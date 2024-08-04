Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Darren Hicks - MD-IR
Jeff Edwards - Chairman and CEO
Michael Miller - CFO
Jason Niswonger - Chief Administrative and Sustainability Officer

Conference Call Participants

Stephen Kim - Evercore ISI
Adam Baumgarten - Zelman & Associates
Michael Rehaut - JPMorgan
Mike Dahl - RBC Capital Markets
Reuben Garner - Benchmark Company
Ken Zener - Seaport Research Partners
Philip Ng - Jefferies
Susan Maklari - Goldman Sachs
Keith Hughes - Truist Securities

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Installed Building Products Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Darren Hicks, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Darren Hicks

Good morning, and welcome to Installed Building Products' second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Earlier today, we issued a press release on our financial results for the second quarter, which can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website.

On today's call, management's prepared remarks and answers to your questions may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described today.

Please refer to the cautionary statements and risk factors in our SEC filings, including our annual report on Form 10-K. We undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events, except as required by federal securities laws.

In addition, management refers to certain non-GAAP and adjusted financial measures on this call. You can find a reconciliation of such measures

