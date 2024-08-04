Week In Review: ImmuneOnco Out-Licenses 2 Antibodies In $2 Billion Deal

Aug. 04, 2024 12:45 AM ETTIL, IDYA, SRNMF, WUXIF, WUXAY, LYPHF
ChinaBio Today profile picture
ChinaBio Today
2.16K Followers

Summary

  • ImmuneOnco Biopharma out-licensed global rites (ex-China) for two of its antibodies to Instil Bio of Dallas, Texas.
  • Otsuka Pharmaceutical acquired Jnana Therapeutics, a Boston pharma, for $800 million plus up to $325 million in milestones.
  • Biocytogen Pharma has granted an option for its B7H3/PTK7 BsADC to IDEAYA Biosciences in an agreement worth up to $406 million.

Heap of medications on blue background

ClaudioVentrella

Deals and Financings

Shanghai ImmuneOnco Biopharma out-licensed global rites (ex-China) for two of its antibodies to Instil Bio (TIL) of Dallas, Texas (see story). ImmuneOnco will receive an upfront and near-term payments of $50 million and up

This article was written by

ChinaBio Today profile picture
ChinaBio Today
2.16K Followers
China has become the #2 pharmaceutical market years ahead of projections and continues to be the fastest growing market in the world. China is $50 billion dollars a year into life science and healthcare development through over 160 government funding programs. VC investment, M&A transactions and cross-border partnering deals in China were all up significantly in 2012. ChinaBio® Today focuses exclusively on the rapidly evolving life science industry in China, including biotech, pharma, medical device, diagnostics, services and tools. From our offices in Shanghai and San Diego, our industry analysts provide daily news, commentary and analysis on public and private China life science companies, as well as events and global issues affecting the China market. Visit: ChinaBio Today (http://www.chinabiotoday.com) ChinaBio LLC (http://www.chinabiollc.com)

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TIL--
Instil Bio, Inc.
IDYA--
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.
SRNMF--
Sirnaomics Ltd.
WUXIF--
WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.
WUXAY--
WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News