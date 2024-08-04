Behind The Curve

Matteo Colombo

Real Estate Weekly Outlook

U.S. equity markets tumbled in a volatile week while benchmark interest rates plunged by the most since December 2008 after a critical slate of employment data showed decisive evidence of weakening labor market conditions, underscored by a rise in the unemployment rate to the highest since 2021. Volatility was amplified by a confluence of major central bank policy decisions, a hit-and-miss slate of corporate earnings results, an intensification of geopolitical risks in the Middle East, and a re-pricing of domestic political expectations following the coronation of VP Harris as the Democrat nominee.

Posting a third-straight week of declines after hitting record highs in mid-July, the S&P 500 dipped another 2.1% while the VIX - a standard measure of equity market volatility - climbed to its highest level since 2023. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 slumped into "correction territory" with declines of over 3% to stretch its three-week losses to over 10%. Smaller-cap companies were under particularly sharp pressure amid a sharp reversal of the powerful "value rotation" dynamic that had prevailed over the prior three weeks. Posting its worst week in over a year, the Small-Cap 600 plunged 5.5% while the Mid-Cap 400 dipped 4.2%. Real estate equities - the worst laggard during the Fed's tightening cycle - were a notable source of strength this week, as hopes of relief from interest rate headwinds were augmented by a strong slate of earnings reports. The Equity REIT Index gained 1.9% on the week, with 12-of-18 property sectors in positive territory. The Mortgage REIT Index slipped 2.8%, however, while Homebuilders slumped 2.8% despite a plunge in mortgage rates to the lowest levels in more than a year.

More dramatic moves were seen this week across global bond markets, as a confluence of factors fueled a powerful and historic Treasury rally. As expected, the U.S. Federal Reserve held benchmark interest rates steady at two-decade highs, but signaled that it would begin cutting rates at its next meeting in mid-September. Solidifying the pivot in tone, the committee's statement acknowledged "risks" to its maximum employment mandate, a shift from the prior statement which focused exclusively on inflation. A surprisingly weak slate of economic data - both domestically and abroad - flanked the Fed's meeting, raising questions over whether the Fed may be "behind the curve" on this dovish pivot. Shifting policy expectations were compounded by a "risk off" dynamic prompted by an escalation of Middle East tensions between Israel and Iran, and by a partial unwind of the "Trump trade" on polling data showing a dead-heat for the Presidency. The 10-Year Treasury Yield plunged by 40 basis points to 3.79% - its largest one-week dip since the height of the Great Financial Crisis in late 2008. The policy-sensitive 2-Year Treasury Yield tumbled fifty basis points to 3.88% to its lowest level since May 2023. Swaps markets now price-in nearly two full 25-basis point rate cuts in September, and 4.6 rate cuts by the end of the year, up sharply from 2.7 rate cuts implied last week.

Real Estate Economic Data

Below, we recap the most important macroeconomic data points over this past week affecting the residential and commercial real estate marketplace.

Did the Fed wait too long? The critical BLS Nonfarm Payrolls report this week showed that the U.S. economy added just 114k jobs in July - below consensus estimates of 175k - and consistent with the trend of past several quarters, the report was even weaker under the surface than the headline metric would suggest. Net revisions subtracted 29k from the prior months, a negative revision for the 16th time in the past 19 months dating back to the start of 2023, fueling further questions over the reliability of the BLS' model-based adjustments, particularly the business formations ("birth-death") adjustment which inflated the monthly total in July by an unusually large +246k. The Household Survey - which is used to calculate unemployment metrics and is less manipulated by seasonal and model-based adjustments - has continued to show materially weaker trends than the Establishment Survey - which is used for the "headline" job growth metrics. The employment level increased by just 67k in July and has increased by 83k for all of 2024, during which time the Establishment survey reports a far larger 1.42 million increase in payrolls.

As a result, the Unemployment Rate jumped to 4.3% - matching the highest level since October 2021 and up 0.9% from its recent lows of 3.4% last April. This breached the closely watched “Sahm Rule," which observes that recessions have always followed a 50 basis point increase in the three-month average unemployment rate in a 12-month period. A broader measure of underemployment - the U6 rate - jumped to 7.8% from 7.4% in the prior month, also the highest since 2021. Earlier in the week, Initial Jobless Claims jumped to 249k in the most recent survey week - significantly above estimates - while Continuing Claims rose to 1.88M, which was the highest since November 2021. Separately, ISM's gauge of Manufacturing PMI dipped to 46.8 in July, well below expectations of 49, and marking the 20th month of the past 21 that it has registered a contraction. Perhaps most concerning was the Employment Index within the report, which dipped sharply in July to the lowest level since the pandemic shutdowns in June 2020. Meanwhile, Average Hourly Earnings ("AHE") provided additional evidence of cooling labor market conditions following several years of pandemic-era shortages. Hourly earnings for all employees moderated to a 3.6% year-over-year increase in July - the softest since June 2021, down from the peak of around 7% in early 2022.

Equity REIT & Homebuilder Week In Review

Best & Worst Performance This Week Across the REIT Sector

As discussed this week in our REIT Earnings Halftime Report, amid an otherwise underwhelming earnings season across the broader equity market, REIT earnings results thus far have been materially better than expected, providing an added tailwind to rate-related optimism. Of the 81 equity REITs that have provided full-year guidance for Funds from Operations ("FFO"), 53 (63%) have raised their full-year outlook, while just 9 (11%) have lowered their outlook. Last earnings season, 41% of REITs raised their outlook, while 11% lowered. Overarching trends have been broadly consistent with the "green shoots" identified in our REIT Earnings Preview: surprising strength in office leasing activity, a "bottoming" in logistics-related demand, and a slight cooldown in consumer-oriented trends affecting travel demand. Retail leasing activity has been an upside surprise thus far, with strip center REITs pacing for a record-setting quarter of occupancy and rent spreads, with "no sign of slowing" being a common refrain in earnings calls. Residential rent trends have been modestly disappointing relative to consensus, particularly in Sunbelt markets with ample supply growth. Below, we discuss some of the upside and downside highlights from the busiest week of REIT earnings season.

Strip Center: Beginning with some non-earnings news, Retail Opportunity (ROIC) - a small-cap strip center REIT that owns 94 strip centers on the West Coast - surged nearly 20% this week after Reuters reported that private equity firm Blackstone (BX) is in early-stage talks to purchase the firm. Further details were limited, and sources told Reuters that "no deal is certain and another bidder for ROIC could emerge." ROIC would become the 8th REIT that has been taken private by Blackstone and its affiliates since the start of 2021, and the third this year. Strip center REITs concluded a very strong earnings season this week, in which 9 of the 12 REITs that provide guidance raised their full-year FFO growth outlook, fueled by a record-setting quarter of leasing activity. Among the upside standouts, large-cap Regency Centers (REG) surged 7.5% after raising its outlook and reporting robust leasing activity of 2.2M SF, on which it achieved blended leasing spreads of nearly 10%. Acadia Realty (AKR) - which focuses on urban street-level retail properties - rallied 5% after raising its full-year FFO outlook - lifted by impressive leasing activity in Chicago and DC - and hiking its dividend for the first time since 2021. Kite Realty (KRG) gained 1% after it also raised its full-year outlook, and hiked its dividend for the second time this year. KRG achieved comparable blended spreads of 15.6%, its twelfth-straight quarter of double-digit leasing spreads.

Cell Tower: The strongest-performing sector of the week, cell tower REITs - which have been the worst-performing sector of the past two years - rebounded as earnings results showed early indications of a modest recovery in cell carrier tower leasing activity. American Tower (AMT) - the largest cell tower REIT - rallied nearly 10% after reporting strong second-quarter results and raising its full-year outlook, citing strong international performance, very strong data center trends, and steady domestic activity. AMT now expects full-year FFO growth of 7.4% this year - up from 4.7% previously. Following a notable slowdown in carrier activity in 2023, AMT reported "accelerating" domestic tower leasing trends, achieving organic tenant billings growth of 5.3%. AMT highlighted strength in its CoreSite data center segment, recording its second-highest quarter of signed new leasing in the company's history and a record cash backlog. The primary driver of the earnings boost, however, was positive collection trends in its India segment amid its ongoing exit from the troubled market. SBA Communications (SBAC) rallied 7% after reporting mixed results and lowering its full-year outlook, as foreign exchange headwinds offset an otherwise decent quarter of property-level activity. SBAC noted, "Steady carrier activity across our markets, but no material inflection in new lease and amendment executions thus far into the year."

Manufactured Housing: Sun Communities (SUI) - the largest of three MH REITs - rallied nearly 9% this week after reporting solid second-quarter results showing resilient trends in its core MH segment, and a much-needed recovery in its long-floundering U.K. portfolio. SUI raised its full-year NOI outlook for its manufactured housing and its U.K. portfolio, while trimming its expectations for its Recreational Vehicle ("RV") and its Marina segments. Like its residential REIT peers, favorable expense revisions have helped to offset a mid-year moderation in market rent growth. Of note, Sun has been a net seller of properties for the first time in its history as a public company, noting that it sold over $300M of properties thus far in 2024 - nearly all of which occurred just in the past month - and has used the proceeds to pay down debt. "Efficiency" was a theme of the earnings commentary, with SUI targeting "increasing the revenue contribution from annual income, active expense management, non-strategic asset recycling and debt reduction."

Single-Family Rental: Sticking in the residential sector, American Homes (AMH) - the second-largest SFR REIT - rallied nearly 7% after raising its full-year outlook and reporting very strong results showing more buoyant rent growth than most of its residential REIT peers. Fueled by the combination of solid rent growth, steady occupancy rates, and favorable expense trends, AMH now expects full-year FFO growth of 6.0%, up from 4.2% previously. AMH reported blended rent growth of 5.3% in the second quarter - above expectations - comprised of 5.7% rate growth on new leases and 5.2% rate growth on renewals. Unlike its peers, there were no indications of softening rental trends in July, with AMH reporting a slight acceleration in blended spreads, with new and renewal rate growth of 6.2% and 5%, respectively. Perhaps more importantly for the SFR outlook, property-level expenses have also improved in recent quarters after several years of concerning trends. Driven by more modest insurance premium increases and property tax assessments, AMH favorably revised its full-year expense growth outlook to 6.0%, down from 6.3% in its prior forecast and 9.1% in 2023.

Apartment: Expectations were high for multifamily REITs this earnings season after a very strong first quarter, and while rent growth metrics were mildly disappointing, it was still a rather impressive quarter nonetheless in which 8 of the 11 REITs raised their full-year outlook. Sunbelt-focused REITs were the upside standouts this week - led by 5% gains from Mid-America (MAA) and Camden (CPT) - after results showed that rent growth trends were only mildly softer than their coastal-focused peers despite record-setting levels of new supply growth in recent months. MAA and CPT were the only two REITs to report a sequential acceleration in blended rent growth in July. MAA noted, "while supply remains elevated, the strength of demand is evident as well. Absorption in the second quarter in our markets was the highest of any quarter since the third quarter of 2021." Coastal-focused Equity Residential (EQR) declined 1% despite raising its full-year FFO and NOI outlook, as positive near-term trends were offset by underwhelming leasing activity. Lifted by favorable expense revisions, EQR now expects full-year FFO growth of 2.9%, up from 1.9% previously. Rent growth metrics missed estimates, however, with EQR recording blended spreads of 2.9% in Q2 and commenting that it expects 2.5% blended speeds in Q3. Midwest-focused Centerspace (CSR) was flat after reporting similar results, with favorable expense growth trends and a positive guidance boost offset by disappointing rent growth.

Self-Storage: Results from the three largest self-storage REITs showed that soft fundamentals dragged into the second quarter and into July, as muted housing market activity and elevated supply growth have kept downward pressure on new lease rates. Despite the soft results, optimism from the sudden dip in mortgage rates sparked optimism that a rebound in housing activity may be on the horizon. Public Storage (PSA) rallied 4% despite lowering its full-year outlook and reporting very soft pricing trends. PSA noted that "Street Rates" - effectively new lease rent changes - were lower by -14% from last year in the second quarter and were -12% lower in July. Muted move-out activity - and relatively buoyant low-single-digit rent growth on existing tenants - has helped to offset the considerable weakness in new lease rates. Extra Space (EXR) traded flat despite raising its full-year FFO and NOI growth outlook, driven by a slight rebound in its occupancy rate, sticky renewal rents, and favorable improvements to the expense outlook. Pricing trends were similarly soft, however, with EXR noting that "Street Rates" remained lower by -8% on a year-over-year basis in the second quarter - the ninth straight quarter of negative spreads - and weakened further to -12% in July. CubeSmart (CUBE) gained 2% after maintaining its outlook and reporting the "least bad" Street Rate trends of the group, noting that new lease rates were down -11% in Q2 but improved to -10% in July.

Healthcare: Among the downside standouts this week, small-cap Community Healthcare (CHCT) - which owns a mix of medical offices, hospitals, and skilled nursing facilities - dipped more than 25% after it reported rent collection issues from one of its larger tenants. Citing financial distress related to "challenges with patient census and employee staffing," CHCT reported that "the collectability of certain lease payments is not reasonably assured" on six leases with the behavioral health tenant, and took a roughly 50% write-down on its $23M loan to the tenant. LTC Properties (LTC) dipped 6% after maintaining its outlook, but noted similar rent collection difficulty from ALG Senior - its second-largest tenant at 12% of base rents. LTC provided rent assistance for two of ALG's properties, but was able to "neutralize the impact to LTC" by reconfiguring mortgage loans into taking majority ownership in 17 assets." The pair of senior housing REITs - Welltower (WELL) and Ventas (VTR) - were among the upside standouts this week, however, after reporting another very strong quarter driven by "the unprecedented internal and external growth opportunity in Senior Housing." Welltower now expects full-year FFO growth of 14.6% driven by its seventh-straight quarter of 20%+ NOI growth in its senior housing segment.

Hotel: Softening consumer economic activity has been evident this quarter across hotel REIT earnings results, with a universal slate of downward revisions to the full-year Revenue Per Available Room ("RevPAR") outlook. Host Hotels (HST) - the largest hotel REIT - dipped 7% after trimming its full-year FFO and RevPar outlook, citing "moderating leisure transient demand." HST now expects flat comparable RevPAR growth this year, down rather sharply from its prior outlook of 3% growth. Xenia Hotels (XHR) also dipped 7% after lowering its outlook across the board, noting that "improvement in corporate transient and group demand was offset by some weakness in leisure demand as the quarter progressed." Park Hotels (PK) slipped 5% after it also lowered its RevPAR forecast, noting softer leisure trends but solid trends in its group business. Like other hotel REITs, favorable margin trends and accretive external growth have helped to offset the organic RevPAR growth moderation, with Park boosting its full-year FFO growth outlook to 6.9% from 6.4% previously. Sunbelt-focused Ryman Hospitality (RHP) was the upside standout after it significantly raised its full-year FFO outlook "to reflect the change in Tennessee franchise tax law and estimated cash interest expense savings from the OEG refinancing." Like its peers, RHP trimmed its RevPAR outlook, citing "continued leisure transient softness."

Mortgage: The sudden surge in interest rate volatility and disappointing second-quarter results pressured mortgage REITs this week, with the Mortgage REIT ETF (MORT) finishing lower by 2.8%. Residential mREIT Rithm Capital (RITM) - which was among the best-performing mREITs during the Fed's rate-hiking cycle - finished lower by 2% despite reporting a sector-best 1.6% increase in its Book Value Per Share ("BVPS") in Q1 and reporting comparable EPS of $0.47, easily covering its $0.25/share dividend. On the downside this week, BrightSpire (BRSP) - among the most office-exposed mREITs - dipped 13% after reporting a sector-worst 14.9% decline in its BVPS in Q2 driven by a complete write-down to several legacy office equity investments that were made under the old Colony Credit tenure and noting that it will reduce its dividend by 20% to $0.16/share beginning this quarter. Arbor Realty (ABR) - perhaps the most closely-watched report this earnings season after falling into the cross-hairs of short-sellers - was among the better performers after reporting that its BVPS was lower by just 1.4% in Q2 and reporting comparable EPS of $0.43, which covered its $0.45/share dividend. ABR noted that it had 24 non-performing loans with a UPB of $676.2M in Q2 - up from 21 loans with a UPB of $464.8M at the end of Q1 - but noted that its under 60-day delinquency rate declined by 25% in Q2.

2024 Performance Recap

Performance trends have shifted dramatically over the past month, as the long-underperforming real estate sector has quickly closed the gap with other segments of the equity market amid a sharp pull-back in benchmark interest rates. As we enter August, the Equity REIT Index is now higher by 5.5% this year, while the Mortgage REIT Index is higher by 1.0%. This compares with the 12.8% gain on the S&P 500, the 6.7% gain for the Mid-Cap 400, and the 6.7% gain for the Small-Cap 600. Within the REIT sector, 14 of the 18 property sectors are higher for the year, led by Specialty, Healthcare, and Residential REITs - while Hotel, Timber, and Farmland REITs have lagged on the downside. At 3.79%, the 10-Year Treasury Yield is now lower by 8 basis points on the year, while the 2-Year Treasury Yield has plunged by 55 basis points to 3.88%. Lifted by its best week in over a decade, the Bloomberg US Bond Index is now higher by 3.2% this year. WTI Crude Oil is higher by 10.0% this year, but the broader Commodities are lower by 1% on the year as higher oil prices have been offset by a dip in Natural Gas prices.

Economic Calendar In The Week Ahead

Following a frenetic week of market-moving news flow, the economic calendar slows down in the week ahead while corporate earnings season winds down. On Monday, we'll see Purchasing Managers' Index ("PMI") reports on the services sector from S&P and ISM, with investors now focused intently on the employment surveys within the report on the heels of the particularly weak reading in the ISM Manufacturing data this past week. On Thursday, we'll be watching the weekly Jobless Claims report for indications of a further deterioration in employment trends in late July and into early August. "Fed Speak" will be the major focus throughout the week, with investors expecting to hear reactions from Federal Reserve officials to the Friday jobs report and the subsequent market response, which now reflects expectations of aggressive easing in the final three months of the year. While there are only a pair of formally scheduled speaking events from Daly and Barkin, we expect remarks from Fed Chair Powell at some point over the weekend or early in the week, given the historically significant magnitude of recent interest rate movements.

