Acadian Timber Corp. (ACAZF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCPK:ACAZF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2024 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Susan Wood - Chief Financial Officer
Adam Sheparski - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ariana Milin - CIBC Capital Markets
Matthew McKellar - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good day. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Acadian Timber Second Quarter 2024 Analyst Conference Call and Webcast. [Operator Instructions] Please note that today's conference is being recorded. I will now hand the conference over to your speaker host, Susan Wood, Chief Financial Officer. Please, go ahead.

Susan Wood

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Acadian Timber's Second Quarter Conference Call. With me on the call today is Adam Sheparski, Acadian's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Before discussing Acadian's results, I will first remind everyone that in discussing our second quarter financial and operating performance, the outlook for the remainder of 2024 and responding to your questions, we may make forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, and future results may differ materially. For further information on our known risk factors, I encourage you to review our news release and MD&A, which are available on SEDAR and on our website at acadiantimber.com. I'll begin by outlining the financial and operational highlights for our second quarter ended June 29, 2024. Adam will then provide some additional comments and we'll discuss our outlook for the remainder of 2024.

Acadian delivered very strong financial results for the 3 months ended June 29, 2024, driven by the sale of 600,000 voluntary carbon credits and steady operational performance. Acadian continued to benefit from stable regional demand and prices towards timber products. Overall, sales for the second quarter were $41.2 million, $20.5 million greater than Q2 2023. Of this increase, $19.7 million relates to the sale of voluntary carbon

