Carriage Services, Inc (CSV) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 03, 2024 6:25 PM ETCarriage Services, Inc. (CSV) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.16K Followers

Carriage Services, Inc (NYSE:CSV) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 1, 2024 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Steve Metzger - President
Carlos Quezada - Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors
Kathryn Shanley - Chief Accounting Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alex Paris - Barrington Research
Liam Burke - B. Riley
John Franzreb - Sidoti & Company
George Kelly - ROTH MKM

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Carriage Services Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Steve Metzger, President. Please go ahead, sir.

Steve Metzger

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss our second quarter results. In addition to myself, on the call this morning for management are Carlos Quezada, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors; and Kathy Shanley, Chief Accounting Officer.

On the Carriage Services website, you can find our earnings press release, which was issued yesterday after the market closed. Our press release is intended to supplement our remarks this morning and include supplemental financial information, including the reconciliation of differences between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. Today's call will begin with formal remarks from Carlos and Kathy and will be followed by a question-and-answer period.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that during this call, we'll make some forward-looking statements, including comments about our business, projections and plans. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties and only reflect our views as of today. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, factors identified in our earnings press release as well as in our SEC filings, all of which can be found on our website.

