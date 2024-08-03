ICF International, Inc. (ICFI) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 03, 2024 11:38 PM ETICF International, Inc. (ICFI) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.17K Followers

Start Time: 16:30 January 1, 0000 5:25 PM ET

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)
Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call
August 01, 2024, 16:30 PM ET

Company Participants

John Wasson - Chair and CEO
Barry Broadus - CFO
James Morgan - COO
David Gold - Advisory Partners

Conference Call Participants

Joseph Vafi - Canaccord Genuity
Tim Mulrooney - William and Blair
Kevin Steinke - Barrington Research Associates
Marc Riddick - Sidoti
Tobey Sommer - Truist Securities

Operator

Welcome to the Second Quarter 2024 ICF Earnings Conference Call. My name is Steven, and I will be your operator for today's call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Afterwards, you will be invited to participate in the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

I will now turn the call over to David Gold of Advisory Partners. David, you may begin.

David Gold

Thank you, Steven. Good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining us to review ICF's second quarter 2024 performance. With us today from ICF are John Wasson, Chair and CEO; Barry Broadus, CFO. Joining them is James Morgan, Chief Operating Officer.

During this conference call, we will make forward-looking statements to assist you in understanding ICF management's expectations about our future performance. These statements are subject to a number of risks that could cause actual events and results to differ materially, and I refer you to our August 1, 2024 press release and our SEC filings for discussions of those risks. In addition, our statements during this call are based on our views as of today. We anticipate that future developments will cause our views to change. Please consider the information presented in that light. We may, at some point, elect to update the forward-looking statements made today, but specifically disclaim any obligation to do so.

I'll now turn the call

Recommended For You

About ICFI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ICFI

Trending Analysis

Trending News