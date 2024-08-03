London Stock Exchange Group plc (LDNXF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCPK:LDNXF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2024 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Schwimmer - CEO
Michel-Alain Proch - CFO
Peregrine Riviere - Head, IR

Conference Call Participants

Tom Mills - Jefferies

Enrico Bolzoni - JPMorgan

Kyle Voigt - KBW

Hubert Lam - Bank of America

Russell Quelch - Redburn Atlantic

Arnaud Giblat - BNP

Oliver Carruthers - Goldman Sachs

Benjamin Bathurst - RBC Capital Markets

Bruce Hamilton - Morgan Stanley

Michael Werner - UBS

Julian Dobrovolschi - ABN AMRO

Johannes Thormann - HSBC

Ian White - Autonomous Research

Andrew Coombs - Citi

David Schwimmer

Good morning, and welcome to our First Half 2024 Results. I'm joined by Michel-Alain Proch, or MAP, our CFO; and by Peregrine Riviere, Head of Investor Relations.

LSEG had a strong first half. Revenues were up 7.6%, and we made good progress in the commercial and strategic transformation of our business. Our first half growth was broad based, with positive contributions from every business line. We're bringing stronger offerings to the market, driven by a high pace of innovation and consistent customer focus. We're driving regular displacements with Workspace, and the recent deal with Dow Jones expands our leadership in news.

Our partnership with Microsoft is progressing well, delivering wider availability of the first products by yearend. We're delivering this performance with a clear and critical focus on efficiency and discipline, driving a 50 basis point improvement in H1 margins. We are committed to further margin expansion over the next few years.

Cash flow growth was very strong, supporting significant shareholder returns. We bought back GBP 1 billion of shares in the first half, and we increased our interim dividend by 15% today. I'll come back to the commercial and strategic progress we're making in a moment.

But

