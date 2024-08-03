Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.15K Followers

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Rodrigo Cammarosano - Head, IR
Ignacio Rosado - CEO
Jose Carlos del Valle - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Lawson Winder - Bank of America
Carlos de Alba - Morgan Stanley
Camilla Border - Bradesco BBI
Orest Wowkodaw - Scotiabank

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Nexa Resources Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] This event is being recorded and is also being broadcast via webcast and maybe accessed through Nexa’s investor relations website, where the presentation is also available. After today’s presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Rodrigo Cammarosano, Head of Investor Relations, for opening remarks. Please go ahead.

Rodrigo Cammarosano

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Nexa Resources second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Thanks for joining us today. During the call, we will be discussing the company's performance as per the earnings release that we issued yesterday. We encourage you to follow along with this on-screen presentation through the webcast.

Before we begin, I would like to draw your attention to Slide number 2, where we will be making forward-looking statements about our business and we ask you to refer to the disclaimer and the conditions surrounding those statements. It is now my pleasure to introduce our speakers. Joining us today is our CEO, Ignacio Rosado; our CFO, Jose Carlos del Valle; and our Senior Vice President of Mining Operations, Leonardo Coelho.

So now, I will turn the call over to Ignacio for his comments. Ignacio, please go ahead.

Ignacio Rosado

Thank you, Rodrigo, and good morning to everyone. Thanks for joining us today to go over our second

Recommended For You

About NEXA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NEXA

Trending Analysis

Trending News