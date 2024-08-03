The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc (THG) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc (NYSE:THG) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call August 1, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Oksana Lukasheva - Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance
John Roche - Chief Executive Officer & President
Jeff Farber - Chief Financial Officer
Richard Lavey - Executive VP & President of Hanover Agency Markets
Bryan Salvatore - Executive VP & President of Specialty

Conference Call Participants

Michael Phillips - Oppenheimer
Mike Zaremski - BMO
Paul Newsome - Piper Sandler
Grace Carter - Bank of America
Meyer Shields - KBW
Bob Farnam - Janney

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Hanover Insurance Group's Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. My name is Betsy, and I'll be your operator for today's call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Oksana Lukasheva. Please go ahead.

Oksana Lukasheva

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thank you for joining us for our quarterly conference call. We will begin today's call with prepared remarks from Jack Roche, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff Farber, our Chief Financial Officer. Available to answer your questions after our prepared remarks are Dick Lavey, President of Agency Markets; and Bryan Salvatore, President of Specialty Lines.

Before I turn the call over to Jack, let me note that our earnings press release, financial supplement and a complete slide presentation for today's call are available in the Investors section of our website at www.hanover.com. After the presentation, we will answer questions in the Q&A session. Our prepared remarks and responses to your questions today, other than statements of historical fact, include forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can relate to, among other things, our outlook, reserve position, economic conditions and related effects, including economic inflation, potential recessionary impact as well as other risks and

