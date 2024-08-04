Rexel S.A. (RXLSF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Rexel S.A. (OTCPK:RXLSF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 30, 2024 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Guillaume Texier - Group CEO
Laurent Delabarre - Group CFO

Conference Call Participants

Martin Wilkie - Citi
Daniela Costa - Goldman Sachs
Akash Gupta - JPMorgan
Alexander Virgo - Bank of America
Philip Buller - Berenberg
Delphine Brault - Oddo
Andre Kukhnin - UBS
Eric Lemarie - CIC
William Mackie - Kepler Cheuvreux
Miguel Borrega - BNP Paribas

Operator

Good morning. This is the conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Rexel's Second Quarter Sales and H1 2024 Results Presentation. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Guillaume Texier, Group CEO. Please go ahead, sir.

Guillaume Texier

Thank you. Good morning to everyone, and thank you for joining us today for our second quarter sales and first half results conference. As usual, I'm here today with Laurent Delabarre, our CFO. I will focus on a few highlights of our performance. Laurent will give you greater granularity on our numbers, and I'll conclude with the confirmation of our outlook for 2024 and a few considerations on the follow-up of the strategic road map we presented at our recent Capital Markets Day.

So in the first half of 2024, we evolved in challenging market conditions, especially in Europe, and I will come back to that. In this environment, we delivered what I consider a very solid performance, leveraging our transformation and the different levers that we put in place as part of our Power Up Strategy.

This is captured in the five key figures that make up Slide 3. First, our reported sales stood at EUR9.6 billion in

