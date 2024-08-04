Breakout Earnings: 3 REITs Poised To Profit

Henrik Sorensen

“Jobs Report Should Put a Jumbo Fed Rate Cut on the Table” is what Bloomberg’s Jonathan Levin wrote after the surprisingly poor nonfarm payroll numbers hit the wire.

The markets were surprised by the highest unemployment rate in almost three years, as the rate jumped to 4.3%, up from 4.1% in June. This beat the estimates of all 69 economists that were surveyed by Bloomberg.

While 4.3% is still a low number (it’s 6.0% in Germany), the rate of change matters. According to the Sahm Rule, the economy is almost certainly entering a recession once the three-month average of the unemployment rate rises at least a half percentage point above its 12-month low. Right now, that’s the case.

It also did not help that the economy created just 114 thousand jobs in July, as the June number was revised down to 179 thousand. Just one economist (out of 74) expected the growth rate to decline this much.

The reason why the Sahm rule matters is because even small increases in unemployment tend to weigh on consumption. Once that happens, a chain reaction can start a bigger economic decline – technically speaking.

Although a recession is far from a certainty, calls for rate cuts are getting louder. This is what Jonathan Levin wrote (emphasis added):

Personally, I had been pounding the table […] for a rate cut earlier this week, much like my Bloomberg Opinion colleague Bill Dudley, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York from 2009 to 2018. Even though I didn’t see an imminent downturn, I simply thought it was the better risk-management move. Having missed that opportunity, policymakers may have to hurry to ease rates when they meet again in September if further data confirms the recent trend. - Bloomberg

With regard to the market, it just applied some pressure on the Fed by pushing the ten-year rate down to less than 4.0%, signaling it expects a significant economic downturn.

Moreover, the CBOE Volatility Index broke 25, rising to its highest level since early 2022, as the S&P 500 had its biggest drop in more than two years.

While it needs to be seen how bad things will get in the economy, there’s no denying the big issue is that we may have to ask ourselves if record valuations for stocks are still justified.

To use the words of Clark Bellin of Bellwether Wealth (emphasis added):

“The stock market is churning as investors try to figure out if current valuations are justified given the softening economic data seen in recent months. Stock market volatility is very normal, and we believe the economy is still on a sound footing. As the market starts to recalibrate what could be the start of a longer-term rate-cutting cycle, there may be additional stock market volatility along the way. Transitions in monetary policy regimes come with stock market volatility and some uncertainty.” - Bloomberg

As a result of these developments, the implied probability of a >4.75% Fed funds rate on December 18, 2024, has dropped to almost zero, down from roughly 90% in June.

So, what’s the game plan?

As panic isn’t an option, we continue to focus on what works best. And what works best for us at iREIT is buying the best companies at great prices.

Hence, in the remainder of this article, we’ll discuss three REITs that showed tremendous quarterly numbers in 2Q24, surprising the market and offering great long-term value.

VICI Properties (VICI): 5.3% Yield

By now, it’s no surprise anymore that we really like VICI Properties, the largest gaming REIT in the United States. It owns ten trophy assets in Las Vegas and a wide range of non-Vegas properties.

In Vegas, the REIT owns properties like Mandalay Bay, Luxor, Excalibur, New York-New York, MGM Grand, Caesars Palace, and many others.

Moreover, what sets this net lease REIT apart is the fact that it is one of the few REITs with non-commoditized assets that are hard to replace. The average remaining lease term of its properties is 42 years in markets with high entry barriers, something that is very unique in the real estate sector.

Even in 2020, when casinos were forced to close due to the pandemic, it collected 100% of its rent.

In general, the company looks to benefit from the increasing popularity of spending on “experiences.” Its properties are usually located in markets with strong demographics and economic fundamentals, designed to serve tenants with strong credit profiles to improve economic resilience.

In the second quarter of 2024, the company reported an AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) per share of $0.57, which is an increase from $0.54 in 2Q23, translating to a 5.9% growth rate.

For the full year 2024, VICI has raised its AFFO guidance to a range of $2.35 billion to $2.37 billion, or $2.24 to $2.26 per diluted common share. This indicates an expected year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%.

This supports its dividend. Yielding 5.3%, the dividend has a payout ratio of 66% and a five-year CAGR of 7.6%. Since the company’s inception, the dividend has been raised by 7.9% per year.

Even better, the dividend is stellar.

As of the end of the quarter, the company's net debt ratio was roughly 5.4x, which is within the target range of 5.0 to 5.5x EBITDA. The company also maintains a strong liquidity position, with $3.2 billion in total liquidity. This includes $347 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Trading at a blended P/AFFO ratio of 14.2x, the company trades at a discount to its long-term average of 16.2x. If we incorporate 3-5% annual expected per-share AFFO growth, we get a total return potential of 13-14%. While this is subject to a multitude of factors, we’re very bullish on VICI, expecting it to remain one of the best REITs going forward.

The second pick also surprised investors when it reported earnings.

Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR): 3.3% Yield

Rexford is another favorite of ours, as the REIT brings something very special to the table: it benefits from very low supply growth risks in Southern California’s (“SoCal”) industrial infill market.

In this market, the REIT owns 422 properties, covering 722 buildings that serve more than 1,600 customers on 50 million square feet. Yielding 3.3%, it has hiked its dividend by an average rate of 18% per year over the past five years.

Although some readers have concerns about California’s political situation – and rightfully so – the market has benefits, including a massive consumer market, the nation’s largest industrial base, great colleges, and two of the world’s largest ports, Los Angeles and Long Beach.

Moreover, there are geographic advantages, like the fact that SoCal is wedged between the ocean and mountains. When adding tough zoning rules, it’s one of the best markets to avoid the supply growth risks that other markets have (see below).

Moreover, unlike the larger "big box" market segment, which focuses on buildings ranging from 250,000 to over a million square feet, Rexford's portfolio averages 26,000 square feet per space.

According to the company, this focus allows it to cater to a more stable tenant base, which is usually less impacted by economic cycles. Smaller and medium-sized spaces are often occupied by a diverse range of businesses.

In the second quarter, the company reported a 21% increase in consolidated net operating income and an 11% rise in FFO per share compared to the previous year.

Moreover, the company achieved leasing spreads of 68% on a net effective basis and 49% on a cash basis, with a 97.3% occupancy rate in its same-property portfolio. While other REITs in the industrial REIT are struggling, REXR improved its same-store occupancy rate by 70 basis points!

It also benefits from the fact that its market has 1 billion square feet of industrial space built before 1980. The company sees opportunities to improve these buildings. In fact, over the next three years, it expects 35% internal net operating income growth, most of it coming from repositioning and mark-to-market rent adjustments.

It also has a healthy balance sheet with a 4.6x leverage ratio, close to $2 billion in liquidity, and a BBB+ credit rating, one step below the A range.

Moreover, trading at a blended P/AFFO ratio of 27.6x, the company is expected to generate cumulative per-share AFFO growth of 44% through 2026. When adding its 3.3% dividend, we get a scenario where it can return 12% per year using a subdued 25x AFFO multiple.

Although the next pick has a lower yield, it’s not less impressive.

American Tower (AMT): 2.8% Yield

With a $110 billion market cap, American Tower is the second-largest REIT in the United States. Like the other picks in this article, it’s one of our favorites due to secular growth in modern connection.

Going into this year, it owned more than 220 thousand “communication assets” in 25 nations. Its strategy focuses on increasing mobile data consumption, which requires a lot of infrastructure, as we are currently in the 5G innovation “wave.”

In the 2020-2023 period, spending on 5G connectivity was $34 billion among wireless carriers. That is more than in the nine-year period before that (see the data below).

What sets AMT apart in its industry is its international exposure. Last year, it generated slightly more than half of its revenues outside of the United States and Canada.

According to the company, this international strategy is a key growth driver, characterized by a two-pronged approach of exporting its successful U.S. model and investing in a diversified portfolio of assets across both developed and emerging markets.

Essentially, this strategy not only diversifies the company's revenue but also mitigates risks.

Moreover, in response to economic headwinds and market consolidation in emerging markets, the company has reduced its exposure by scaling back discretionary capital expenditure in these regions.

For example, discretionary capital allocation towards emerging markets has been reduced from two-thirds of the total in 2021 to less than one-third in 2024.

Thanks to these decisions, the company was able to double investments in markets with higher returns and less financial risk. This includes selling its India business.

To give you some numbers, in the second quarter of 2024, the company achieved a consolidated property revenue growth rate of 4.6%. That number was more than 6.5% when excluding non-cash straight-line revenue, despite facing FX headwinds.

Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA grew by 8.1%, which reflects a strong cash flow position and operational efficiency. Its focus on costs reduced SG&A expenses by 2.5%. This allowed the company to grow AFFO by 13.5%. Excluding currency headwinds, that growth rate was 15.9%.

Even better, because of its strong performance, the company raised its full-year guidance for property revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and AFFO.

It now expects 7.4% per-share AFFO growth.

Moreover, while the company will keep its dividend unchanged this year to focus on investments and its balance sheet, investors enjoy a 2.8% dividend yield with a healthy payout ratio of 61% and a five-year CAGR of 13.7%.

The dividend is also protected by a balance sheet with an investment-grade credit rating of BBB-.

Additionally, analysts agree with the company’s guidance, expecting 7% per-share AFFO growth this year, potentially followed by 2% and 8% growth in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

As AMT is trading at a blended P/AFFO ratio of 22.2x, slightly below its 23.0x average, we get a theoretical >10% annual return outlook, which could be even stronger if the economy is able to avoid a recession.

This brings us to the last part of this article.

In Closing

In light of recent economic data, we're focusing on resilient, high-quality REITs.

Despite economic concerns and market volatility, VICI Properties, Rexford Industrial Realty, and American Tower have shown strong performances and growth potential.

With VICI’s solid yield and unique assets, Rexford’s strategic positioning in a supply-constrained market, and American Tower’s global expansion and 5G growth, these REITs offer compelling long-term value.

Needless to say, we'll continue to seek opportunities in companies that thrive even in uncertain times, as they offer the best blend of stability and growth.

As always, our strategy remains disciplined and focused on value.

