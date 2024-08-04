VYM: Moderate Dividend, Moderate Growth

PM Images

For investors looking to replace their income over the long haul, dividends can be an attractive option. Not all companies pay dividends, and not all that do pay dividends, should. However, a decent dividend rate can attract investors who want income.

Investing in one or two dividend-paying stocks might provide a healthy amount of income. This can happen when a person works for a company for 30 or 40 years and begins investing through the company's stock purchase plan. For example, I used to work for Kroger (KR) during college, and the company offered the Kroger Stock Exchange. Automatic deductions bought fractional (or whole) shares each week for employees who chose to participate. Some investors can build a stash of shares in a company this way, and that stash might pay a healthy income.

However, not all companies continue paying their dividends indefinitely. General Electric (GE) was long considered a perfect "widows and orphans stock"--one that investors could set and forget. Then, the company cut the dividend--by a lot--twice. During the Great Recession, GE gave its investors a haircut, dropping the dividend from $0.31 per share per quarter to $0.10 per share per quarter. By 2017, that number had increased back to $0.24, but 2017 and 2018 saw two more successive cuts. First, GE dropped its dividend to $0.12 per quarter. Then, it cut it even more to a miniscule $0.01 per quarter. All of the ground investors had regained was lost--and then some.

Those looking to pay for retirement with GE were hurt badly. GE investors at least have their shares, and the company has increased the dividend again, albeit after a 1-for-8 reverse split. Even though this is bad, investors in companies like Enron can lose their entire investment. This is why diversifying is imperative.

VYM: A Moderate Yield

One option for those looking to diversify and earn income at the same time is a dividend-focused mutual fund or ETF. One such ETF is the Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM). I have previously written that this was a sell. Many economists were expecting a recession at the time (which could have provided a lower entry price and higher dividend), but now, it appears a "soft landing" is much more likely. While I wouldn't buy this fund now, I probably wouldn't sell if I held it. This fund is focused on investing in companies that supposedly pay high dividends, although these dividends are not excessively high for the most part. Some of the largest holdings like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) pay sub-3% yields, yet they are still around double the S&P 500's (VOO) dividend yield, which is currently 1.33% (as of the August 2, 2024 close).

The moderate yields are frequently more sustainable than really high yields. While it is possible for companies like Verizon (VZ) or Altria (MO) to pay high yields for a relatively long time, these yields can frequently have a higher risk for a dividend cut.

VYM currently has a little more than 550 holdings. The top 10 holdings make up nearly 25% of the fund. The largest holding, Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) makes up 4.4% of the fund's value. For such a widely diversified fund, it seems that it is somewhat top-heavy. Interestingly, Broadcom has only a 1.43% yield at present, which is not seem terribly high. Because of the heavy weighting of AVGO and other stocks with relatively low yields, the overall yield of VYM lags.

The current yield for VYM is 2.91%. A person who holds $1 million in the fund could expect to receive about $29,000 over the course of the year, although ETFs tend to vary in the amount of income they provide from year to year. For its part, VYM has 13 years of dividend growth, but that growth has been relatively moderate, coming in at 5.81% on average over the past five years. If this growth were to continue indefinitely into the future, investors in VYM would expect to double their income in a little more than 12 years.

Moderate Returns

High-flying tech stocks tend to have low yields. For example, while Apple (AAPL) has a dividend growth streak of 10 years, its yield is an anemic 0.46%. However, this yield has been hampered by the rapid growth of the stock's price. Over the same 10-year period that corresponds with its dividend growth streak, Apple has increased in its share price by 829%. It's unlikely that investors in Apple are terribly upset by the stock price hurting its yield.

Stocks and funds with moderate or high dividends will tend to see lower growth, although their shareholders will realize higher income on a quarterly (or monthly, or annual) basis. VYM has seen its share price increase by 84% over the past 10 years, which is well behind that of Apple's massive growth. However, it's still something--a little more than 6% on average over that period. When added to the 2.91% current yield, this is an average overall return of around 9% per year. In other words, both the yield and the price appreciation could be described as moderate.

Another Option

There are other options for harvesting dividend income. One is the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD). This is another popular dividend-focused fund for investors. It is not as diversified, holding only around 100 companies at any given time. However, SCHD has experienced higher growth over the past decade, coming in at an average of about 8.15% growth when looking at its share price. The current yield on SCHD is higher than that of VYM. It's currently 3.46%. Counter-intuitively, SCHD has also grown its dividend faster than its Vanguard competitor, at 12.88% on average over the past five years, which is much more than double the dividend growth provided by VYM.

Both VYM and SCHD have similar tracking errors over the past five years. They are within 0.25% of each other. Therefore, they have relatively similar risk profiles. Both have effective levels of diversification. Additionally, both are less volatile than the ETF market as a whole. SCHD, however, is a bit more top-heavy than VYM, with its top 10 holdings comprising 40.42% of the fund. The greater concentration is to be expected because of the lower number of companies held in SCHD.

Conclusion

VYM has a dividend yield that beats the current market dividend yield. In fact, it's more than double the yield of the S&P 500. There is a 13-year dividend growth streak for VYM, with the last drop in income coming between 2009 and 2010. This shows one of the biggest benefits of diversifying across dividend payers. The annual dividend for VYM dropped from $1.44 in 2008 to $1.09 in 2010. While this would not be a positive outcome for investors, it's much better than seeing your dividend cut from $0.31 to $0.01 like GE investors experienced. VYM has also seen some moderate growth in its share price over the past decade. No one knows what the next decade might bring, but it's likely that VYM will continue to pay moderate income while performing with somewhat less volatility than the market as a whole. While this might be the case, there could be better options for harvesting a higher dividend income. Additionally, a drop in the share price might provide a better opportunity for securing a higher yield on cost over the long term.