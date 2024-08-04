Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome The City Stock Picker as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access. Click here to find out more »

Thesis

I believe that MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) is overvalued in relation to its underlying value. This is revealed by two different valuation techniques that I use. In the report, I go on to explain how the recorded earnings within the income statement are not an accurate reflection of the actual cash flows that can be expected to benefit investors. One of the main drivers of this is the understatement of depreciation as a result of significant growth. The market seems to only be paying attention to recorded net earnings and revenue growth. If we look solely at these, there is a healthy price-to-earnings ratio given the growth rate. However, when I look behind these figures, I see a weaker operating business and I believe that investors should be significantly more conservative with this valuation.

Sector Viability

MGP Ingredients operates in the alcohol industry, producing industrial grade alcohols and the components and final products of branded spirits. The sector I believe has long-term staying power. Industrial alcohols are fundamental components of many industrial processes. Beverage alcohol is steeped in cultural traditions and consumer preferences, the demand for which has spanned thousands of years. I believe the only major threat to this sector would be a regulatory change, akin to the prohibition in the 1920s, but such a scenario is unlikely to repeat. Whilst this is difficult to predict, I do not believe this is likely to happen again. The previous prohibition failed. According to the Wine Industry Advisor, more than $237m has been spent on lobbying over the past two election cycles. Further, the issue seemingly is not present in American politics at the moment.

When a business operates in such a viable and relatively predictable sector, we can value the system it has created in addition to the individual assets. This system coordinates production elements to generate relevant goods and services. It includes the large portfolio of clients, and brand images. The reason these are valued is that a competitor would have to invest significant amounts of cash to reproduce them. How much they would have to invest is the question, as this is what will attract or deter entrants.

Reproducible Asset Value Analysis

Note: All the following information, unless stated otherwise, comes from the company's SEC filings, mainly the latest annual report, which can be found on MGP Ingredient's website.

A reproducible asset value analysis asks how much a competitor would have to invest to recreate the business in a cost-effective manner. In a competitive environment, that is without operating at a competitive advantage, and reasonably good management, the company should earn market returns on its asset value over the long run. An oversupplied market would under earn and thus would create exits and greater returns would attract entry until those excessive returns are competed away. There are nuances to this, but this is a starting point.

As a starting point, I'll take the NAV, as stated on the balance sheet in the company's filings. Then I'll make adjustments to the accounting values, which can often deviate quite substantially from economic values and leave out significant sources of value.

Balance Sheet Net Asset Value 849,067,000 Inventory inflation adjustment 9,048,854 Receivables losses 7,273,800 PPE 125,801,644 Goodwill (321,544,000) Client portfolio 83,652,300 Branding 175,000,000 Intangibles (271,706,000) Reproducible Asset Value 656,593,598 Click to enlarge

The main adjustments come from removing goodwill and intangibles and giving value to what they represent, as well as adjusting the value of property, plant, and equipment. Below, I explain the reasoning behind my adjustments. They should offer a significant improvement in accuracy over the reported figures, yet there is of course room for error, and this should be accounted for in the margin of safety.

Because the property was bought in the past, a competitor would have to pay the current price, which has gone up due to inflation. The useful life of buildings and improvements is recorded as 10-35 years, according to the footnotes under the financial statements. Yet, the Atchison facility, one of the first sites of operation of the company, closed in December 2023, lasting over 80 years rather than 35. However, it was kept alive by improvements which are recorded as value. I'll take the 35-year estimate of useful life for buildings and improvements. In a stable business, a company would be on average halfway through this. However, MGPI is growing, so the current average life would be less than average. I take 12.5, 5 years less than the mean. Now what I must do is apply an increase for the cost of inflation and then deduct the depreciation. I use the producer price index for machinery and equipment, tracked by the Federal Reserve. The depreciation adjustment is simply the remaining life left over total lifespan.

I have written down the value of goodwill and intangible assets to zero. Instead, I will value the actual intangible assets behind this separately, which basically consists of branding and the sales portfolio.

The company has a large client portfolio that would cost a new competitor a lot to recreate. The quickest way to do this would likely be to hire a marketing firm. These typically take 5-10% of first year revenue as commission. So I have added 10% multiplied by the last year of revenue.

The standard way to value brands is using the royalty model. MGP has $253m in sales from their branded spirits division. According to Flowhaven, average royalty rates within the food and beverage sector are around 3-12%. For my model, I use 7.5%, and I use a discount rate of 14%, consistent with my estimate of the business' cost of capital, later on in the report. The branding is therefore valued at $172.5m.

Competitive Advantage

MGP Ingredients might have a branding competitive advantage that is supported by several factors. The company has strong brand recognition in premium spirits and specialty wheat proteins, with a market presence built over decades. Their strategic partnerships and distributor relationships enhance market reach and customer loyalty. Economic moats, such as proprietary production processes and extensive aging facilities, create significant barriers for new entrants. Additionally, the company complies with industry regulations and is diversified across various brands, countries, and product ranges, which reduces the risk of all segments being affected simultaneously by market changes.

Conversely, several factors could detract from the sustainability of MGP Ingredients' competitive advantage. The market is highly competitive, with numerous established players and new entrants. Changing consumer preferences and economic downturns can impact demand for premium products. Supply chain risks and regulatory changes also pose challenges. Despite these challenges, the company's diversified portfolio across different brands, geographical markets, and product ranges helps buffer against these risks.

By analysing the earning power of the company and generating an earning power value, we can see if there is a significant difference between this value and the reproducible asset value. A company with a strong competitive advantage should generate additional earnings on top of the market returns on their asset value.

Earnings Power Value

The following analysis uses historical financial statements from the SEC filings, collected by Wisesheets.

The second valuation method is the earning power valuation. This relates to the company's core operations. However, it assumes everything is sustainable and therefore there is no growth. Accounting for growth in a valuation requires forecasting and making assumptions that degrade the quality of a valuation, for they increase it to inaccuracy. The earning power of a firm's core operation can be estimated with reasonable accuracy by looking at the historical data of the firm's performance, in accordance with understanding the qualitative factors related to its strategy and business model.

The valuation begins with an estimate of the long run operating income margin, which is an average of what the business can be expected to generate. Therefore, one off and temporary factors are excluded. It should also average out over the entire cycle.

If you look at the operating income ratio chart, you will see a secular trend that has led to a consistently higher operating income ratio. You also see a highly significant drop in the margin to almost -30% following the 2008 recession. There has not been such a drop since, but this is concerning. We have not experienced a significant economic downturn on the scale of 2008 since. So this chart gives rise to two areas of questioning: firstly, why's the operating margin generally increased, and can we rely upon the greater figure; and secondly, is the business still exposed in the way it was to a profitability decline?

Wisesheets

I'll deal with the higher operating margin first.

From my quantitative analysis, one of the first things I have revealed is that depreciation and amortisation have decreased as a percentage of revenue and this has led to a higher margin, though it does not account for the increase. So, why is this? I believe that depreciation in the income statement is understated due to the rapid growth of the company. What is being depreciated are previous years of capital expenditure, which, given the significant increase in the operations of the company, are too small to be sustainable; they are inadequate to replenish the used equipment at a fast enough rate. The D&A as a percentage of revenue in the income statement is around 3%, yet when we look at the last year's cash flow statement we see investments in PPE to be around 7% of revenue. Therefore, in order to estimate the sustainable rate of depreciation, I think an adjustment is needed. I looked for a period of (relatively) little growth in the company, between 2012 and 2019, and found the average ratio between capital investment to revenue to be 5.2%. Due to some growth, which would increase this figure, I take 5% to be a more accurate reflection of the necessary investment into capital to maintain operations at a consistent level.

Wisesheets and my adjustments

The adjusted operating margin unveils a less flattering image of management; however, there is still a secular positive trend. The remainder of this is due, in my opinion, to the transition in strategy towards premium-branded alcohols with their higher margins, and away from lower margin industrial alcohols. This reflects what management have said and done, such as the closing of the Atchison facility and the acquisition of Luxco. But it is also reflected in the numbers. For one thing, the cost model has changed with a decline in the ratio of the price of the goods being spent on creating the goods and an increase in the amount spent on advertising. This is in accordance with a luxury model which commands higher prices and better production margins, yet requires more advertising spend. Inventory has also declined massively, from a high of over 14 to just below 2, as the company embraces longer-term barrelling of their alcohols.

Wisesheets Wisesheets

Overall, I think there is enough evidence to take a higher operating margin than the one suggested by the long run average of 5% (with the depreciation adjustment). Management have successfully implemented a strategy of shifting towards premium spirits and a more diversified product portfolio, whilst also implementing new technologies that have improved efficiency.

There is still the problem of the sharp drop in the operating margin to almost -30%. This, of course, reflects a major vulnerability of the operations during 2008, but the question is, has the business changed enough since then to assume there is less significant exposure? The shift towards branded spirits with higher margins, greater diversification, and the implementation of more efficient technologies suggest to me the company would be far more resilient. Because the drop in profitability was a one-off, I think it's appropriate to take a long run operating margin of the new model, following the recession, and deal with the vulnerability of the company to recession in the risk section.

My estimate of the sustainable operating margin is 9%, reflecting the adjusted average over the past 12 years or so, and 9% less than the officially stated operating margin for 2023.

We will apply this operating margin to last year's revenue because it best reflects the current operating business.

What is an estimate of long-run business taxes in the US? Last year, MGPI paid 24%. I expect this to increase over the long run due to the large debt burden. Without speculating too much on political outcomes and economics, I'm going to use a tax rate of 28%, which is more in line with long-run tax rates.

I will apply this to the operating income figure calculated above (we will account for interest and the interest tax shield when looking at the cost of capital, as it's easier that way).

The next stage is working out an appropriate cost of capital, or required rate of return, to calculate the earnings power value, which is just a perpetuity from a finance perspective.

The weighted average interest rate on the company's debt, excluding the convertible notes, is approximately 5.6%. I have excluded the convertible notes because their interest rate would bring down the weighted average whilst not accounting for the benefits of potential conversion. The total benefits of these notes would reflect the cost of capital, accounting for the risk involved, and so it won't make a significant impact to our estimate. The impact of these convertible notes on equity holders is dealt with at the end.

What is an appropriate rate of return on the equity of this company? Later stage VC investors for the lower risk ventures require around 20% return. This is our upper bound on equity returns. Our lower bound would be 1% plus the yield on investment grade debt, which is around 5.8%. So, 7% to 20%. I would broadly judge the company to be of moderate risk. Let's split this into three:

Low Risk (7% to 11.67%) businesses typically include consumer brand staples (non-durables) and utility companies, which have stable, predictable cash flows and operate in industries with consistent demand regardless of economic conditions. Moderate Risk (11.67% to 16.33%) businesses often include established companies in sectors such as healthcare, technology, and financial services, which have steady revenue streams but are subject to some degree of economic cycles or market competition. High Risk (16.33% to 20%) businesses are typically cyclical and have significant exposure to economic downturns.

From what we have seen, I would say that MGPI falls into the moderate risk category. So our required return for MGPI equity is 14%.

The total equity for MGPI as of December 31, reported on their balance sheet, is $850m and their interest-bearing debt is around $300m. Before working out the cost of capital, we account for the tax shield. We do 5.8% * (1-28%) which is roughly 4.2%, which is the interest paid accounting for the tax deduction. The cost of capital is then 11.44%, or 11.5% rounded. (Accurate enough for finance).

Taking the sustainable earnings after tax and dividing it by this discount rate, we get roughly $525m. Before we compare this to the equity on the market, we must remove debt and add on any non-operating assets, such as investments in joint ventures. The total effect of this leaves a figure of $251m, far below the market capitalisation of $1.8bn.

Why is there such a large difference? One of the main drivers is using a more conservative operating margin that takes into account understated depreciation and the average margin over the cycle. I believe the market is far too optimistic about the company's earnings. I know this is a significant contrarian view, so I just want to support it with some further numbers. The market value to reported earnings ratio (P/E ratio) is 18. Reported earnings for 2023 are $107m, yet a simple look at the cash flows reveals there is nowhere near this amount. Operating cash flows minus investments in PPE are around $30m. Debt repayments were over $45m for the year. Therefore, I believe the price to earnings ratio is far from justified.

Investors are too caught up in the significant growth of the company over the past few years. Yet, this is due to acquisitions mainly that have not resulted in adequate payoffs. When you account for the cost of financing those acquisitions, I do not think them to be worthwhile.

Mitigants

I do not want to be overly pessimistic, and therefore, I will point out that there are opportunities present to the company and management seems to be effective enough to exploit them. The acquisition of Luxco as well as further acquisitions present opportunities to achieve economies of scale. With management's focus on operational efficiencies, I believe they will be able to benefit from these. This is the only route I see towards the company achieving a competitive advantage.

Margin Of Safety And Conclusion

What can be deduced from looking at both valuation techniques? The asset valuation is greater than the earnings power value, and that gives more comfort to the assumptions being used there. It is unlikely that I was too generous in any of them. But it also suggests the lack of competitive advantage, which I suggested the company may have. I believe the company does benefit from a competitive advantage, though not a huge one, in the branded spirits aspect of its company. Investors, in my opinion, overvalue this due to recent headlines. When we look at the actual figures, their own branded spirits only make up about a third of their operations. Industrial alcohols make up more than a third, and there is no competitive advantage here. It is a very competitive sector and many new entrants, with more modern and productive facilities, have come into the market and are worsening margins. I'm glad to see the company is adapting to this by transitioning towards branded spirits.

From this analysis, it is my position that investors are paying more than the company is worth. In the confusion of vast growth, investors are paying too much attention to the reported earnings in the income statement and growth rate, and are not realising that these are just not matched by the cash flows. Further, growth doesn't just have benefits but costs and risks as well. Too often, investors don't consider whether the costs of growth are justified by its benefits.

Overall, I do not think the company is a bad one. It is profitable enough and within a sustainable industry so that its future is not pulled into question. The increase in diversification has greatly reduced the company to shocks as occurred during the Great Recession. Management has done a good job with this. It is my opinion, however, that the market valuation is divorced from the intrinsic value by a significant degree.