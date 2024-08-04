Warren Buffett Accelerates De-Risking Of Berkshire's Stock Portfolio, Dumping Apple

Cavenagh Research
Summary

  • Berkshire reported its Q2 earnings and delivered an overall solid operating performance at group level: Revenue for the quarter increased by 1% YoY, while operating income surged by 16% YoY.
  • Warren Buffett has continued to convert equity holdings into cash and cash-like securities, such as Treasuries, selling billions worth of stock.
  • Additionally, the pace of share buybacks slowed significantly to $345 million for the past quarter.
  • At this point, it should be very clear that the Oracle of Omaha appears to be positioning Berkshire to weather potential economic downturns or market volatility.
  • Post-Q2, I value BRK.B stock using a residual earnings model and calculate an implied target price of $404.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) (NEOE:BRK:CA) reported earnings for Q2 on August 3rd and delivered a solid operating performance: In the June quarter, revenue increased 1% YoY, while, operating income jumped 16% YoY. Most interesting, however, I think, is Warren Buffett's ongoing effort

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours.

