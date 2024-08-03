Taylor Wimpey plc (TWODF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCPK:TWODF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 31, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Daly - CEO and Executive Director
Christopher Carney - Group Finance Director and Executive Director

Conference Call Participants

Glynis Johnson - Jefferies
Will Jones - Redburn Atlantic
Aynsley Lammin - Investec
Ami Galla - Citigroup
Harry Goad - Berenberg
Charlie Campbell - Stifel
Chris Millington - Deutsche Numis
Sam Cullen - Peel Hunt

Jennifer Daly

Thank you, Alice. So, we're running a little bit behind. I'm afraid that's my chatting, I apologize. But good morning to you all and thank you for joining us. As usual, I'll do some brief introductory comments and the highlights on the half year, and Chris will take you through the financial review and our guidance. And then I'll take you through how we're seeing things today and how we're positioning the business for the future.

I think you'll already have seen the statement and noted that we now expect full year completions, excluding JVs, to be towards the upper end of our previous guidance of 9,500 to 10,000. And I'm very pleased to say that we performed well in the first half. And importantly, we are very well set up to grow again from 2025 if the market is supportive.

It's early days for the new Labor government, but all early indications look positive for the sector, with recognition that planning is a major barrier to economic growth and that housebuilding contributes significantly to that much needed growth, but there'll be more on this later.

So I think some great progress in the year so far, but I'll just pick out a few of the highlights this morning. We're really pleased with the private sales rate of 0.75, which is 0.69 excluding bulk sales. And while interest rates and mortgage

