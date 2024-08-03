Crédit Agricole S.A. (CRARF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCPK:CRARF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2024 6:00 AM ET

Corporate Participants

Jerome Grivet - Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tarik El Mejjad - Bank of America
Giulia Aurora Miotto - Morgan Stanley
Delphine Lee - JPMorgan
Guillaume Tiberghien - BNP Paribas
Stefan Stalmann - Autonomous Research
Joseph Dickerson - Jefferies
Jacques-Henri Gaulard - Kepler
Flora Bocahut - Barclays
Anke Reingen - RBC
Chris Hallam - Goldman Sachs
Pierre Chedeville - CIC

Jerome Grivet

Good afternoon or should I say hello, it's more simple considering the time at which we're talking. Hello, everyone. Happy to present this result for the second quarter and for the first half of 2024 for Crédit Agricole S.A.

Just to put it in a nutshell, and we are going to start directly on Page 4, we are posting indeed for the quarter and for the first half of the year very good results. For the first half, you see the figure here of €3.7 billion of net profit and €1.8 billion for the quarter, which is apparently down 10% as compared to Q2 '23, and of course, we'll dig a little bit into these numbers later on. But if you restate the basis for 2023 from exceptional elements, and if you read across the numbers of 2024 which includes some also exceptional elements. All-in-all, it's the stability of the net profit at Crédit Agricole S.A. for the quarter at the high level of €1.8 billion.

Therefore, as we did already in the last quarter, we fully and confidently confirm our capacity to reach and to exceed €6 billion of net profit for the full year, which is again the result that we've initially forecast for 2025 and that we now intend to meet 1-year ahead of schedule.

Maybe

