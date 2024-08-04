Richard Drury

My Thesis Update

I initiated coverage of GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) stock back in May 2024 with a bullish rating, that ended up aging not according to my plan as the stock started to tank - I was "fortunate" to catch its local top:

Seeking Alpha, Oakoff's article on GCT

Despite this heavy dip, I still believe the GCT stock serves as a prime illustration of how investors can take a contrarian out-of-consensus stance, with the risk-to-reward ratio favorably aligned in their favor. GCT is getting even cheaper than before. Also, even if the top-line growth may slow a little, the current EPS consensus still underestimates the company's true potential, in my view.

My Reasoning

If you haven't followed the company before, let me briefly introduce you to GigaCloud Technology Inc. the way I did in my previous article. GCT operates as a global provider of end-to-end B2B e-commerce solutions, primarily focused on large parcel merchandise, particularly furniture. Despite having a single reporting segment, GigaCloud's revenue streams seem to be quite diversified across services, 1P, and Off-Platform e-commerce, targeting manufacturers, resellers, and consumers across different countries, including Japan, the US, Germany, and others. In many ways, the business model the company has developed (management describes GCT as a "pioneer in global end-to-end B2B e-commerce solutions for large parcel goods"), according to GCT's IR materials, solves part of the long-classic supplier fulfilled retailing business model's challenges:

GCT's IR materials

My previous article about the company was published right after the release of its Q1 2024 report. Since then, GCT hasn't yet reported for Q2, which is planned to be presented in less than two weeks, according to Seeking Alpha.

As of March 31, 2024, GigaCloud's GMV surged to $907.7 million (+64.0% YoY growth), showing a 3-year CAGR of >25%. This impressive growth was driven by an increase in active buyers (+29.1% YoY) and higher spending per active buyer (+27.0% YoY). I consider these as key metrics for any distributor like GCT. So driven by these metrics' expansion, the firm's Q1 FY2024 revenues reached $251.08 million, marking a notable 96.5% YoY increase. Despite having its principal executive offices in the U.S., most of GigaCloud's employees are based in China and Southeast Asia, which helps keep operating expenses lower compared to competitors like Amazon (AMZN) and Alibaba (BABA). This efficiency is reflected in its margins. So this peculiarity helped GCT to record an impressive adjusted EBITDA of $34.5 million in Q1 (+74% YoY), with margins slightly decreasing to 13.74% from 15.76% last year. This reduction seems more like a return to normality rather than a sign of serious issues. Anyway, GCT's revenue growth amid stable OPEX led to an EPS of $0.84, exceeding consensus estimates by about 29%, according to Seeking Alpha.

Seeking Alpha

Recently, I saw several articles having cast doubt on the company's revenue growth. One of the latest articles, which received significant attention, was written in late July here on Seeking Alpha by fellow analyst Hunting Value. The author argues that we should focus on organic growth, which may be at least 2x lower than what is reported in the financials (i.e. compared to the headline figures). Let's imagine that the whole situation described by the author is accurate. Instead of doubling revenue, the company actually increases it at the level the author suggests, which is approximately 25-40%. Let's also assume that this organic growth slows down indeed.

In my opinion, this is already reflected in the stock price. If we look at the consensus forecasts for the next 3 years, we see a slowdown in top-line growth rates, even lower than those described by Hunting Value. What I want to emphasize is that the slowdown or lag in organic growth compared to headline growth seems to be widely known to the market: No one expects the company to continue doubling its revenue, as that would be an overly optimistic assumption. The market, in my view, has a realistic perspective on GigaCloud's revenue growth prospects for the coming years. Therefore, I do not see any significant risk on this front.

Seeking Alpha, GCT

In addition, although Seeking Alpha Quant's Revisions rating has slightly decreased recently, I don't see a strong deterioration in the estimates for GCT's EPS going forward. On the contrary, over the past 3 months, these forecasts have significantly increased:

Seeking Alpha, GCT, notes added

At the same time, the stock has fallen over the last 3 months from $37.27 to $25.56, which is a decline of more than 30%. Why is it happening?

To be fair, it should be noted that EPS estimates for the next 4 quarters have been reduced over the last month by 3-6.4%:

Seeking Alpha, GCT, notes added

It's difficult to say what caused these revisions. However, the company has never failed to meet the consensus forecast since becoming a public company, and I expect that these reductions will only create more favorable conditions for another beating (for Q2, 2024).

Anyway, I think the main reason for the recent stock decline is the same as it was in March: the return of fears and uncertainty associated with the perception of the company's business model. I've already discussed earlier that the main reason for investors' uncertainty about the future of GigaCloud is primarily the arguments from the short seller's report. Although GigaCloud initiated an independent review and engaged external experts such as FTI Consulting (FCN) and White & Case LLP (who found the allegations in the report to be unsubstantiated after a thorough review), the reputational risk of the report still hangs over the company, leading to mispricing.

GigaCloud stock is currently trading at just 9 times next year's earnings, while the sector's norm is around 16.50x. It's worth noting that, in terms of debt on the company's balance sheet, I don't see any serious threats, so valuing GCT by its P/E multiple seems to me to be a more reasonable approach than by its EV/EBITDA, which, by the way, is also below the sector's median.

Seeking Alpha, GCT, notes added

Since Q4 2022, the company has never missed consensus expectations for EPS. Even if we assume that the current forecasts for FY2024 EPS are accurate and GigaCloud earns $3 per share by the end of 2024, then with the expansion of the current multiple to at least 10x earnings, we should see a stock price of $30, which is ~17.4% higher than the current price. And note: This is a rather pessimistic scenario. Considering the organic growth, in my opinion, the stock should trade at a multiple of at least 12 times. This, in turn, gives us a "fair" target price of ~$36/share.

So based on all of the above, I believe GCT's heavy dip is worth buying.

Risks To Consider

First of all, As I noted in my previous article, GigaCloud is pioneering a relatively new business model, which makes direct comparisons difficult. So, predicting its performance over a longer historical horizon is subject to uncertainty due to unpredictable impacts from business cycle turns and economic downturns. This uncertainty is crucial to acknowledge.

There is also a risk that Culper's allegations, which may not be entirely true in this case, may contain some elements of truth. Such revelations could significantly devalue the stock, especially considering that it has soared so strongly in recent weeks and months.

Furthermore, I base my analysis on several rather risky assumptions about the future development of the company. For example, I assume that the current consensus is too pessimistic; however, there is always the possibility that the market has insights that I'm not aware of or that Wall Street analysts' estimates are, in fact, too optimistic. Additionally, when talking about undervaluation, I take into account the market "norms", which may not be applicable to GCT whose market capitalization hasn't exceeded $2 billion so far. It's conceivable that the discount seen in the stock's key multiples could be justified given the business size.

Your Takeaway

I believe we're dealing with a company whose reputation took a hit from accusations it has vehemently denied, but I suspect the shadow of those accusations still lingers, unfairly impacting GigaCloud's valuations.

The firm is expanding not only in absolute terms but also geographically, broadening its global market presence and potential addressable market. At the same time, GCT's key margins are increasing, with no peak in sight at the moment. Even if we base our calculations solely on the company's organic growth, it seems to me that the rate of this growth is still significant enough to avoid disappointment.

In my opinion, it could take a few more quarters for the current valuation discount to unwind. Even assuming that GigaCloud doesn't receive a valuation premium for its exceptional growth, the logical expansion in its P/E ratio to at least to 12x would imply a potential upside of about 41% from the current price. I've therefore decided to reaffirm my "Buy" rating on GCT stock, which still has a favorable risk-to-reward for investors, in my view.

Good luck with your investments!