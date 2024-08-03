Komercní banka, a.s. (KMERF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 03, 2024 2:04 PM ETKomercní banka, a.s. (KMERF) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.15K Followers

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCPK:KMERF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jakub Cerný - Head, Investor Relations
Jan Juchelka - Chairman and CEO
Jitka Haubova - Chief Operating Officer
Jiri Sperl - Chief Financial Officer
Didier Colin - Chief Risk Officer
Miroslav Hiršl - Head. Retail Banking
David Formánek - Head, Corporate Investment Banking
Margus Simson - Chief Digitalization Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mehmet Sevim - JPMorgan

Jakub Cerný

Hello and good afternoon. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome from Komercní banka and thank you for sharing your summertime with us today. It is the 1st of August 2024 today and we are going to discuss the results of Komercní banka Group for the First Half and Second Quarter of 2024. Please note that this call is being recorded.

Our speakers today will be Jan Juchelka, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Komercní banka; Jitka Haubova, Chief Operating Officer; Jiri Sperl, Chief Financial Officer; and Didier Colin, Chief Risk Officer. Standing by in case of questions for them are Miroslav Hiršl, Head of Retail Banking; David Formánek, Head of Corporate Investment Banking; and Margus Simson, Chief Digitalization Officer.

As always, we will begin with the presentation of results. This will be followed by questions-and-answer session. During the presentation part, all participants will be on listen-only mode. We would appreciate if you could keep your microphones muted during that time.

So, now I would like to ask the CEO, Jan Juchelka, to hand over. Thank you.

Jan Juchelka

Thank you, Jakub. Thank you very much for being with us. Good morning or good afternoon to everyone. It’s my pleasure to walk you through with my colleagues Jitka Haubova, Jiri Sperl and Didier Colin through the presentation of second quarter of 2024 and first half of 2024.

Recommended For You

About KMERF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KMERF

Trending Analysis

Trending News