AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) is scheduled to report second quarter earnings on August 14, 2024. After the firm last posted its earnings report on May 15, shares jumped from $2.00 to over $4.00. ASTS stock continued a remarkable uptrend from June through the end of July. The stock broke out again on July 26.

At the time of writing this article, ASTS stock traded as high as $21.28. It pulled back when the small-cap Russell 2000 index (IWM) fell by 6.82% last week and Nasdaq drooped by 3.07%.

After AST SpaceMobile announced deals with AT&T (T) in May and Verizon Communications (VZ) later that same month, how might the stock market react to the Q2 report?

Investors have five considerations.

1) Two Mega Deals

On May 15, AST SpaceMobile announced a deal with AT&T to provide satellite internet connectivity to phones. The firm will supply AT&T with space-based broadband network connectivity to cell phones until 2030. The deal resulted from several years of partnership over the last few years with the telecom giant. As a result, AST is one of the few SPAC (special purpose acquisition companies) now trading higher than its $10.00 opening price.

Markets rewarded long-term shareholders who held the stock throughout its downtrend since 2020.

On the conference call, Chief Executive Officer Abel Avellan said the deal is through its revenue share milestone. The firm will replicate variations of this revenue model with other telecom firms globally. Consumer product awareness will only grow as telecom providers heavily advertise this new offering. For example, AT&T ran a commercial with Ben Stiller and Jordan Spieth to demonstrate the benefit of AST’s cellular broadband technology.

On May 29, AST announced that Verizon would commit $100 million to provide direct-to-cellular AST SpaceMobile services whenever Verizon customers needed it. The cash infusion is in stark contrast to the firm’s pre-revenue phase. On January 19, 2024, ASTS stock fell by 8.9% in after-hours trade after it raised $100 million. It priced 32.26 million shares at $3.10 per share.

The stock sale increased AST’s cash and cash equivalents to $210 million.

The firm’s debt increased to $160.8 million in the March 2024 quarter.

Looking ahead, AST’s cash flow will turn positive from its deals with AT&T and Verizon.

2) Expenses

In Q1, the company reported lower expenses from research and development, down by $6.5 million. This is due to the project completion of key R&D projects. In addition, it reported a small drop in engineering services expenses ($0.6 million) and administrative expenses ($0.4 million).

Capital expenditure fell from $33.9 million in Q4 to $26.7 million in Q1. Those costs are associated with the timing of launch payments for the Block I satellite. The firm announced on July 25 that its first five commercial direct-to-smartphone satellites were ready to be shipped to Cape Canaveral within a few weeks.

In the upcoming report, expect the management to update investors with its capital expenditure forecast. In the Q1 conference call, Chief Financial Officer Sean Wallace said, “We have spent over 95% of the expected amounts for the five Block I satellites. We are still projecting a total spend of approximately $150 million for the five VB1 satellites.”

3) AST SpaceMobile Q2 Earnings Expectations

Revenue and earnings per share estimates are not meaningful for this pre-revenue firm. Still, analysts issued a mixed revision in the last 90 days. One analyst raised the EPS revision while another lowered it. From the ASTS stock earnings tab, the EPS GAAP estimate is -$0.22 on revenue of $875,000.

Looking beyond this upcoming earnings, investors should expect AST to report an EPS loss for the remaining quarters of 2024.

4) ASTS Stock Quant Scores

AST SpaceMobile’s quant rating rose from a strong sell to a hold, and finally a buy rating in May:

The factor grades improved for growth, profitability, momentum, and revisions. Due to the stock’s price rise, the valuation grade fell to a D+.

AST will announce more deals with telecom firms around the world. Sales will increase exponentially. This will raise the sector's relative grades for EV/Sales and price/sales.

Ideally, the stock will continue to have a weak valuation grade while the momentum score is A+. That is a typical characteristic of a rising stock price.

5) Risks

AST SpaceMobile doubled in value year-to-date. Positive momentum on above-average volume is driving the share price. The market’s sentiment may suddenly reverse, leading to paper losses for recent investors.

Unforeseen delays in the satellite launch may pressure impatient shareholders to sell the stock.

Short-sellers lost control of the bearish narrative and still hold a nearly 23% short float against the stock. The short squeeze is still in play. Since my article about Q1 results squeezing short-sellers, ASTS stock is up by 359%.

Your Takeaway

AST SpaceMobile is in the early phases of substantial growth. Its satellites operate with powerful processing capacity. This enables the firm to offer cellular broadband everywhere with less than 100 satellites.

Investors will view the technology lead as a moat, which should drive the stock price higher in the long term. The stock only needs to have a valuation that is a fraction of that of Elon Musk-owned SpaceX, worth $210 billion as of June.

Currently, the firm is worth less than Telecom Argentina (TEO) and Tesla (TSLA). It has a bigger market capitalization than that of Telstra (OTCPK:TTRAF) and Viasat (VSAT).