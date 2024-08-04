manley099/E+ via Getty Images

A Shockingly Large Stock Sale

I have covered Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) (NEOE:BRK:CA) quarterly earnings here on Seeking Alpha regularly for the past 5 years. The stock went on a tear in July, justifying my upgrade to Buy from Hold in my last article, where I thought the annual meeting gave shareholders more clarity about Berkshire's future.

Berkshire's quarterly reports often reflect only incremental changes, with no big news-making items. That was not the case in 2Q 2024, where we see that Berkshire sold nearly half its largest stock position, Apple (AAPL). After what was already a decent sized 13% trim in Q1, from 905 to 790 million shares, Berkshire sold a staggering 390 million shares in Q2, cutting the position by 49% to 400 million shares.

No other trades were made in the top 4 stocks in 2Q; however, Berkshire began trimming Bank of America (BAC) in 3Q, with about 90 million shares sold, or about 9% of the original 1.033 billion share stake. Berkshire also continued its pattern of selling small amounts of Chevron (CVX) to add to its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY).

Also in 2Q, buybacks dwindled further to just $345 million. As has been the case since December 2023, all the buybacks have been in the form of A shares. Buffett still appears to be doing private deals with long-term holders rather than bidding for B shares on the open market. Everything seems to be too expensive for Buffett right now, even Berkshire itself. The company now holds $271.5 billion in cash and T-bills in the Insurance and Other segment, plus another $16.8 billion in fixed income investments.

It's impossible to know for sure what Buffett is thinking. Even when he tells us something, there are times he acts differently. Still, it can be useful to consider the possibilities and what they mean for our own investing strategy. With the Apple sale being the biggest news of the quarter, I will focus on that and only recap significant developments in the operating businesses. I will conclude with my valuation model, which I have updated this quarter because of the large amount of cash in excess of insurance float. The stock remains just slightly undervalued as it was last quarter, but Buffett gets the benefit of the doubt and the optionality of the excess cash leaves Berkshire a Buy.

Why Raise So Much Cash?

Geopolitical Risk

Buffett loves to tell the story of his first investment, made at age 11 in 1942 when the geopolitical picture was as bleak as any time in the last century. Still, he nowadays frequently mentions nuclear war as the biggest risk, sometimes mentioning it at annual meetings even when it was not part of the question. Thinking as an insurer, while the probability may be low, the severity is very high. If the probability goes from 0.1% to 1%, it's still very unlikely, but the risk-adjusted impact goes up by a factor of 10. Certainly, unrest with nuclear powers like Russia or wannabe ones like Iran raises the risk of a bad geopolitical event, even it remains low overall. Does it make sense for an insurer to raise cash in this environment? Possibly, although I'm sure many insurance contracts specifically exclude events like war. For an individual investor, I don't think it makes a lot of sense to sell because of geopolitical risk. We often overestimate the impact these events have on our portfolios as well as our ability to get back in when the risk has passed, but before prices have already recovered. And let's face it. If the threat is really existential, holding excess cash isn't going to help.

"The Market" Is Too Expensive

This is certainly true. If we use the "Buffett Indicator" of overall market value divided by GDP, we see that it stood at 197% at the end of May, 2 standard deviations above the long-term trend and near the record set just before the tech-led bear market of 2022.

Is that a reason to sell a quarter of your whole stock portfolio? Buffett often uses the analogy of farmland when talking about stock ownership. You don't sell it because the price has gone up, you hold it for the value of the produce it generates year after year. It seems unlikely there is anything imminent to impair the earnings yield or dividend payout of the market for more than a short time. As an individual investor, I would not want to get rid of a quarter of my equity assets just because the price was high. The current high interest rate environment helps mitigate the opportunity cost of being out of stocks, but rates appear likely to come down quickly in the next year or two. You can try and time the market but getting back in at the right time is challenging. Buffett most notably failed to do so in 2020 when his indicator had fallen nearly back to the long-term trend.

Apple Stock Is Too Expensive

I can understand that argument. However, on a YTD stock performance compared to its mega cap peers, it's at the low end, certainly nothing compared to NVIDIA (NVDA). It appears to be keeping up mainly because of the run in the last month or so based on enthusiasm for AI enabling a larger than usual iPhone upgrade cycle.

Apple is not ridiculously expensive on a P/E basis, either.

The problem is that the P/E is high relative to Apple's growth rate. If we look at the Seeking Alpha Peer Comparison Tool, we see that Apple has single digit percentage growth rates whether we look at Revenue, EBITDA, or EPS. Mega cap peers have strong double-digit growth rates or even higher. The PEG ratio on the peer comparison page shows over 3 for Apple but below 1 for most of the other mega caps.

I still don't see that as an automatic reason to sell. It's hard to make another pick that will perform as well going forward. However, if Apple is half of your portfolio, some added diversification probably does not hurt. If that's why Buffett sold, I do not blame him, but the same arguments about the opportunity cost of being uninvested apply here as they do in the above discussion on the overall market.

Buffett Has An Elephant In Sight

Could the long-awaited elephant-sized acquisition be in the works? When we first learned about Chubb (CB) in the last 13-F filing, it seemed too large for even Berkshire to digest completely. With over $270 billion in cash, however, Chubb's $110 billion market cap does not seem all that challenging. It's also in line with Berkshire's main business of insurance, and calls to mind another recent successful multibillion dollar acquisition, Alleghany, from a couple years ago.

We will have to wait a couple weeks for the next 13-F to see if Berkshire is still building its stake in Chubb. It looks unlikely because the cost basis of stocks in the "Banks, Insurance, and Finance" category on Note 5 of the 10-Q has increased for the year but is flat since the end of Q1.

Sales of Bank of America in 3Q will make it difficult to see if the company is adding more Chubb until the November 13-F filing. Still, if I had to pick one stock as a possible elephant takeover, it would be Chubb due to its now-buyable market cap and the fact it is an insurance business.

Buffett often says he is not interested in owning 100% of OXY. However, at $52 billion market cap, Berkshire only needs to spend another $36 billion to acquire all the common stock. That is now easily doable with the current cash balance, and Buffett could always claim circumstances have changed.

Perhaps the elephant is a new company nowhere on the balance sheet currently. With well over $100 billion to spend without cash balance dropping below insurance float, there may be a lot of opportunities if the current market downturn continues. I won't speculate on what these could be, but would love to see ideas in the comments.

Runaway Juries

Berkshire has been the subject of much litigation recently. Most notable are the suits against Berkshire Hathaway Energy's PacifiCorp over wildfires in Oregon and California. Note 23 of the 10-Q is now required reading for updates on this litigation. This quarter, we saw that Berkshire booked a $251 million charge but brought the outstanding claims from one set of lawsuits down to $3 billion from $7 billion last quarter thanks to settlements:

The bad news is that the class action claims not included in the above numbers are up to $43 billion! Now we are up to two BP (BP) oil spills worth of damages. There is at least some reassurance later on in Note 23 on this quarter's 10-Q:

PacifiCorp believes the magnitude of damages sought by the class members in the James case mass complaints to be of remote likelihood of being awarded based on the amounts awarded in the jury verdicts described above that are being appealed.

Let's hope that is the case, but if not, it would take a big bite of Berkshire's cash pile.

As we also see in Note 23, BHE is also the subject of litigation in the real estate business, with multibillion dollar claims. A settlement was reached in April for around $250 million, but it has yet to be filed with the court. If the settlement is not approved, Berkshire faces more litigation and costs.

Berkshire's BNSF Railroad is also a defendant in a suit brought by the Swinomish tribe of Washington state. The railroad was ordered to pay $400 million for exceeding limits on crude oil rail shipments across the reservation, but is currently appealing. Some amount was accrued in 2Q. The exact number is not stated, but it does seem to be the driver of the $58 million increase in "equipment rents, materials and other expenses" for BNSF this quarter. Other costs in this category were lower, according to the 10-Q.

Clearing The Decks

This last possibility is sad, but necessary to think about. Perhaps Buffett is ready to step down and wants to leave his successor flexibility to do his own deals without having to worry about what to sell. It could even be setting the stage for a special dividend (unlikely but possible) or accelerated buyback, possibly from Buffett's estate or charities. That would not be a bad thing, and would increase the percentage stake in Berkshire held by the other shareholders.

I'm sure there are other thoughts on why the cash balance is so huge, but those are the main ones as I see them. Let me know in the comments if you have other ideas.

Business Update

Geico continues to kill it in the Insurance business after being uncompetitive in prior years. The company's strategy of raising premiums but allowing policy count to drop has been successful, with premiums earned higher and underwriting costs lower. This can't continue forever, and we see the decline in policies in force is now slowing, and advertising costs are starting to increase again. The company is set up well for at least a few years, as premiums stay high while the rapid inflation in the price of cars and parts has ended.

BNSF is starting to show signs of improvement. Freight volumes increased nicely for BNSF in Consumer Products and Agricultural Products, and were roughly flat for Industrial Products. Volumes were down considerably for Coal, as lower natural gas price reduces demand for coal by power plants. BNSF carries more coal than UP, so was impacted more.

Overall operating expenses were up 4% at UP but flat at BNSF, even with the roughly $60 million litigation charge. Revenues were flat in Q2 and net income was down about 3% for BNSF. If we compare this to Union Pacific (UNP), revenues there were up just under 1% while net income was up 7%. If we do not include the litigation charge at BNSF, I estimate net income would have been up about 1%. I am pleased with the expense control at BNSF, but clearly, they have some work to do to improve their product mix.

Profits are up at BHE, not including the litigation charge. Rates and volumes were up in most areas, and even the real estate brokerage is doing better. The natural gas pipeline business is moving more volume and reflects the purchase of the rest of the Cove Point facility from Dominion (D). Wind power production tax credits are also up, resulting in an even more negative effective income tax rate than last year. If they can get past the legal issues with PacifiCorp, BHE can once again be the star of the group.

At Pilot, we now have a full quarter of 100% ownership compared to last year. Gross margin was down slightly on lower volumes, but they more than made up for it with lower operating costs and lower interest expense. I wrote in an earlier article that Pilot should take advantage of Berkshire's higher credit quality to refinance its external debt, and they have now done so.

Within Manufacturing, Service, and Retail, Manufacturing had flat income but was helped by the Industrial sector, particularly recovery in former laggard like PCC and Lubrizol. Services are doing well in terms of revenues, but margins are lower because of costs. Retail continues to be impacted by weaker consumer demand.

Valuation

As noted at the start, I updated my sum of the parts mode to account for Berkshire's excess cash. Previously, cash and insurance float were about equal, and I treated them both as working capital within the Insurance business. The Insurance business was then valued at peer multiples based on its ability to generate underwriting and investment income.

Now, with cash so far in excess of float, I am treating the excess cash as its own asset, at face value. I back out the interest earned by this excess cash from the earnings power of the Insurance business to avoid double counting the value of the excess cash.

As you can see from the model, I value the equity of Berkshire Hathaway at $975.9 billion, which is 153% of book value, almost identical to the 154% I calculated last quarter and just under the 1.6 P/B, which I consider overvalued.

The valuation also works out to $452.84 per B share, 5.7% over market price the day before the earnings release. This is a slight improvement over the 4.7% premium to market I calculated last quarter.

Conclusion

Selling such a huge chunk of Apple was the biggest surprise in Berkshire's 2Q 2024 results. Buffett may have done this because of a valuation call or because he is about to execute a big deal. For an individual investor, selling a quarter of one's whole stock portfolio even on valuation concerns would usually be considered an overreaction. It's hard to time when to get back in at the bottom. Diversification is generally a good idea, however, and if a stock gets to be half of your portfolio, it is wise to do some trimming.

As a Berkshire investor, we unfortunately do have to pay more attention to legal issues and succession than we have in the past. If these are driving the cash raise, then we need to watch Berkshire more closely than usual for potential negatives.

Berkshire's operating businesses are performing well outside of the legal challenges, although improvement is slow at BNSF and the retail businesses remain subject to overall economic trends.

Berkshire is trading slightly below fair value according to my model, similar to last quarter. By that criterion, I leave my rating at Buy, giving Buffett the benefit of the doubt. The excess of cash over float also provides more option value to take advantage of larger opportunities in the future.