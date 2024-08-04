Mario Tama

There was some panic selling of Citigroup (NYSE:C) stock to close the week; yet, despite some setbacks in Q2, particularly on the expense side, the direction of travel of Citi’s turnaround remains very positive. Yes, another regulatory penalty adds unwelcome uncertainty near-term, but the more important development, in my view, is that Citigroup’s mid-term P&L targets remain firmly intact. More broadly, all the key self-help levers have only gained traction since I last covered the name (see Citigroup: Turnaround Traction Creates A Compelling Setup Into Earnings Season), which bodes well for the stock narrowing its industry-wide book value discount over time. In the meantime, all eyes will be on the pace at which Citi deploys buybacks – a potentially very accretive proposition, given where the stock and its discounted (but less liquid) depositary receipts (NEOE:CITI:CA) currently trade.

Full-Year Guidance Intact but Mind the Moving Parts

Citigroup’s Q2 2024 report was a characteristically messy one, though the major (negative) surprise was that the group had been hit with an additional ~$136m of penalties from both the Federal Reserve ($61m) and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency ($75m) – part of an amendment to Citi’s 2020 Consent Order, which as a reminder, was related to internal controls and governance deficiencies. In response, management will be following up with a “Resource Review Plan” to remedy the missed data management/reporting milestones and expects increased costs as a result. Efficiency gains in other areas (per management) might help to partially offset this impact, though it also pulls resources away from the broader transformation; hence, a net negative development, in my view.

Also, slightly negative was that management now expects to come in at the “higher end” of its full-year core expense guidance range ($53.5bn to $53.8bn excluding one-off FDIC and Fed/OCC charges) - largely due to certain costs getting loaded into the back half of the year. Still, we are well past the Q1 peak for ‘organizational simplification’ costs, and from here, simplification benefits, more international exits, and efficiency gains should help Citi make its 2024 guide. Elsewhere, the revenue guide was intact ($80-81bn or +4% YoY), though given this carries over one-off benefits from Q2 (the most notable being ~400m from Visa’s (V) recent B-share exchange offer), it wasn’t all good news either.

Still Hope for the Mid-Term Turnaround

Perspective is important, though, as underwriting this turnaround requires a medium to longer-term lens, rather than a near-term one. Recall from Citi’s June investor day, which focused on its highly profitable Services business line comprising Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) and Securities Services, that there remains a clear path to unlocking significantly higher returns on equity from here.

The key to Services lies in Citi’s scale advantage, which entails not only a bigger capacity to reinvest than peers but also relatively lower unit costs by virtue of spreading a fixed cost base over bigger volumes. So far so good, as the segment’s return on tangible equity has already increased to 20% in 2023 (up four percentage points from 2021). Assuming management delivers on its guide for a low to mid-single digits % Services revenue growth pace (vs. +20% annualized from 2021-2023), the mid-20% ROTCE target for 2026 is likely within reach.

Services might have the highest return profile of Citi’s business lines, but it certainly isn’t the only big lever here. For one, the Wealth business, with new senior leadership at the helm, offers opportunities both at the top line (up high-single-digits to low-double-digits % through 2026) and at the expense level (via productivity gains related to its advisor base). Also promising is Citi’s Banking unit prospects, recently boosted by a big-name senior leadership hire, amid a rebound in investment banking activity (note segment revenues were up 38% YoY in Q2; investment banking up 60% YoY).

So underneath the near-term choppiness, the fact that Citi is making good progress toward its 11-12% ROTCE target means the case for the stock to re-rate in line with the tangible book is as strong as it’s ever been.

Green Light for a Return of Capital Catalyst

There was one silver lining from the recent Fed/OCC fine. While it did trigger a pause in buybacks for Q2 and, to some extent, reduced the capacity for future buybacks due to the additional expenses, there remains no restriction on payouts to shareholders. This means that management can follow through on plans for both a >10% dividend hike to $0.56/share and a ~$1bn buyback in Q3.

Citi’s low-single-digit % dividend yield is nice, but given the deep book value discount at which the stock currently trades, buybacks, rather than dividends, should be the focus. In this regard, managing the Fed/OCC fallout and other one-off expenses will be key, as a scenario where Citi gets anywhere near its ROTCE target implies a lot more upside to the $500m/quarter implied by this year’s buyback pace. Capital ratios will also be key longer-term, though for now, the prospect of a watered-down Basel III endgame and a good stress test result this year leave an ample ~130bps of regulatory buffer (see CET1 graphic below).

Keeping Faith in the Turnaround

Citi stock (and, to a greater extent, its Canadian CAD-denominated depositary receipts) traded down quite significantly over the last week – unfairly so, in my view, given the fundamental underpinnings of this self-help story remain very solid. The flip side, though, is that investors also have the opportunity to get in on the Citi turnaround trade at a much wider tangible book value discount than before. Expect more buybacks to catalyze a narrowing of the book value gap, along with further indications of progress toward management’s 11-12% return on tangible equity guide.