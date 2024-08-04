JHVEPhoto

On 02/08/2024, Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY) (OTCPK:ENGQF) released its H1 numbers. Before analyzing the company's solid performance, it is vital to report that French companies' shares fell sharply in June 2024 after President Emmanuel Macron called a surprise snap election in response to his defeat in the EU elections. France's renewable energy industry could have seen a sharp slowdown in solar and wind projects if the far right had won the election. Indeed, the party was expected to boost France's nuclear industry. Engie is shifting its strategy from Nuclear to Renewable Capacity Addition. This was one of Mare Evidence Lab's fundamental thesis in Engie's equity story. Our buy rating was mainly influenced by the robust earnings profile of Engie's network division and a tasty dividend per share with the right capital allocation priorities.

H1 Earnings

Engie reached an H1 2024 core operating profit (excluding nuclear) of €5.62 billion, 3% above Wall Street analyst estimates set at €5.45 billion. Compared to last year, the EBIT was down due to 1) lower distributed volumes in France, 2) normalization of market conditions in Germany and the UK, and 3) lower transit revenues between Germany and France. In addition, Engie sales were down by 20.4% on an organic basis due to the normalization of energy prices. Looking at the company's segment, the division called GEMS (Global Energy Management & Sales) EBIT was down to €1.9 billion from €3.1 billion in H1 2023. GEMS is a critical player in energy management services and provides risk management and procurement solutions to create value across the energy chain. The division supports a diverse clientele of over 200,000 businesses in their decarbonization journey. There was a temporary one-off in 2023, and the company confirmed a €2.0 billion core operating profit outlook for the Fiscal Year 2024.

Engie EBIT H1 results

Source: Engie H1 results presentation - Fig 1

According to the P&L analysis, Engie's net profit reached €1.9 billion. Last year, the company was impacted by a non-recurrence negative one-off due to nuclear provisions. However, following the agreement signed with the Belgian government, Engie assets are almost derisked. There is only a provision of €100 million for the Nuclear assets (Fig 2).

That said, we positively report the CEO's words. She explained how "in a market returning to normal conditions, the company has once more delivered powerful H1 results, enabling us to raise our full-year 2024 guidance. This financial performance demonstrates the power of our integrated model and showcases our operational capabilities."

Indeed, due to the strong earnings performance and lower expected recurring net financial costs, Engie raised its 2024 guidance and anticipates a 2024 core operating profit (ex-nuclear) between €8.2 and €9.2 billion. Previously, it was set between €7.5 and 8.5 billion (Fig 2). Visible Alpha consensus was estimating €8.23 billion. Engie's net income was also increased and is now expected at €5.0 and €5.6 billion, compared to a previous range between €4.2 and €4.8 billion. In numbers, Engie lowered net financial cost guidance to €1.9-2.2 billion from €2.4-2.7 billion. This considers the two years between 2024 and 2026. The outlook was based on the commodity outlook at June-end. In addition, the company confirmed its dividend policy at a 65-75% payout ratio with a minimum €0.65 DPS floor.

Engie higher guidance

Fig 2

Why are we still positive?

The company added over 1GW of renewable capacity in the first semester and remains confident of achieving its annual target of 4GW on average of additional capacity up to 2025 (Fig 3). The company has 6.9GW of capacity under construction from 63 projects worldwide; In H1 2024, the company completed 800MW of Battery Energy Storage Solution capacity. BESS is instrumental and competitive in grid reliability, and with the shift in renewable energy production, we believe it will play a vital role in a dynamic energy system. BESS services are functional to smooth supply and demand peaks, upgrade grid expansion, and limit energy price volatility; On the core business, aligned with our strategy, we positively report the increase in transmission, gas storage, and distribution tariffs (RAB). The French Energy Regulatory Commission set this and is effective until 2027; Key to the report is the company's economic net debt evolution, which reached €45.8 billion and was down €0.8 billion by year-end (Fig 4). During this period, the company also paid the dividend.

Engie Ren. Energy expansion

Fig 3

Engie Debt Evolution

Fig 4

Adjusting Estimates and Valuation

After the Q1 results, we forecast sales of €83.2 billion and a 2024 EBITDA of €14.54 billion. Due to higher net financial costs, we lowered our EBIT from €9.07 to €8.97 billion. After the Q2 results, our operating profit numbers fell precisely in the company's range (€8.2 and €9.2 billion). Therefore, we see support in our previous forecast. In addition, we are not surprised to see a positive stock price reaction, as Engie's new earnings were not reflected in consensus estimates. There has been no change in technical guidance, such as CAPEX and corporate tax. Therefore, we left the EPS guidance set at €1.79 unchanged. Engie's equity story remains intact.

Regarding Engie's valuation, the company trades at a P/E of 8.37x, and looking at the sector median (Fig 5), Engie is significantly undervalued.

Engie SA Valuation Data P/E

Fig 5

On a higher level, the MSCI EU utilities sector is not pricing in earnings growth (Fig 6). The MSCI EU sector is flat year-to-date, and Engie's stock price is down by approximately 6%. In addition, the industry is also underperforming in MSCI Europe.

MSCI EU Utilities in a Snap

Fig 5

At the Lab, we value Enel with a target P/E of 12x. The company is significantly deleveraged, while Engie is currently investing for growth. For this reason, we continue to apply a small discount to Enel's P/E and confirm a 10x P/E target, which is aligned with an EV/EBITDA of 6.5x (Fig 6). Therefore, we value Engie at €17.9 per share ($19.5 in ADR).

Engie SA Valuation Data EV/EBITDA

Fig 6

Risks

Utility companies, including Engie, face a comprehensive array of technical, operating, commercial, regulatory, and political risks. Downside risks include CAPEX delays, given the ambitious capacity addition set by Engie. These new investments are also subject to CAPEX inflation. Compared to nuclear power, renewable energy assets are exposed to weather conditions. For this reason, Engie is currently investing in battery energy storage solutions. Higher and prolonged interest rates might negatively impact the company's bottom line. In number, Engie has recurring net financial costs between €1.9 and €2.2 billion.

Conclusion

We see support from Engie's higher guidance, and more importantly, we continue to see a solid execution. Wall Street analysts will likely price higher estimates going forward. Therefore, we suggest to increase your position.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.