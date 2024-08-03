Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.16K Followers

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 1, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Toby Merchant - Chief Legal Officer, Chief Compliance Officer and Secretary
Michael Dennison - Chief Executive Officer
Dennis Schemm - Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Larry Solow - CJS Securities
Mike Swartz - Truist Securities
Alex Perry - Bank of America
Jim Duffy - Stifel
Scott Stember - ROTH MKM
Craig Kennison - Baird

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Fox Factory Holding Corp.'s Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded.

And now I would like to turn the conference over to Toby Merchant, Chief Legal Officer at Fox Factory Holding Corp. Thank you, sir. You may begin.

Toby Merchant

Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to Fox Factory's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. I'm joined today by Mike Dennison, Chief Executive Officer; and Dennis Schemm, Chief Financial Officer.

First, Mike will provide business updates, and then Dennis will review the quarterly results and outlook. Mike will then provide some closing remarks before we open up the call for your questions. By now, everyone should have access to the earnings release, which went out earlier this afternoon. If you have not had a chance to review the release, it's available on the Investor Relations portion of our website at investor.ridefox.com. Please note that throughout this call, we will refer to Fox Factory as FOX or the company.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that the prepared remarks contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal security laws, and management may make additional forward-looking statements in response to your questions. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many

Recommended For You

About FOXF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FOXF

Trending Analysis

Trending News