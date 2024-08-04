Landsea Homes Corp. (LSEA) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Landsea Homes Corp. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 1, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Drew Mackintosh - Investor Relations
John Ho - Chief Executive Officer
Mike Forsum - President & Chief Operating Officer
Chris Porter - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Bouley - Barclays
Carl Reichardt - BTIG
Alex Rygiel - B. Riley Securities
Jay McCanless - Wedbush
Alex Barrón - Housing Research Center

Operator

Good day everyone and welcome to today's Landsea Homes Corporation Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call.

It is now my pleasure to turn today's call over to Drew Mackintosh, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Drew Mackintosh

Good morning and welcome to Landsea Homes' second quarter of 2024 earnings call.

Before the call begins, I would like to note that this call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Landsea Homes caution that forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties which change over time. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, the risk factors described by Landsea Homes in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements. Additionally, reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures discussed on this call to the most comparable GAAP measure can be accessed through Landsea Homes' website and in its SEC filings.

Hosting the call today are John Ho, Landsea Homes' Chief Executive Officer; Mike Forsum, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Chris Porter, Chief Financial Officer.

