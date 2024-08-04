gremlin

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) reported its second quarter results and, as usual, demolished expectations and raised guidance.

Although it might sound cynical for a company that's trading at a multiple in the mid-forties, I believe Ferrari is vastly underappreciated by the market, and even more by consensus analysts.

Let's unpack that claim, and explain why I view Ferrari as a must-have holding in a concentrated portfolio.

Introduction

I've been covering Ferrari on Seeking Alpha since March of last year. Across a series of articles, I made the claim Ferrari is incomparable to any other so-called luxury carmaker. I explained why I believe consensus analysts get the company wrong, and maintained a Buy rating throughout the period.

Data by YCharts

I think it's safe to say that so far we've been correct, with Ferrari outperforming the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ), S&P 500 (SPY), and other notable luxury names like Hermes (OTCPK:HESAF), LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF), and Porsche (OTCPK:DRPRF).

How has Ferrari been able to achieve that impressive feat? Let's briefly go over the investment thesis once again.

Revisiting The Ferrari Investment Thesis

I think it's safe to say luxury is no longer an under-the-radar category in the investment world. For many years, companies like Hermes and LVMH have been outperforming the market by maintaining impressive growth rates and withstanding economic fluctuations.

It's quite simple. Rich people aren't that sensitive to macroeconomic fluctuations, and therefore, companies that cater to that cohort enjoy a similar advantage.

In the past couple of years, though, we've learned that many of those luxury companies are not entirely immune, as "aspirational consumers" represent a meaningful part of their business.

Moreover, their designs, brand strategies, and creative ideas are becoming increasingly similar, arguably leading to a bit of brand fatigue. In fact, most of the brands that are still performing well are doing so due to the exceptionally high quality of their products, and their ability to maintain scarcity, rather than by having truly desired differentiated designs.

Why am I telling you all that in a Ferrari article? Well, because, I think Ferrari doesn't suffer from a lack of desirability, and it definitely doesn't suffer from a lack of exceptional quality.

Ferrari's cars are differentiated, unique, and truly scarce, with less than 14,000 units expected to be sold this year. I don't see how someone can create a Ferrari alternative because Ferrari's engine technology is protected by hundreds of patents, and it's quite hard to justify using the quality of the parts Ferrari is using if you don't have the brand behind the car.

In addition, unlike other high-luxury names, Ferrari generates almost the entirety of its business from its scarce product and does not rely on leveraging one product's scarcity into selling others.

Lastly, Ferrari caters almost solely to the extremely rich, a population that consists of nearly 630,000 people worldwide and grows much faster than the number of annual deliveries from Ferrari.

Simply put - Ferrari truly chooses how many cars it'll sell in a given year, which means Ferrari is in sole control of how much sales it generates. The imbalance between supply and demand is so significant that Ferrari can essentially book its sales for the rest of this decade.

No other company comes close to this level of predictability when it comes to its top-line growth. That, combined with Ferrari's extraordinary efficiency and visionary management, is leading to consistent margin expansion and double-digit EPS growth.

That's the story of Ferrari as a company, and that is what's behind the seemingly high P/E.

Second Quarter Highlights

Revenue grew 16.2% to €1.7 billion, beating estimates by nearly 6%, driven by a 2.7% increase in shipments, a 10% increase in average selling price, and strong growth in non-car activities.

Ferrari Q2'24 Investor Presentation

The operating margin improved by 20 bps, leading to €511 million in EBIT, reflecting 17%. Driven by buybacks and a lower tax rate, this translated to €2.29 in EPS, reflecting 25% growth, beating estimates by €0.21.

Ferrari Q2'24 Investor Presentation

Key items to note were the continued strong demand for personalizations, which came at nearly 20% in the quarter. In addition, management mentioned good progress in lifestyle activities, including museum visits and fashion.

Ferrari Q2'24 Investor Presentation

Following the better-than-expected results, Ferrari revised its guidance upward, with all items expected to be higher than consensus estimates prior to the announcements.

Don't Miss The Forest For The Trees

The key misconception I see from analysts revolves around shipments. Some argue that Ferrari is too reliant on pricing for growth, claiming the low shipment growth is a cause for concern.

I think that this argument cannot be more off the mark. Ferrari is intentionally, knowingly, managing shipments and capacity. Management is talking about "quality of revenues, over quantity", meaning that they only want to sell their cars to true enthusiasts.

True enthusiasts customize and personalize their cars. They are not forced to do so, and yet, on aggregate, approximately 20% of car revenues are coming from personalizations.

How far can it go? Well, if a Ferrari supercar is sold out immediately with a price point that's above a million Euros, I think it's not unreasonable to assume Ferrari still has a very long runway for ASP growth.

Created and calculated by the author based on data from Ferrari financial reports.

That's why when I see analysts saying stuff like "Ferrari missed on China deliveries" or "volume declines are disappointing" I can't help but write about it here. This is not Tesla (TSLA), and not Ford (F).

Ferrari is choosing where to allocate cars, taking into account brand desirability, profitability, and scarcity. There's no point in trying to predict which geography gets what in a given quarter. All that matters is that Ferrari is maintaining double-digit growth, consistent margin expansion, and sold-out order books through 2026.

Valuation & Very Beatable Estimates

As it currently stands, consensus estimates see Ferrari doing revenues of €6.54 billion and EPS of €7.82. Let's put this in context.

First, Ferrari's guidance is higher on both metrics, and this is a company that's always been too conservative with its guidance, evident by the fact that it's going to surpass its 2026 targets already this year.

Second, consensus estimates reflect a material slowdown in the next two quarters, as well as a sharp contraction in margins. Although the product mix is expected to be less favorable with lower Daytona deliveries, I don't see revenues growing sub-double-digits in H2, and margins contracting by over 4 points.

So, compared to the consensus estimate, I see 2024 revenues at €6.7 billion and EPS in the €8.5 range.

Data by YCharts

Based on consensus estimates, which I find too low, Ferrari is trading at ~50 times forward earnings and ~45 times '25 earnings. Based on my estimates, Ferrari is at 45x and 40x, respectively.

With a company like Ferrari, waiting for an objectively attractive entry point could be quite frustrating. I've been covering the company for several years, and have constantly been told that it's an amazing company at too high of a price.

I agree that a 45x multiple isn't exactly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. However, I think that the right way to build a position in Ferrari is to initiate a position and build it opportunistically.

As long as my estimates are much higher than consensus, and valuation remains in a reasonable range (mid-forties in my opinion), I think that strategy remains true.

Risks

Obviously, a high multiple comes with a risk, as it's a long way down from here to a market average multiple, in the event the market's view of the company suddenly changes. That said, I don't see anything in the horizon that could lead to such an event.

If I had to force it, there are some concerns about the declining prices of Ferraris in the pre-owned market. Supposedly, luxury items like a Ferrari car are expected to maintain their value, and in some cases even rise above it, reflecting the tough hurdle of getting a car in the first place.

In my view, this isn't a material risk because the majority of Ferrari's customers are collectors (around 74% are repeat customers). Generally, Ferrari doesn't want its customers to be speculators, and therefore, a customer who's in it for resale aspirations will probably go to the end of the buyer list for new cars.

In addition, many of the cars in the preowned space are quite old and have already been exchanged by multiple owners. The company addressed this, saying that they are constantly becoming more engaged in the pre-owned space, as they want to help customers and support the operations of the dealers.

Conclusion

Ferrari had another remarkable quarter, beating estimates on top and bottom line.

Demand for the company's cars remains much higher than supply, a theme I don't expect to change in our lifetime.

I project continued double-digit growth for the foreseeable future, and find the consensus off the mark with its estimates.

With unparalleled predictability and resiliency, as well as an exceptionally strong management team, I view Ferrari's valuation as reasonable.

Therefore, I reiterate a 'Buy'.