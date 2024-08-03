Wallbox N.V. (WBX) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 03, 2024 2:03 PM ETWallbox N.V. (WBX) Stock, WBX.WS Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.15K Followers

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 1, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Wilhelm - Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Enric Escorsa - Co-Founder, CEO & Executive Director
Luis Boada - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Leanne Hayden - Canaccord Genuity
Alec Scheibelhoffer - Stifel

Operator

Good morning or good afternoon, and welcome to the Wallbox Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Adam, and I'll be your operator for today. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand the floor to Michael Wilhelm to begin. So Michael, please go ahead when you're ready.

Michael Wilhelm

Thank you, Adam, and good morning, and good afternoon to everyone listening in. Thank you for joining today's webcast to discuss Wallbox's second quarter 2024 results. This event is being broadcast over the web and can be accessed from the Investor section of our website at investors.wallbox.com.

I am joined today by Enric Asuncion, Wallbox's CEO; and Luis Boada, Wallbox's CFO. Earlier today, we issued our press release announcing results from the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, which can also be found on our website.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made on today's call are forward-looking that may be subjected to risks and uncertainties relating to future events and/or the future financial performance of the company. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. The risk factors that may affect results are detailed in the company's most recent public filings with the SEC, including in the Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 filed March 21, 2024. We will be presenting unaudited financial statements in IFRS format that reflect management's best assessment of actual results.

Also, please note that we use certain non-IFRS financial measures on this

Recommended For You

About WBX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WBX

Trending Analysis

Trending News