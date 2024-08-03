ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 03, 2024
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.15K Followers

ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 1, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

John Kraft - Head of Strategy & Finance
Tom Warsop - CEO, President & Director
Scott Behrens - Executive VP, CFO & Chief Accounting Officer

Conference Call Participants

Pallav Saini - Canaccord Genuity
Peter Heckmann - D.A. Davidson
Charles Nabhan - Stephens
George Sutton - Craig-Hallum Capital Group
Trevor Williams - Jefferies
Jeff Cantwell - Seaport Research

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to ACI Worldwide, Inc. Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I would now like to turn the conference over to John Kraft. Please go ahead.

John Kraft

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. On today's call, we will discuss the company's second quarter 2024 results and financial outlook for the rest of the year. We will take your questions at the end. The slides accompanying this call and webcast can be found at aciworldwide.com under the Investor Relations tab and will remain available after the call.

Today's call is subject to safe harbor and forward-looking statements like all of our events. You can find the full text of both statements in our presentation deck and earnings release, both of which are available on our website and with the SEC.

On this morning's call is Tom Warsop, our President and CEO; and Scott Behrens, our CFO. Before I turn it over, I did want to mention that we will be participating in a few upcoming conferences. Canaccord Genuity's 44th Annual Growth Conference in Boston on August 13; the Seaport Financials and FinTech Virtual Conference on August 14; and the 9th annual Wells Fargo FinTech Information and Business Services Forum in Newport, Rhode Island on August 21.

