IDACORP, Inc (IDA) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 03, 2024 6:24 PM ETIDACORP, Inc. (IDA) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.16K Followers

IDACORP, Inc (NYSE:IDA) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 1, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Amy Shaw - Vice President of Finance, Compliance & Risk
Lisa Grow - President and Chief Executive Officer
Brian Buckham - SVP, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
Adam Richins - SVP and COO
Tim Tatum - Vice President of Regulatory Affairs

Conference Call Participants

Shar Pourreza - Guggenheim Partners
David Arcaro - Morgan Stanley
Alex Mortimer - Mizuho
Julien Dumoulin - Jefferies

Operator

Welcome to IDACORP's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded and our webcast is live. A replay will be available later today and for the next 12 months on the IDACORP website. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Amy Shaw, Vice President of Finance, Compliance and Risk.

Amy Shaw

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. We appreciate you joining our call. This morning, we issued and posted to IDACORP's website our second quarter 2024 earnings release and the Form 10-Q. The slides we will reference during today's call are available on IDACORP's website.

As noted on Slide 2, our discussion today includes forward-looking statements, including earnings guidance, spending forecast and regulatory plans that reflect our current views on what the future holds, and those are all subject to risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from statements made today, and we caution against placing undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Our cautionary note on forward-looking statements and various risk factors are included in more detail for your review in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

As shown on Slide 3, we have Lisa Grow, IDACORP's President and CEO; and Brian Buckham, IDACORP's Senior Vice President, CFO and Treasurer, presenting today. We also have other members of our management team available

Recommended For You

About IDA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IDA

Trending Analysis

Trending News