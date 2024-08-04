Super Micro Computer's Q4 Earnings Expectations May Be Too Difficult To Reach

Summary

  • I believe SMCI may struggle to beat forecasts for Q4 2024 due to challenges in improving margins and providing fresh catalysts.
  • The recent revisions to EPS estimates show a clear upward trend, indicating a growing market confidence in the company's ability to beat again.
  • Another point of concern is the discrepancy between net income and cash flow from operating activities.
  • Technically speaking, just before the correction began, the stock was breaking up through all its levels, and now the nearest potential support level is more than 40% lower.
  • Valuation suggests SMCI is fairly priced, but risks to margins and potential earnings miss could lead to a longer decline. Hence my "neutral" rating just a few days before the Q4 release.
Стилизованное фото электронной микросхемы. Микросхема, контакты, электроника, материнская плата. Черный фон. Макросъемка электронных устр�

My Thesis Update

After I first published my bullish call on Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) in January 2024, the stock more than doubled within a few weeks, leading me to assume that this rally

Oakoff Investments is a personal portfolio manager and a quantitative research analyst with 5 years helping readers find a reasonable balance between growth and value by sharing proprietary Wall Street information.

He leads the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing with features that include: a fundamentals-based portfolio, weekly analysis on insights from institutional investors, regular alerts for short-term trade ideas based on technical signals, ticker feedback by request from readers, and community chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

