over the next several quarters.

What should be celebrated is AMZN's profitability and how its turned the corner. AMZN is sitting on $71.18 billion in cash on hand, with an additional $17.91 billion in short-term investments. AMZN has $89.09 billion in liquidity on hand, with only $54.89 billion in long-term debt. AMZN has a strong balance sheet that allows them to allocate as much capital as needed to build out their operations because debt obligations aren't a concern. On a trailing twelve-month basis (TTM) this is the 8th consecutive quarter where AMZN's cash from operations increased along with its free cash flow (FCF). In Q2 of 2022, AMZN had generated $35.57 billion in cash from operations, and it's FCF was -$23.49 billion due to the massive CapEx investments it was making. The stint of CapEx exceeding cash from operations was well worth it as AMZN just surpassed $100 billion in cash from operations on a TTM basis. ANZN is still spending in excess of $50 billion on an annualized basis on CapEx and generating $54.98 billion in FCF over the TTM. I expect this will allow AMZN to continue increasing the amount of cash from operations it produces, and even if they feel the need to increase CapEx during the AI boom, it should ultimately correlate to growth in FCF.

This quarter wasn't a miss, and there is still a big opportunity in AMZN

Now that everyone in the Magnificent Seven has reported except for NVDA, we are getting a better picture of what the future EPS metrics look like. AMZN is now trading at 22.21 times 2026 earnings and is trading at 36.66 times 2024 earnings. AMZN has never traded at these valuations, and it's been common for shareholders to pay over 50 times their earnings for AMZN. On a forward-looking basis based on the consensus estimates, AMZN is expected to grow their EPS over the next 2 fiscal years by 65.07% and trades at a cheaper valuation than MSFT, NVDA, AAPL, and TSLA based on forward earnings.

When I compare AMZN to the rest of the Magnificent Seven based on FCF, AMZN also looks inexpensive on this profitability level. AMZN used to be an outlier and now trades at 33.51 times its FCF, which puts them at a cheaper valuation than most of the companies in the Magnificent Seven except for Apple (AAPL) and META Platforms (META). This helps validate the forward-looking EPS valuations as I never look at just one profitability metric.

When I look at the forward revenue guidance, AMZN is expected to grow at double-digit rates for the next 3 years, then at high single-digit rates. While the consensus estimates have been on the high end of AMZN's range over the past several quarters, the trajectory below is completely feasible. If AMZN comes close to these estimates, they will generate over $1 trillion in annual revenue in 2029, which is just 5 years away. As time progresses, AMZN could easily exceed $100 billion in FCF on an annualized basis and continue growing its EPS. As AMZN closes in on being the first $1 trillion revenue company, I think it will create a frenzy of upgrades in the investment cycle, and we could have years of blue sky's investing in AMZN.

Conclusion

I think that Mr. Market got this wrong, and AMZN sold off because algos got in control as stop losses were triggered. AMZN's earnings weren't a mixed bag as AMZN beat earnings expectations and came in on the high end of their guidance. Companies shouldn't be penalized for hitting their guidance, and the market should pay more attention to what AMZN's management is saying. The sell-off, in my opinion, was irrational, and I added to my position in multiple accounts, with the largest order today filling at $161.05. As a long-term investor, I want to buy on pullbacks if my investment case isn't broken. I think there is a huge opportunity in shares of AMZN and that there is a big opportunity as AMZN's generative AI and machine learning will help drive additional revenue from several business segments in the future. AMZN's numbers are going in the right direction, and based on historical levels, this is one of the cheapest times to invest in AMZN based on their P/E.