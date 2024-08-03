Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.15K Followers

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 1, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Sean Anthony - Vice President, Corporate Financial Planning and Analysis
Anthony Jabbour - Chief Executive Officer
Bryan Hipsher - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Steinerman - JPMorgan
Wahid Amin - Bank of America
Surinder Thind - Jefferies
Ashish Sabadra - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Dun & Bradstreet's Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2024. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Sean Anthony, Vice President of FP&A and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Sean Anthony

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Dun & Bradstreet's financial results conference call for the second quarter of 2024. On the call today, we have Dun & Bradstreet's CEO, Anthony Jabbour; and CFO, Bryan Hipsher. Anthony will begin with an overview of our second quarter results and then pass it to Bryan for an in-depth financial review. We will then finish up with Q&A and a few closing remarks.

Before we begin, allow me to provide a disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements. This call, including the Q&A portion of the call, may include forward-looking statements related to the expected future results for our company, and are therefore forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from our projections due to a number of risks and uncertainties. The risks and uncertainties that forward-looking statements are subject to are described in our earnings release and other SEC filings.

Today's remarks will also include references to non-GAAP financial measures. Additional information, including the reconciliation between non-GAAP financial information to the GAAP financial information is provided in the press release and supplemental slide presentation. This conference call will

Recommended For You

About DNB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DNB

Trending Analysis

Trending News