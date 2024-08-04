DLH Holdings Corporation (DLHC) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 04, 2024 2:33 AM ETDLH Holdings Corp. (DLHC) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
148.17K Followers

DLH Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:DLHC) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Corporate Participants

Chris Witty - Managing Director, Investor Relations
Zachary Parker - President and Chief Executive Officer
Kathryn JohnBull - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Josh Villanueva - Noble Capital Markets
Brian Kinstlinger - Alliance Global

Operator

Good day and welcome to the DLH Holding Corps Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Chris Witty, Investor Relations Advisor. Please go ahead.

Chris Witty

Thank you and good morning, everyone. On the call with me today is Zach Parker, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kathryn JohnBull, Chief Financial Officer. The company's earnings release and PowerPoint presentation are available on our website under the Investor page.

I would now like to provide a brief Safe Harbor statement, which is also shown on slide three of the presentation. This call may include forward-looking statements that relate to the company's outlook for fiscal 2024 and beyond. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such statements.

Please refer to the risk factors contained in the company's annual report on Form 10-K and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements. On today's call, we will be referencing both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures.

A reconciliation of our non-GAAP results or reported GAAP results is included in the earnings release and in the investor presentation on DLH's website. President and CEO, Zach Parker will speak next, followed by CFO Kathryn JohnBull, after which we'll open it up for questions.

Recommended For You

About DLHC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DLHC

Trending Analysis

Trending News