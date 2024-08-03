Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (TNISF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCPK:TNISF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call July 31, 2024 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Juan Lladó - Chairman
Eduardo San Miguel - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mick Pickup - Barclays
Ignacio Doménech - JB Capital
Robert Jackson - Bank of Santander
Kevin Roger - Kepler Cheuvreux
Baptiste Lebacq - Oddo

Operator

Good morning, everyone and welcome to TR’s 2024 First Half Results Presentation. It will be conducted by our Chairman, Juan Lladó; and our CEO, Eduardo San Miguel. It will last approximately 25 minutes. And you will be able to post your questions after the final remarks.

I now leave the floor to our Chairman, Juan Lladó.

Juan Lladó

Hi, hello, everyone. Today, Eduardo and myself, as usually, will walk you through this presentation. First of all, I’ll go through the main highlights of the first semester of 2024. And these highlights will include our main economic figures for the period; and very important, our strategic pillars for the upcoming years, in fact a quick review of our SALTA strategy that we have celebrated a few weeks ago in Abu Dhabi. And then afterwards, Eduardo will follow up with TR business performance during this first half of the year, which will include the commercial achievements as well as always, our financial results for the period. And then as usual as well, I will wrap up with our guidance for the year 2024 and how I see or how we see the upcoming semester.

So let us start with the main highlights for the period. As I said before and you all know, TR held its Capital Markets Day in Abu Dhabi, where we shared our new strategy for the upcoming years that we have called SALTA. SALTA is [indiscernible] by TR to achieve our new medium- and long-term financial goals, financial goals that I’d

