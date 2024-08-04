Zeferli/iStock via Getty Images

My Thesis Update

After I first published my bullish call on Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) in January 2024, the stock more than doubled within a few weeks, leading me to assume that this rally could not be sustainable - hence my downgrade in February. Later, I twice confirmed my rating: first in my article reviewing Q1 2024 best-performing stocks of the S&P 500 index (SPY) (SP500), and then specifically updating my rating for SMCI in May 2024. Since my last neutral rating, the stock has fallen by almost 25%, while the S&P 500 has managed to grow slightly more than 3% over the same period.

Seeking Alpha, Oakoff's coverage of SMCI

Although SMCI may indeed beat forecasts for its last fiscal quarter of 2024, I suspect it will be quite difficult to do so. In any case, I think it'll be challenging for Super Micro Computer to surprise the market with something new or provide a fresh catalyst that could spur a recovery in the stock in the medium term.

My Reasoning

Super Micro published its Q3 results on April 30, 2024, so I have already covered that quarter in my May article. Now I would like to briefly repeat the most important points here to refresh your (and my) memory.

Super Micro provides a full line of rack and blade servers for cloud, enterprise, data center, and other applications. As you may know, SMCI beat the consensus for EPS but fell slightly short on revenue estimates with net sales soaring to $3.85 billion (+200% YoY and +5% QoQ), so it seemed clear to me when I first looked at the results that the company's growth trajectory remains robust, although it has slowed down on a quarter-over-quarter basis.

Definitely, the demand for SMCI's AI rack-scale DLC systems remains high, as the company is a key partner for "AI-enablers" such as NVIDIA (NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and Intel (INTC). However, as I noted before, Super Micro's business model may be struggling to surpass its peak in terms of gross margins. Even amidst the intense excitement surrounding AI and, consequently, the demand surge, while sales at Nvidia and AMD continued to beat seasonal records, we began to see how SMCI started experiencing difficulties in improving its relatively low margins. While SMCI managed to keep its gross margin above 15% in Q3 2024, it didn't reach a new peak, unlike Nvidia. In my opinion, it's nearly impossible to radically change this without directly altering the business model or changing the revenue structure. Super Micro's ability to significantly outperform the EPS consensus recently is due to optimal OPEX management, with COGS growing in proportion to sales and OPEX growth being limited. Yes, this resulted in a 281% year-on-year and 1.8% quarter-on-quarter increase in EBIT, but the question still remains whether it's possible to increase margins further, as recent periods have shown cyclical growth slowdowns and quarterly margin contractions. This is exactly what really confuses me and makes me wary. If we look at how the estimates for EPS have been revised in the last few months, we see a very clear upward trend, indicating that the market's faith in the company's ability to beat again is growing. However, given the difficulties I described above - specifically, the limitations on margins based on the business model - I think it'll be quite challenging for SMCI to beat these new, improved forecasts:

Seeking Alpha, Oakoff's notes added

Another point of concern is the discrepancy between net income and cash flow from operating activities - this is largely due to SMCI strategically building up inventory levels to meet increased demand, as was indicated in the earnings call commentary last time. In other words, Super Micro has ensured sufficient inventory to fulfill upcoming orders, such as the "more than 1,000 100-kilowatt liquid cooling racks scheduled to ship in Q4." However, as they scale up operations, I still see a risk that working capital may not reach an optimal level soon, making it difficult for SMCI to achieve free cash flow commensurate with its business size.

Of course, SMCI remains a financially strong and well-positioned company in its market niche, still showing robust year-over-year growth rates, with earnings growing at a CAGR of ~53% in recent years, compared to low double-digit growth in the tech industry (according to their IR materials). The new 2024 guidance has been raised to a range of $14.7-15.1 billion in revenue, indicating strong demand extending into the next year. For Q4 2024 specifically, SMCI expects revenue between $5.1 and $5.5 billion, implying an annualized revenue run rate of $20 to $22 billion. And that's exactly where Wall Street expects their sales to be for the quarter:

Seeking Alpha, Oakoff's notes added

Now, a few words about SMCI's valuation. If we look at the Seeking Alpha Quant, we'll see that over the past 3 months, the company's Valuation grade has actually worsened from "C" to "D+".

Seeking Alpha data, Oakoff's notes added

However, the valuation situation isn't so straightforward. In my last article, I already noted that the valuation multipliers, which indicate whether the stock is overvalued or undervalued, can be considered from multiple perspectives. For example, if we simply look at the P/E ratio, the stock appears to be trading at a premium to the market - while having relatively low business margins, this would suggest that the company is overvalued. However, this is only one side of the equation. On the other side, we must consider the company's business growth, which is currently very strong for Super Micro Computer. In my last article, I mentioned the PEG ratio, which adjusts the P/E ratio for the company's EPS expansion over a certain period. Previously, this ratio (the FWD one) was 0.75, and today it has fallen to 0.54, indicating that the company has become even cheaper. This is likely because the forecasts for future EPS growth have increased, while the stock has started to trade at a significantly lower price.

Based on this, I assume that the company is approximately fairly valued. In my previous article, I assumed that SMCI's fair EV/EBITDA multiple should be around 15x by the end of 2025, but given the risks to the margins, I think the fair multiple should be around the sector's median - that's 13x. Then with the current consensus forecast of $3.2 billion in EBITDA for the next year (YCharts data), the enterprise value of SMCI should be ~$38.8 billion. Adjusting for net debt of negative $215 million would suggest an undervaluation of only 6%, which is not enough, in my opinion, for an upgrade in the rating right before the "dubious Q4".

Your Takeaway

Super Micro's revenues have grown much faster than operating costs, which has created an environment for significant profit growth in the recent past - this fact is hard to ignore. The company's total addressable market is expanding rapidly thanks to AI, and its niche role appears to be becoming more stable. However, I can't overlook that SMCI's gross profit margin hasn't improved significantly, which risks the company starting to miss EPS estimates once the scope for cost improvements in operating expenses is exhausted. Who knows - what if it starts in Q4? Furthermore, the current valuation suggests that much of the future growth is already priced in, whereas the risks I've outlined today aren't. Given these factors, I believe the sustainability of SMCI's margins is in question, even if the revenue keeps expanding.

I'm concerned that if Super Micro fails to meet the current consensus on Tuesday, August 6th (when the fourth-quarter report is scheduled to be released), the current correction could develop into a long-term decline. The consensus has been raised several times recently and looks very optimistic, so if the company disappoints the market, either with its actual Q4 results or with deteriorating guidance, the stock could lose even more of its value. Technically speaking, just before the correction began, the stock was breaking up through all its levels, and now the nearest potential support level is more than 40% lower. If an earnings miss happens, especially if accompanied by a further broader market decline, I think we could see the correction continue until the next quarterly results are published in November.

TrendSpider Software, SMCI weekly, Oakoff's notes added

Therefore, I reaffirm my "Hold" rating just a few days before the Q4 release.

Good luck with your investments!