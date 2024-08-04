Mistras Group, Inc. (MG) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 04, 2024 1:22 AM ETMistras Group, Inc. (MG) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.17K Followers

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Manuel Stamatakis - Interim Chief Executive Officer
Edward Prajzner - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mitchell Pinheiro - Sturdivant & Co. Inc.
Christopher Sakai - Singular Research
John Franzreb - Sidoti & Company, LLC

Operator

Thank you for joining Mistras Group’s Conference Call for its Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024. My name is Brianna, and I’ll be your event manager today. We’ll be accepting questions after management’s prepared remarks. Participating on the call for Mistras will be Manny Stamatakis, the company’s Chairman of the Board, an Interim President and Chief Executive Officer; and Ed Prajzner, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

I want to remind everyone that remarks made during this conference call will include forward-looking statements. The company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected. Some of those factors that can cause actual results to differ are discussed in the company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the SEC.

The discussion in this conference call will also include certain financial measures that were not prepared in accordance with the U.S. GAAP. Reconciliation of these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures can be found in the tables contained in yesterday’s press release and in the company’s related current report on Form 8-K. These reports are available at the company’s website in the Investors section on the SEC’s website.

I will now turn the conference over to Manny Stamatakis.

Manuel Stamatakis

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. Mistras reported strong top- and bottom-line growth for the 3rd consecutive quarter and remains on pace for fiscal 2024 adjusted EBITDA that will be one of our all-time high performances

Recommended For You

About MG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MG

Trending Analysis

Trending News