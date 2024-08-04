Luis Alvarez

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) surprised investors last week by announcing results better than expected. The company reported a revenue growth of 13.8% which translated into non-GAAP EPS (earnings per share) of $7.87 for the quarter when analysts were looking for $7.04. As a result of these results, the company's stock rose on Thursday but gave back some of those gains on Friday as the overall market had a sell off.

This is a company I've covered in the last with an article titled Lithia Motors: Strong Growth At A Cheap Price and it's a good place to read about the company's business, while this article is more focused on its most recent results.

Lithia Motors Second Quarter Results

When we look beyond the headline results, there were some signs of weaknesses though. Most of the growth in revenues actually came from opening new stores that were opened since last year as part of the company's aggressive growth strategy. When we look at the "same store" numbers which compare data from stores that have been open for at least a year for apples to apples comparison, new vehicle revenues were down -3.7%, used vehicle revenues were down -6.8%, finance and insurance revenues were down -5.7% and after sales were down -1.4%. All in all, same store revenues were down -6.4%. Margins also suffered significantly when we look at same store data. Gross profit margins were new vehicles were down -30% and used vehicle margins were down -19% year over year.

Combining new stores and old stores and everything, total revenues were up 13.8%, but gross profits were only up 2.8% and adjusted EBITDA was actually down -13.6% and adjusted EPS was down -28.2%. This is telling me that the company is giving out a lot of incentives and cutting prices in order to move inventory, which is reflected negatively in its margins. It appears that earlier inflationary pressures are easing and consumers are more careful about car prices. When it comes to the car dealership business, inflation pressures work both ways though. On one side, car prices rise and consumers pay more for cars and on the other side, expenses such as restocking inventory also rise. The problem is that when commodity prices rise and car production costs go up, car producers wants to push those higher costs to dealerships who can then push those higher costs to customers but if customers don't want to deal with higher prices, dealerships are caught between a rock and a hard place.

Margins

Another thing that can and has been affecting gross margins of Lithia Motors and other dealership companies is the mix of options people get with their cars. For obvious reasons, cars with base model have the lowest margins and the more "loaded" a car is, the higher margins will become. Typically, added on options cost very little for producers to add to the car (sometimes literally nothing when those are software enabled) and car dealerships like Lithia also don't have many costs associated with optional upgrades. Thus, the more upgrades consumers add to the cars, the higher gross margins will be seen by both car producers and car dealerships. Back in 2021 when the economy was flush with excess liquidity there was a boom of consumers buying fully loaded cars, but now that they are becoming more careful with their money, they are more reluctant about adding options to their cars. This is one of the reasons Lithia's margins dropped from last year. Then again this should only affect the margins of new cars since used cars rarely have optional add-ons that can be purchased by buyers except for some software upgrades such as the latest GPS maps.

To be fair, the company's margins are only normalizing from a temporary boost that was enjoyed from 2020 to 2022. The long term trending of gross margins for Lithia is more similar to today's numbers than to 2021-2022's inflated numbers, so it's not entirely surprising that their margins returned to their historically normal range. One exception is after sales category though and margins have been increasing in this category for quite some time with no sign of slowing down. Lithia's after sale segment includes categories such as Auto Service, Body and Parts and margins have been rising in all these categories. As car prices go higher, people hold onto their existing cars for longer, which means there is more need for repairs and services. This is where the company's margins are in a very healthy 55-57% range and unlikely to drop anytime soon if this trend continues.

LAD Stock Valuation

One could argue that the company didn't post the best results of its history, but the market was expecting a lot worse. Even after the post-earnings rally, the company's shares are trading for a fairly cheap valuation. LAD is currently enjoying a non-GAAP P/E of 9.22 and GAAP P/E of 9.37 on trailing basis and a non-GAAP P/E of 10.36 and GAAP P/E of 10.02 on forward basis. These metrics are all significantly below sector medians that range from 14 to 17, indicating a discount rate ranging from 32% to 46%.

Risk Factors

Moving forward, there might be a slowdown in the company's business due to a slowdown in the overall economy. Selling cars is a highly cyclical business that follows the economic cycle very closely. I was surprised to hear the commentary of the company's management indicating that they expect continuation of the strong demand for trucks and SUVs which are high ticket items. If the economy were to enter a recession or if there was a liquidity crunch, trucks and SUVs would be probably one of the first items to get negatively impacted. It's difficult to forecast whether we will have a recession anytime soon but investors would like to be prepared in any case.

From 2020 to 2022 the company was vastly profitable and produced very strong cash flow figures which was spent on acquiring and adding more dealerships which allowed the company to increase its footprint and scale. There aren't many surprises about this since the company's management is very growth oriented and they already indicated in the past that they would use any excess cash to fuel further growth. The results of this have been positive so far, but we are also seeing declining numbers in terms of Return on Equity and Return on Invested Capital. This makes me wonder if the company tried to grow too fast and now reaching a place where it's becoming more and more difficult to get a good return on its investments.

Conclusion

Having said that, the company still presents an opportunity for long-term investors. It has a history of posting very strong results for investors over many years. In the last decade or so, the company has been able to grow its free cash flow generation by a compounded annualized rate of 25% as compared to its peers that achieved a CAGR of 11%. Over the years, the company has made many strategic acquisitions and it opened many different lines of businesses in order to create value for shareholders and grow its profits. While there might be some short-term troubles and hiccups here and there due to how the economic cycle works, the company's long-term growth trajectory and its management's growth mindset are unlikely to change in the long run. I still like this stock as a long-term investment for "buy and hold" investors.