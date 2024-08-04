Nvidia: Bad News For Company Is Good News For Investors (Rating Upgrade)

DeVas Research profile picture
DeVas Research
546 Followers

Summary

  • NVIDIA Corp. faced a triple-hit to its stock price this week, including a correction, proposed acquisition delay, and shipment delays to top customers.
  • Patient investors have an opportunity to buy NVDA stock with three catalysts still in play: R&D profile, operational efficiency, and human capital structure.
  • Despite concerns about valuation, an AI bubble, and a potential antitrust probe, NVDA is now a strong buy with potential for growth in revenue and earnings.

Orange nVidia logo on ballon in an urban setting

David Tran

Trouble comes in threes, they say, and if we believe that aphorism, there's no denying that this tech giant has its hands full. This week alone, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) (NEOE:NVDA:CA) took a triple-hit to

This article was written by

DeVas Research profile picture
DeVas Research
546 Followers
I have been a keen student of the markets for several years now. I love studying how companies grow over time, what value they deliver to their stakeholders, and projecting long-term value as an investment opportunity. I work as a content professional for a software company, but my passion is capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NVDA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVDA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA
--
NVDA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News