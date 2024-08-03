Morguard North American Residential REIT (MNARF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.16K Followers

Morguard North American Residential REIT (OTC:MNARF) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 1, 2024 3:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Paul Miatello - Senior Vice President
Chris Newman - Chief Financial Officer
John Talano - Senior Vice President, US Operations

Conference Call Participants

Jonathan Kelcher - TD Cowen
Dean Wilkinson - CIBC
Jimmy Shan - RBC Capitals

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Morguard North American Residential REIT 2024 Second Quarter Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Thursday, August 1, 2024.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Paul Miatello. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Paul Miatello

Hi. Good afternoon, and thank you, everybody, for joining us for our second quarter results conference call. This is Paul Miatello speaking. We've got the whole management team here. So I'll just do a very quick roll call.

We've got Chris Newman, Chief Financial Officer. We've got Ruth Grable, Assistant Vice President, Canadian Operations; Beverly Flynn, General Counsel, Secretary; Rai Sahi, Chief Executive Officer; Angela Sahi, Executive Vice President, Canadian Operations; and John Talano, Senior Vice President. U.S. operations.

So with that quick set of introductions, I'll ask Chris Newman to make some prepared comments, and then we'll turn it over for a question-and-answer period. Chris, over to you. Thank you.

Chris Newman

Thank you, Paul. As is customary, I will provide comments on the REIT's financial position and performance. In terms of our financial position, the REIT completed the second quarter of 2024 with total assets amounting to $4.4 billion, higher compared to $4.1 billion as at December 31, 2023. This was due to fair value increases on the REIT's income-producing properties. Foreign exchange rate fluctuations and an increase in cash.

The REIT finished the second quarter with approximately $127.8 million

Recommended For You

About MNARF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on MNARF

Trending Analysis

Trending News