Artisan Global Unconstrained Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Performance Discussion

The portfolio trended higher in Q2; however, it underperformed the ICE BofA US 3-Month Treasury Bill Index for the period. The portfolio remains ahead of the index year to date.

Investing Environment

As emerging and developed countries continue to grapple with ongoing inflation and challenges to growth, differentiation in the market and variations in performance are becoming more pronounced. Corporates outperformed all other emerging markets debt (EMD) sectors in Q2 as corporate credit spreads tightened on the back of stable fundamentals and supportive technicals. Local currency bonds were the worst performing EMD sector for the period as emerging markets currencies continued to weaken against a stronger US dollar. Hard currency sovereigns were flat for the quarter as spreads widened moderately.

Lingering inflationary pressures across the globe have led to stalls in the disinflation process in some countries and regions. As policymakers continue to evaluate financial conditions, central banks are finding themselves at varying stages of the monetary policy cycle. Countries such as Hungary, Mexico and Brazil have seen the disinflation process slow and inflation reaccelerate. Many of these countries were early movers in 2021 to raise rates, but now their central banks are being forced to pause or slow the pace of rate cuts. Meanwhile, countries that have remained prudent and held rates steady for longer continue to see robust disinflation, such as Serbia, which just began cutting rates in June.

Developed markets have remained in sync through this cycle but they are now beginning to diverge from one another. The Fed and BOE kept rates unchanged during Q2 while the ECB cut rates by 25bps in June, its first interest rate cut in almost five years and a notable divergence from peers. The ECB stopped short of indicating future rate cuts are expected, and it even raised its inflation forecasts for 2024 and 2025. The Fed continues to assess fluctuating signals from both inflation and the labor market and revised its rate cut forecast down to only one cut for this year. US inflation topped forecasts at the beginning of Q2 but has since slowed to its lowest pace in three years. Conversely, the labor market showed signs of cooling at the beginning of the quarter but demonstrated resilience toward the end of the period. After the BOJ ended its era of negative interest rates in Q1, the interest rate differential between Japan and its developed market peers continued to widen as the BOJ left rates unchanged throughout the quarter.

Emerging markets issuance slowed in Q2 relative to Q1 but has remained robust, reaching 85% of the 2023 total by the end of the first half. Corporate issuance ticked up slightly in Q2 while sovereign issuance declined but remains well above its average quarterly issuance seen in the past five years. Several countries took advantage of the healthy new issue market to issue for the first time in a long time, such as El Salvador. El Salvador’s unique issuance included a conventional amortizing bond as well as a warrant that will pay an adjusted payout to investors if the country agrees to a deal with the International Monetary Fund or it receives a credit rating upgrade.

Sovereign spreads widened during Q2 due to a combination of increased issuance in the first half of the year and a more challenged global growth outlook. Despite the widening, spreads remain below their 15-year average levels. The re-inclusion of defaulted Venezuela and PDVSA bonds in sovereign indices contributed to an outsized one-day adjustment in spreads, resulting in the index widening by ~50bps in Q2. Yet, sovereign indices that exclude defaulted bonds widened by only ~5bps in Q2.

Emerging markets currencies were broadly weaker as the US dollar appreciated, driven by market expectations of prolonged higher interest rates in the US. Political events spurred fluctuations in local currency markets.

For example, after the presidential elections in Mexico, where Claudia Sheinbaum and the ruling Morena party secured a congressional majority, the Mexican peso plummeted by more than 7%, local interest rates surged, and credit spreads widened. The South African rand and bonds rallied following the nation’s elections in May where the ruling Africa National Congress (ANC) party lost its majority for the first time since independence and was forced to form a “Government of National Unity” with other parties, including the Democratic Alliance (DA).

While emerging markets debt remains at the mercy of an increasingly uncertain global macroeconomic backdrop, local events across the globe continue to shape idiosyncratic returns. In Bolivia, the top military commander led military units that stormed the government palace in a failed coup attempt, sending sovereign bonds weaker.

Argentina bonds rallied after Congress approved President Milei’s omnibus bill that includes proposals to slash state spending and reforms expected to attract foreign investments, ease labor laws and facilitate privatization. Zambia’s multiyear default concluded after the government successfully secured a deal with bondholders, boosting dollar bond returns. Georgian sovereign bonds declined after the government reintroduced and passed a Russian-style Transparency Law, resulting in large protests.

Portfolio Positioning

In our view, the portfolio remains conservatively positioned as geopolitical uncertainty persists. As valuations have become less attractive, the team increased its short sovereign credit positioning. However, the team also took advantage of certain long sovereign credit opportunities in Africa and Latin America that remain attractive despite the narrowing of spreads. These countries continue to demonstrate robust fundamentals, healthy growth outlooks and attractive valuations. The team reduced the portfolio’s currency exposure during Q2 as inflationary and geopolitical uncertainties grew, especially in Eastern Europe and Latin America. The team increased the portfolio’s duration, lengthening its exposure in both emerging markets and developed markets rates on the back of inflation dynamics. The portfolio is net long rates across Asia, Eastern Europe and Latin America. The team reduced the portfolio’s allocation to corporate credit as spreads in that segment tightened.

The EMsights Capital Group continues to search for countries with improving storylines where market prices are not fully reflecting fundamentals. Overall, valuations in EMD are fuller, warranting a more conservative approach for now. We continue to seek out idiosyncratic events in the corporate and sovereign space that shape the market landscape and drive divergence between the regions and countries. The global economy continues to face challenges, many of which are serving as tailwinds that keep the emerging markets debt outlook strong. With one of the busiest election cycles on record, growing geopolitical tensions and fiscal consolidation continue to present exploitable volatility events.