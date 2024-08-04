Anderson Coelho

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) dropped almost 10% on Friday as investors remain concerned about its business. However, the company continues to have a strong portfolio of assets, taking advantage of several secular trends. At the same time, the company is building up a very strong ad business working directly with the consumer.

As we'll see throughout this article, the company, during tech weakness, has the ability to drive strong shareholder returns.

Amazon Net Sales

The company has continued to generate strong sales that grew by the double-digits YoY, impressive for a company at more than $600 billion TTM net sales.

Amazon Investor Presentation

The company continues to be US / North America focused, with almost $370 billion in TTM North America sales. The company's AWS division continues to be one of its strongest, with almost $100 billion in TTM sales. The company needs to find a pathway to grow its long-term International sales to truly grow, but it still operates a tough business.

Seeing the company's net sales and AWS growth will help its long-term profits and shareholder returns as the company improves its margins.

Amazon AWS

The company's AWS division remains one of its largest, with 19% YoY net sales.

Amazon Investor Presentation

The business also remains the company's most profitable, with $98.6 billion in TTM net sales and $32.9 billion in operating income. At the same time, only 10% of IT spend is on the cloud still, the vast majority is still physical hardware. Amazon operates the largest cloud infrastructure business in the world, and the company is the best positioned to capture growth.

We expect this business to continue generating double-digit growth. At the same time, the company has two big advantages. The first is the demand for artificial intelligence spending. Artificial intelligence requires economies of scale with Nvidia and large-scale infrastructure, which helps expand cloud computing demand even further.

The second is that Amazon now has the scale to create its own silicon, which will help save it substantially. Amazon's Graviton chips are cheaper than x86, which enables the company to operate with cheaper and less scale. That can help improve long-term margins as Amazon has the scale to make increasingly competitive silicon.

Amazon FCF and Outstanding Shares

The company is finally focused on its FCF and has managed to rapidly increase that.

Amazon Investor Presentation

The company's TTM FCF has gone up almost 600% YoY. The company earned almost $53 billion in TTM long-term FCF. The company is continuing to work to increase its long-term FCF, which will enable it to drive strong shareholder returns. The company trades at a $1.7 trillion valuation, so in the long term it needs a path to triple this FCF.

However, given the company's growth rate and overall revenue strength, that's something we see it as being comfortably able to do. Amazon repurchased $10 billion worth of shares in 2022; however, we'd like to see the company resume and ramp up its share repurchases. It's worth noting that the company is investing massive amounts of capital right now (>$60 billion in 2024).

However, it still retains excess FCF to drive strong returns.

Amazon Investor Presentation

One consistent complaint we've had about Amazon is the company's dilution and the need to handle it for the long run. The company issues roughly 80 million new shares annually, with is ~$13 billion USD. That's a massive amount, equivalent to ~25% of the company's cash flow, and it's something that the company needs to handle long-term.

However, now that the company is managing that, given the year-over-year decline, combine with growing FCF we feel that this is a less substantial concern.

Amazon Ads

The company continues to maintain a strong ads business, and it's one that continues to grow rapidly and consists of almost pure profit.

The company reported an annualized run-rate in its ad spending crossing $50 billion. The company has been able to build a strong ads business taking advantage of the fact that at the end of the day, it's the company that's closest to consumers. Customers searching on Amazon are much closer to making a purchase than those on Google, and that is worth more.

More importantly, the company continues to operate its ads on its existing strong platform. That business is almost 100% profits, and it comes straight to Amazon's FCF and its ability to drive shareholder returns.

Thesis Risk

The largest risk to our thesis is that Amazon is trading at a lofty valuation, one that it needs to grow into, with a $1.75 trillion valuation. If the company can't increase its profits, it'll struggle to generate shareholder returns, making it a poor long-term investment.

Conclusion

Amazon is building up a strong portfolio of assets. The company is continuing to make strong sales with its core portfolio, which is translating to incredibly strong FCF. At the same time, the company has two incredibly strong subdivisions generating strong profits. These are both the company's ad business and the company's AWS business.

The company's ad business is at more than $50 billion annualized, and the company's AWS business is at more than $100 billion annualized. Both of these businesses have incredibly strong margins that allowed the company's FCF to grow more than 6x YoY. That FCF will enable incredibly strong shareholder returns, making the company a valuable investment.

